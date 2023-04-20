Business Maverick

CONSTRUCTION SECTOR

Residential building plans fall 16.3% year on year in first two months of 2023

Residential building plans fall 16.3% year on year in first two months of 2023
Construction work on a building in the Sandton district of Johannesburg, South Africa, on 12 November 2020. (Photo: Waldo Swiegers / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By Ed Stoddard
20 Apr 2023
0

Building plans at current prices passed by larger municipalities, a key indicator for the construction sector that also sheds light on the state of household finances, fell by 16.3% in January-February 2023 compared with the same period last year. Rising interest rates against the backdrop of a stuttering economy are clearly taking a toll on this sector.

Data released by Stats SA on Thursday showed that building plans for non-residential buildings at current prices fell by 25.9% for the first two months of this year compared with the same period in 2022, while residential building plans fell by 22%. The one upside was plans passed for additions and alterations, which rose by 5.2%.  

It all adds up to a 16.3% decline in such building plans. In rand terms, such plans in January-February of this year amounted to almost R14.6-billion, compared to R17.4-billion in the corresponding period in 2022.  

For the three months to the end of February compared with the previous three-month period (September to November 2022), the decrease in total building plans passed was 17.6%, while the value of total completed buildings in rand terms for that timeframe declined by more than 20%.  

This is a trend that is concerning on a number of fronts.  

For residential building plans, rising interest rates against the backdrop of a stuttering economy have clearly played a role in the decrease.  

“The high interest rate environment is driving up debt servicing costs, weighing on already constrained consumers, diluting disposable incomes. Moreover, consumer confidence remains subdued,” said Investec economist Lara Hodes.  

It’s also interesting to note that plans for dwelling houses were down by 11.7% year on year in January and February, while plans for flats and townhouses fell by a steep 38.3%. The latter, especially, would involve significant work for contractors and clearly the demand for such residences is seen to be evaporating. That could create a shortage in the rental market as population growth in urban centres is hardly abating.  

The sharp decline in non-residential building plans is also explained by climbing interest rates and the sour economy — such projects are often financed by debt — and they may also be hampered by other factors such as the rise of the “construction mafia”. Dealing with mobsters is a disincentive to doing business.  

And overall, the power crisis is certainly not helping as construction sites often require a reliable supply of electricity.  

Another contributing factor may be the shambolic state of governance in many municipalities. Approving building plans requires a functional administrator. Stats SA pointedly noted that the “2022 and 2023 figures should be regarded as preliminary because of possible backlogs and incomplete reporting by municipalities”.  

That may help explain the dire situation in woefully governed KwaZulu-Natal, where building plans passed by larger municipalities tanked by more than 54% on an annual basis in the first two months of 2023.  

Among other things, it bodes ill for job-creation prospects as building and construction are labour-intensive sectors. But the foundations of this economy are not giving them much support. DM/BM 

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Blood diamonds, billions, art and South Africa — inside a Hezbollah money laundering gang
Maverick News

Blood diamonds, billions, art and South Africa — inside a Hezbollah money laundering gang
Schumacher family planning legal action over fake Die Aktuelle AI ‘interview’
Maverick News

Schumacher family planning legal action over fake Die Aktuelle AI ‘interview’
‘I would rather die than go to Lindela’ – refugees speak out after high court sends them to repatriation centre
Maverick News

‘I would rather die than go to Lindela’ – refugees speak out after high court sends them to repatriation centre
The Invisible Matrix — secrets of Zuma’s rogue SSA spies resurface in evidence at hearing
Maverick News

The Invisible Matrix — secrets of Zuma’s rogue SSA spies resurface in evidence at hearing
‘They treat you like an animal’ – how British farms run on exploitation
Maverick News

‘They treat you like an animal’ – how British farms run on exploitation

TOP READS IN SECTION

Shedding some light on Eskom’s eight stages of grief and pain
Maverick News

Shedding some light on Eskom’s eight stages of grief and pain
‘Kangaroo court’ — Muted Mkhwebane in a flap over impeachment inquiry
Maverick News

‘Kangaroo court’ — Muted Mkhwebane in a flap over impeachment inquiry
SIU awaits presidential proclamation to investigate National Skills Fund and missing R5bn
Maverick News

SIU awaits presidential proclamation to investigate National Skills Fund and missing R5bn
André de Ruyter to appear before Parliament next week to testify on his claims of corruption at Eskom
Maverick News

André de Ruyter to appear before Parliament next week to testify on his claims of corruption at Eskom
Was he snubbed? Ramaphosa fails to crack the nod for G7 summit in Japan
Maverick News

Was he snubbed? Ramaphosa fails to crack the nod for G7 summit in Japan

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.