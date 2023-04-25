Sport

PREMIER CLASH

Man City and Arsenal gear up for potentially title-deciding tie

Man City and Arsenal gear up for potentially title-deciding tie
Erling Haaland of Manchester City and John Egan of Sheffield United in action during their FA Cup semifinal in London on 22 April 2023. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Tolga Akmen)
By Yanga Sibembe
25 Apr 2023
0

As the English Premier League nears its climax, Arsenal’s position at the summit is in jeopardy. Recent results have not been kind to Mikel Arteta’s team.

Arsenal and Manchester City are set to clash in what may prove to be a pivotal contest in the riveting race for the English Premier League title this season. 

As the end of the season approaches, the teams are separated by just five points in the two-horse race to be crowned English champions.   

The two teams will battle each other in City’s backyard – the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday. The duel will be the third this year between them. Pep Guardiola’s men won both of the previous encounters.

In February, they beat their fellow title hopefuls 3-1 in London. A month before that they edged them 1-0 to dump the Gunners out of the FA Cup. So, psychologically, it is very much advantage to the Citizens. 

Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli misses an opportunity to take a shot during an English Premier League match against Southampton at Emirates Stadium in London on 21 April 2023. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Neil Hall)

Mikel Arteta’s team has hardly done itself any favours heading into the crunch clash. A string of draws of late — three on the trot — have seen second-placed City narrow the gap between themselves and the log-leading Londoners to just five points. Though Arsenal have played two more games than the chasers.

While Arteta’s young side is stumbling and faltering with the finish line in full view, the relentless and battle-hardened Citizens are beginning to gain momentum. They won all six of their most recent league matches.

It is not far-fetched to imagine Guardiola’s men managing to win all their remaining games. After all, the club jointly holds the record for the most Premier League games won in a row. They managed 18 on the trot in 2017.

Liverpool matched that streak in their league-winning 2019/20 campaign. 

According to Arsenal’s Arteta, even if his side manages to lose against City in the crucial contest (which will narrow the gap between them to just two points), the Manchester outfit’s games in hand are not guaranteed points.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Arsenal begin to falter as Manchester City’s unrelenting chase for another Premier League title gathers pace

“[The game against City] is not a final because there are still six games to go,” Arteta said. “We are down, but the players are more willing than anybody to win it. You can see that spirit in the dressing room. But it is clear we have to do better defensively.”

In two of their three most recent points-dropping draws, the Gunners have shown defensive fragility as they threw away a two-goal cushion twice. Such tardy defending will be heavily punished by Erling Haaland and company in Manchester. 

Guardiola — who mentored Arteta as the duo won a couple of Premier League titles together, before the latter jumped ship to join Arsenal — is not heading into the clash intoxicated by arrogance. In spite of the sides’ contrasting fortunes of late.

“Wednesday is a final against a team that has been the best team in England so far and is five points ahead of us,” the Spaniard said. “It’s a massive, important game for us… We know winning will give us a step to putting it completely in our hands.”

Young Gunners

City’s team is littered with experienced campaigners who have been instrumental in the team’s dominant domestic run under Guardiola in past seasons. The likes of Kevin de Bruyne, Ederson and İlkay Gündoğan are not new to slugging it out for the league title. 

Riyad Mahrez of Manchester City celebrates with teammate Erling Haaland after scoring against Sheffield United in London on 22 April 2023. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Tolga Akmen)

Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus in action against Southampton at Emirates Stadium in London on 21 April 2023. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Neil Hall)

Arsenal, on the other hand, have the youngest squad in the Premier League, and players not accustomed to these dizzying heights. If they somehow manage to hold off City’s stampeding charge, they would break Chelsea’s record of the youngest team to win the English league crown.

The Blues were crowned English champions in the 2004/5 season with a starting 11 that averaged 25 years. Their London neighbours are on an average age of 24 years this season. 

Read more in Daily Maverick: Bloodbath as a dozen English Premier League managers fall to the axe

The likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli are younger than 22. Even vital cogs such as Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko, who both know all about winning the league, having signed from City, are only 26. Skipper Martin Ødegaard is 24, as is shot-stopper Aaron Ramsdale.

Will their youthfulness — including that of 41-year-old manager Arteta — prove to be the team’s Achilles heel as they search for their first league trophy triumph in almost two decades? There are just a few games to find out. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

SA medic Gerco van Deventer, held hostage for over five years in North Africa, hopes Gift of the Givers can negotiate his release
Maverick News

SA medic Gerco van Deventer, held hostage for over five years in North Africa, hopes Gift of the Givers can negotiate his release
Nelson Mandela Bay hit by blackouts and lockouts as massive corruption probe starts
South Africa

Nelson Mandela Bay hit by blackouts and lockouts as massive corruption probe starts
Starlink will soon be available in all southern African countries – except South Africa
International Finance

Starlink will soon be available in all southern African countries – except South Africa
More arrests expected after conviction of child sex abuse ring kingpin Gerhard Ackerman
Maverick News

More arrests expected after conviction of child sex abuse ring kingpin Gerhard Ackerman
Alarming study findings indicate food we consume is becoming less nutritious — and it’s set to get worse
Maverick News

Alarming study findings indicate food we consume is becoming less nutritious — and it’s set to get worse

TOP READS IN SECTION

Wicketkeeper Sinalo Jafta soars to new heights after recently hitting rock bottom
DM168

Wicketkeeper Sinalo Jafta soars to new heights after recently hitting rock bottom
Springboks and All Blacks can never meet again in their primary kit – new World Rugby regulations
Maverick News

Springboks and All Blacks can never meet again in their primary kit – new World Rugby regulations
Kolisi knee injury sours tough weekend for Sharks as URC quarterfinals decided
South Africa

Kolisi knee injury sours tough weekend for Sharks as URC quarterfinals decided
Mamelodi Sundowns take a huge leap towards snapping Champions League quarterfinal hoodoo
Sport

Mamelodi Sundowns take a huge leap towards snapping Champions League quarterfinal hoodoo
Highway to hell: Free-ride mountain bikers push the limits at Darkfest
DM168

Highway to hell: Free-ride mountain bikers push the limits at Darkfest

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.