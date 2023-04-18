Butter beans, aubergines; they make a great pairing, and they even rhyme. You need tomato in the mix too, as is so often the case with a brinjal/aubergine/eggplant, call it what you will.

There are three cooks in this recipe: the pork, the aubergines, and the tomato and butter bean side component. It all adds up to a robust, filling and very satisfying family meal.

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

For the pork tenderloins:

2 pork tenderloins, membranes trimmed away

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp mustard powder

1 tsp dried crushed garlic

A generous pinch of Maldon sea salt

⅓ tsp white pepper

For the aubergines:

2 large aubergines, sliced lengthwise

1 x 400 g can chopped tomatoes

1 x 400 g can butter beans

3 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 large red onion, chopped

A glass of dry white wine

250 ml chicken stock

2 heaped tsp smoked paprika

1 generous Tbsp Dijon mustard

Parsley, chopped, for garnish

Salt and black pepper to taste

Method

For the aubergines: In a hot skillet, fry the aubergine slices in olive oil with garlic and smoked paprika and set aside. Do them in batches.

For the butter beans: Cook onion and garlic until softened, then add white wine and reduce by half. Add stock and reduce by half, then stir in the mustard and 2 tsp paprika and season with salt and pepper to taste. Add the chopped tomato and butter beans. Simmer for 5 minutes.

For the pork: in a small bowl, mix the olive oil with the (1 tsp) paprika, mustard, garlic and pepper. Brush this all over the meat. Season the meat with Maldon sea salt.

Preheat the air fryer to 200℃ for 5 minutes. Air fry the tenderloins at 200℃ for 20 minutes. Allow the pork to rest for 5 minutes before slicing. Save any juices to serve over sliced meat.

To serve: Slice the pork and lay out alternate slices of pork and aubergine. Spoon butter beans and sauce alongside. Garnish with parsley. DM/TGIFood

Follow Tony Jackman on Instagram @tony_jackman_cooks.

This dish is photographed on wares by Mervyn Gers Ceramics.