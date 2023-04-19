Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Scientists identify mind-body nexus in human brain

Scientists identify mind-body nexus in human brain
human head, chakra power, fantasy abstract thinking, world, universe inside your mind, watercolor painting.Photo:iStock
By Reuters
19 Apr 2023
0

WASHINGTON, April 19 (Reuters) - The relationship between the human mind and body has been a subject that has challenged great thinkers for millennia, including the philosophers Aristotle and Descartes. The answer, however, appears to reside in the very structure of the brain.

By Will Dunham

Researchers said on Wednesday they have discovered that parts of the brain region called the motor cortex that govern body movement are connected with a network involved in thinking, planning, mental arousal, pain, and control of internal organs, as well as functions such as blood pressure and heart rate.

They identified a previously unknown system within the motor cortex manifested in multiple nodes that are located in between areas of the brain already known to be responsible for movement of specific body parts – hands, feet and face – and are engaged when many different body movements are performed together.

The researchers called this system the somato-cognitive action network, or SCAN, and documented its connections to brain regions known to help set goals and plan actions.

This network also was found to correspond with brain regions that, as shown in studies involving monkeys, are connected to internal organs including the stomach and adrenal glands, allowing these organs to change activity levels in anticipation of performing a certain action. That may explain physical responses like sweating or increased heart rate caused by merely pondering a difficult future task, they said.

The motor cortex is a part of the brain’s outermost layer, the cerebral cortex.

“Basically, we now have shown that the human motor system is not unitary. Instead, we believe there are two separate systems that control movement,” said radiology professor Evan Gordon of the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, lead author of the study published in the journal Nature.

“One is for isolated movement of your hands, feet and face. This system is important, for example, for writing or speaking -movements that need to involve only the one body part. A second system, the SCAN, is more important for integrated, whole body movements, and is more connected to high-level planning regions of your brain,” Gordon said.

The findings detail the brain’s mind-body nexus.

“Modern neuroscience does not include any kind of mind-body dualism. It’s not compatible with being a serious neuroscientist nowadays. I’m not a philosopher, but one succinct statement I like is saying, ‘The mind is what the brain does.’ The sum of the bio-computational functions of the brain makes up ‘the mind,'” said study senior author Nico Dosenbach, a neurology professor at Washington University School of Medicine.

“Since this system, the SCAN, seems to integrate abstract plans-thoughts-motivations with actual movements and physiology, it provides additional neuroanatomical explanation for why ‘the body’ and ‘the mind’ aren’t separate or separable,” Dosenbach added.

The researchers set out to use modern brain-imaging techniques to test an influential map established nine decades ago by neurosurgeon Wilder Penfield of the brain areas controlling movement. Their findings showed that Penfield’s map, constrained by the technologies of his time, needed revisions.

The SCAN was identified using precision imaging in seven adults to examine the brain’s organizational features, then verified in larger datasets that when combined spanned thousands of adults. Further imaging identified the SCAN circuit in an 11-month-old and a 9-year-old, while finding it had not yet formed in a newborn. Those observations were validated in larger datasets of hundreds of newborns and thousands of 9-year-olds.

The research underscored how there is more to learn about the human brain.

“Actually, the purpose of the brain is highly debated,” Gordon said. “Some neuroscientists think of the brain as an organ intended primarily to perceive and interpret the world around us. Others think of it as an organ designed to produce the best ‘outputs’ – usually a physical action – to optimize survivability and evolutionary fitness for any given situation.”

“Probably both are correct,” Gordon added. “The SCAN fits most cleanly with the latter interpretation: it integrates goals and planning with whole-body actions.”

  • Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic information on BeethovenRead full story
  • Genetics study lays bare Ice Age drama for humans in Europe Read full story
  • Study shows how Viking age left mark on genetics of ScandinaviansRead full story

(Reporting by Will Dunham, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Shedding some light on Eskom’s eight stages of grief and pain
Maverick News

Shedding some light on Eskom’s eight stages of grief and pain
SIU awaits presidential proclamation to investigate National Skills Fund and missing R5bn
Maverick News

SIU awaits presidential proclamation to investigate National Skills Fund and missing R5bn
André de Ruyter to appear before Parliament next week to testify on his claims of corruption at Eskom
Maverick News

André de Ruyter to appear before Parliament next week to testify on his claims of corruption at Eskom
‘Kangaroo court’ — Muted Mkhwebane in a flap over impeachment inquiry
Maverick News

‘Kangaroo court’ — Muted Mkhwebane in a flap over impeachment inquiry
MIA: Soon Ramaphosa will have to demonstrate willingness and strength to lead South Africa - or else
South Africa

MIA: Soon Ramaphosa will have to demonstrate willingness and strength to lead South Africa – or else

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 8 April - 14 April 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 8 April – 14 April 2023
Fox to pay $787m to settle election suit, Dominion says
Newsdeck

Fox to pay $787m to settle election suit, Dominion says
Sudan rival forces battle in capital as UN sees little prospect for mediation now
Newsdeck

Sudan rival forces battle in capital as UN sees little prospect for mediation now
SpaceX plans Starship launch April 20 in second lift-off try
Newsdeck

SpaceX plans Starship launch April 20 in second lift-off try
Confusion in Sudan as fighters seem undeterred by *ceasefire
Newsdeck

Confusion in Sudan as fighters seem undeterred by *ceasefire

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.