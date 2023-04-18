Sport

GUNNERS UNDER FIRE

Arsenal begin to falter as Manchester City’s unrelenting chase for another Premier League title gathers pace

Arsenal begin to falter as Manchester City’s unrelenting chase for another Premier League title gathers pace
Arsenal's Gabriel will be a key player in weeks to come as the Londoners try to hold off a charging Manchester City. (Photo:Julian Finney/Getty Images)
By Keanan Hemmonsbey
18 Apr 2023
0

The enthralling Premier League title race is set for a tight finish with the champion likely to come from next week’s top of the table clash.

Arsenal are currently at the summit of the Premier League table having won an impressive 23 of the 31 matches they’ve played so far this season.

With 74 points accumulated in the middle of April and only three defeats suffered all season, Mikel Arteta’s men should be a shoo-in for the title.

But the team chasing the leaders aren’t the usual standard, in fact they’re extraordinary and have built up a reputation as serial winners in the Premier League.

Manchester City have won four of the last five Premier League titles with perennial runners-up Liverpool wedging a title win in between.

And with just a handful of matches left in the season, the reigning champions are mounting a title charge. Manchester City have won their last seven matches in the league and are currently on 70 points, with one match in hand over Arsenal.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacts during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Leeds United. (Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal can feel City’s sharp breath breathing down their necks, as they slipped from a two-goal lead to drawing 2-2 in their previous two matches — against Liverpool and West Ham respectively. This after winning their last seven matches before last weekend.

“When I see a team playing with that flow at 2-0 certainly it’s not the pressure,” Arteta told reporters after the draw against West Ham. “It’s that we misunderstood what the game needed in that moment.”

Having taken a 2-1 lead Arsenal were awarded a penalty in the 51st minute against West Ham. Starlet Bukayo Saka got under the ball as the penalty flew over the posts.

Two minutes later, West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen struck back at the other end with a well-timed volley to tie the score as the sides remained deadlocked until the final whistle.

“There is a moment where you could go 3-1 up after 50 minutes and probably the game is over. Two minutes after that you concede the equaliser. This is part of football,” added Arteta. 

“My worry is after 2-0 that we made that huge mistake and didn’t understand what the game required. At that moment we gave them hope.”

Arsenal’s lack of ruthlessness against West Ham has provided hope to Man City too — a team Arteta used to work for as assistant coach to Pep Guardiola.

“When the game is there for the killing you have to do it. Today we haven’t done it,” the Spaniard added.

“The last thing we want in our brains is to not have the confidence to kill the game when you can do it.”

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reacts on the sidelines during the Premier League match against Leicester City at Etihad Stadium. (Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

History of chasing

In the 2018/2019 season, Manchester City edged out recent rivals Liverpool for the Premier League title.

Liverpool had lost only one match all season, accumulated 97 points — the fourth highest in Premier League history — but were still pipped, by one point, to the title by Manchester City who went on a 14-match winning streak to claim the league win.

And the 2022/23 version of Man City have a new threat, that of Erling Haaland. The Norwegian striker, in his first season with the club, has already scored 32 goals this season — the tied most in a 38-game season — with eight matches still to play.

Manchester City's Erling Haaland

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland celebrates scoring his 32nd league goal of the campaign goal to make it 3-0 against Leicester City. (Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Although Manchester City will have their focus split with one eye on the Champions League — a competition the dominant side have never won.

Arsenal on the other hand, only have the Premier League to focus on, a title they haven’t won since their invincible season, under Arsene Wenger, in 2003/04.

Arsenal are currently the log leaders but both teams have their future — in the Premier League — in their own hands — whoever wins all their remaining matches will hold the trophy aloft on 28 May.

The two sides meet next week, on 26 April, the result of the fixture will play a massive role in determining who this season’s Premier League champions will be. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Thabo Bester saga — Nandipha Magudumana, accomplices remain behind bars while father granted bail
Maverick News

Thabo Bester saga — Nandipha Magudumana, accomplices remain behind bars while father granted bail
Branding of potholes – when does it become illegal?
Maverick News

Branding of potholes – when does it become illegal?
Husband desperate for justice after stone hurled by robbers kills academic en route to CT International Airport
Maverick News

Husband desperate for justice after stone hurled by robbers kills academic en route to CT International Airport
Appeal court frontrunner and female judge accused of being ‘abrasive’ at Judicial Service Commission
Maverick News

Appeal court frontrunner and female judge accused of being ‘abrasive’ at Judicial Service Commission
Aaron Motsoaledi’s ‘search’ for Thabo Bester meant briefing on Electoral Amendment Act-related changes ditched
Maverick News

Aaron Motsoaledi’s ‘search’ for Thabo Bester meant briefing on Electoral Amendment Act-related changes ditched

TOP READS IN SECTION

SAPS investigating allegations Cape Town mayco member ‘Malusi Booi took cash from gangsters’
Maverick News

SAPS investigating allegations Cape Town mayco member ‘Malusi Booi took cash from gangsters’
Grand Coalition 2024? Veterans League's Snuki Zikalala suggests DA is better partner for ANC
Maverick News

Grand Coalition 2024? Veterans League's Snuki Zikalala suggests DA is better partner for ANC
Husband desperate for justice after stone hurled by robbers kills academic en route to CT International Airport
Maverick News

Husband desperate for justice after stone hurled by robbers kills academic en route to CT International Airport
Clarity blackouts — is Eskom keeping SA in the dark about Stage 8 load shedding?
Maverick News

Clarity blackouts — is Eskom keeping SA in the dark about Stage 8 load shedding?
Thabo Bester saga — Nandipha Magudumana, accomplices remain behind bars while father granted bail
Maverick News

Thabo Bester saga — Nandipha Magudumana, accomplices remain behind bars while father granted bail

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.