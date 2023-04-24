Defend Truth

GROUNDUP

Durban flood victims living in squalor accuse government of not keeping its promises

Durban flood victims living in squalor accuse government of not keeping its promises
Flood victims living at the Transitional Emergency Accommodation in Point Road, Durban, says the provincial Department of Education promised to provide scholar transport from the city centre to Umlazi, but that has not happened. (Photo: Manqulo Nyakombi)
By Nombulelo Damba-Hendrik and Tsoanelo Sefoloko
24 Apr 2023
0

We spoke to families living in emergency accommodation near the city centre.

Many families who have been living in emergency housing since the devastating floods in April last year are accusing the provincial government and municipality of failing to keep promises made to them after the disaster. Many have also complained about the living conditions at the emergency units.

The floods had wreaked havoc across most parts of KwaZulu-Natal, claiming the lives of at least 435 people, with many people still missing. The floods were devastating for thousands of people as many homes and surrounding infrastructure were completely destroyed.

Many of those whose homes were swept away and severely damaged have been living in Transitional Emergency Accommodations (TEAs) near Durban city centre. According to people living there, government officials had promised to help them by paying for school fees and scholar transport to various communities, food vouchers and employment.

The provincial Human Settlements department said that most of the 11 TEAs are large blocks of rental flats in or near the city centre.

GroundUp visited three of the TEAs in Point Road and Astra building in Russell Street, and one in Frazer a few kilometres outside Tongaat. Human Settlements had a 24-month lease agreement on the two buildings in town and the Frazer property is owned by the municipality.

Nomvula Mnguni is one of the community leaders at the TEAs in Point Road. Mnguni said that most of the occupants had lost their homes in areas such as Umlazi, Isipingo and Zwelitsha. The building has seven floors with current occupancy of 113 adults and 199 children.

We were met by a group of about 10 women in one of the rooms. They explained that each room has four or five single beds with two refrigerators. Some rooms are shared by different family members. The toilets and kitchen are shared by all of the occupants.

We were told that many parents are still struggling to get their children to school in the communities that they come from. While some children have been forced to relocate to schools closer to town.

Mnguni showed us a list of about 24 learners who are struggling to get to their schools in Umlazi because of a lack of scholar transport. “We have been knocking on the door, asking for assistance with no luck,” she said.

Mnguni said taxis charge each learner R950 per month. “Most people here are not working. We rely on child support grants. Now they have to choose which days to go to school and as parents we can’t expect them to pass at the end of the year,” she said.

Mnguni highlighted the stories of two teenagers who have not been able to return to school because their parents cannot afford to pay school fees since they had to move.

Nompumelelo Melemela said her 17-year-old daughter is in matric at a school in Umlazi. They depend on her daughter’s child support grant. “Life is tough and our children are suffering the most. I used to work at the factory in Isipingo but it was destroyed by floods and has remained closed. Transport to Umlazi is R950 and the grant does not cover it. For now, my daughter skips days and tries to attend classes over weekends when she can.”

“It’s sad and very frustrating. Unfortunately there’s nothing I can do. I wish the department could provide the scholar transport it promised then I would only have to worry about food,” she said.

KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education spokesperson Vusi Mahlangu acknowledged that they could not accommodate all the affected learners in the last financial year. He said that efforts are underway to do so in this financial year.

Mahlangu could not say how many learners are waiting for school placement and transport. Mahlangu did not respond to questions about how the department would resolve the scholar transport issue.

Astra building, flood victims

The Astra building in Russel Street which is currently used as emergency housing for flood victims. (Photo: Manqulo Nyakombi)

At the Astra building in Russell Street, occupants also share the rooms which have about 531 single beds. It accommodates flood victims from Verulam, Umlazi H, Chesterville, Mount View, Ntuzuma H and Inanda. People living here also complained of scholar transport, fees and unemployment.

One of the occupants, Ntuthuko Yalo, said, “We were told that the department will pay everything needed at schools including stationery and school uniforms, but that is not happening. Most people here are not working.”

Yalo said some people who were informal traders in Verlam can no longer sell their goods to make money because they don’t have a permit to operate in the city centre. “We were promised EPWP employment but when we got here we were told that there are other people in this ward who are still on a waiting list for municipal jobs. People here are always fighting about food. It’s chaotic,” said Yalo.

He said when they were moved into the building in November from the community hall, Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube gave them each a R800 food voucher. “We were told we will receive the vouchers until we leave but in February they stopped without an explanation. People are suffering,” he said. Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube’s spokesperson, Gugu Sisilana, denied that any promises of food parcels were made.

Teenager Aluthando Ndlomo said his living conditions are not ideal because he shared a room with older men who live their own lifestyles. He goes to school in Inanda. Every morning he takes a taxi to school and pays R50 for a return trip. His mother is unemployed, but his older sister who works, gives them money.

Ndlomo said he still has flashbacks of the floods. “Me and my mother were trapped inside our shacks for hours before we were rescued. But I don’t like to talk about it,” he said.

Astra TRA, Durban flood victims

One of the shared rooms at the Astra TRA. (Photo: Manqulo Nyakombi)

According to KwaZulu-Natal Department of Human Settlements spokesperson, Mlu Khumalo, people were placed in the shared rooms according to family size, gender, age, marital status and health conditions.

Khumalo said flood victims requested to be housed closer to the city centre in the hope that they will have better chances of finding jobs.

Khumalo said 16 parcels of land in various parts of eThekwini and Msunduzi have been set aside for the construction of over 3,100 RDP houses for qualifying flood victims.

At the old municipal houses in Frazer, the rooms looked weathered and dilapidated with some broken windows, toilets and leaking roofs. There are two water tanks but residents say they have been dry for weeks. There are eight shared flushed toilets for the 300 people living there but these also rely on water from the tanks.

Community leader Lihle Dazela said they believe officials have forgotten about them. “We were told that the municipality will fix the other old building at the back. We are still waiting,” he said.

“There are no street lights. We reported the fallen pole and they have been promising to come fix it,” said Dazela.

Following our question to eThekwini Municipality, spokesperson Lindiwe Khuzwayo told GroundUp that a team had been sent to Frazer. She said the City sends water tankers daily to the area to ensure the community always has water.

“We encourage those who do not receive water to communicate with the ward councillor so that the relevant department can ensure that they also receive water,” she said. DM

Old municipal houses in Frazer, flood victims

This is the communal toilet block shared by 300 people living in old municipal houses in Frazer. (Photo: Manqulo Nyakombi)

First published by GroundUp.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Alarming study findings indicate food we consume is becoming less nutritious — and it’s set to get worse
Maverick News

Alarming study findings indicate food we consume is becoming less nutritious — and it’s set to get worse
Job optimism as new KZN multibillion-rand ‘mini city’ rises close to gutted Denny plant
Maverick News

Job optimism as new KZN multibillion-rand ‘mini city’ rises close to gutted Denny plant
Sung Yoon, Samsung’s former powerhouse in Africa, believes Korea can help solve SA’s energy crisis
Africa

Sung Yoon, Samsung’s former powerhouse in Africa, believes Korea can help solve SA’s energy crisis
Grant recipients battle to renew Sassa/Postbank cards ahead of deadline
Maverick Citizen

Grant recipients battle to renew Sassa/Postbank cards ahead of deadline
Trapped South Africans embark on precarious rescue mission from Sudan conflict zone
Maverick News

Trapped South Africans embark on precarious rescue mission from Sudan conflict zone

TOP READS IN SECTION

Mr President, this is an insult of the highest order to South Africans
Maverick News

Mr President, this is an insult of the highest order to South Africans
‘Gold Mafia’ whistle-blower places wanted terrorist Dawood Ibrahim in Gupta, Zuma circles
Maverick News

‘Gold Mafia’ whistle-blower places wanted terrorist Dawood Ibrahim in Gupta, Zuma circles
Job optimism as new KZN multibillion-rand ‘mini city’ rises close to gutted Denny plant
Maverick News

Job optimism as new KZN multibillion-rand ‘mini city’ rises close to gutted Denny plant
Eskom blocks Free State town from using solar power to reduce load shedding
Maverick News

Eskom blocks Free State town from using solar power to reduce load shedding
KZN local community feels the impact of Denny Mushrooms plant closure after loss of jobs
Maverick News

KZN local community feels the impact of Denny Mushrooms plant closure after loss of jobs

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.