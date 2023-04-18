Business Maverick

BUSINESS REFLECTION

After the Bell: The Guptas and Vanuatu, a marriage made in hell

After the Bell: The Guptas and Vanuatu, a marriage made in hell
Atul Gupta. (Photo: Gallo Images / Sunday Times / Kevin Sutherland) | Vanuatu. (Photo: Flickr / Eugene Kaspersky)
By Tim Cohen
18 Apr 2023
0

It was with a huge sense of - I don’t know what … frustration? anger? schadenfreude? - that South Africans learnt that the Gupta brothers had managed to get citizenship in the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu through its citizenship by investment scheme.

Clearly, Atul and Rajesh Gupta got this citizenship to frustrate the anticipated South African application for extradition. If you, (the person for whom extradition is being sought) are not a citizen of the applicant country (SA in this case), then presumably that country’s application for extradition is legally debatable.

Reading between the lines, it seems this was the reason the Dubai courts rejected SA’s extradition request – the Dubai court papers revealed that the Guptas were citizens of the tiny South Pacific island grouping. But it’s all a bit suspicious, natch, because SA officials only discovered they had acquired citizenship of Vanuatu after receiving the note verbale (a kind of diplomatic communication) from the UAE embassy on 6 April.

So, the Guptas have once again managed to escape the legal consequences of capturing the SA state and they have outfoxed, once again, the Damascus blade. How they must be laughing at South Africa’s dysfunctional innocence and ham-fisted government.

But there is a tiny bit of solace here for those South Africans who would like to see some justice in this case – the reputations of the Guptas are in the gutter and now they have to live, or at least tell people they hail from, a string of struggling islands in the middle of nowhere that risks being submerged in rising sea levels.

There is also irony – there always is – because Vanuatu has to live with them. The situations are different, but Vanuatu strikes me as a slightly more successful version of another Pacific island nation, Nauru. They are over 1,000km apart, as it happens, but they are similar in being small islands with dubious economics in the middle of a vast ocean.

Nauru has an extraordinarily interesting economic history because once it was the richest country on earth. It seems incredible, but it was (if you aggregate the incomes of the very small population of around 7,000). The island’s economic history is a good example of how the resource curse works. 

What happened is very simple and yet very remarkable. In the early 1900s, geologists discovered high-grade phosphate ore covering about 80% of the island. The phosphate was caused by fossilised bird poop which had accumulated over the centuries. The country dug up and sold the poop – sorry, phosphate – and in the 1960s and 1970s, it earned around $2.5-billion, or around $350-million per person.

You would think it would be impossible to squander that kind of wealth, but somehow the island managed to do so. After being the richest country on earth, Nauru contrived to end up returning to being one of the poorest countries on the planet, even poorer than when its “development” started.

When the phosphate was mined out in the early 2000s, the country went into decline and started grasping at straws. One decision was to go in for “banking”, so the country passed very lax banking laws. Then the Russian mob, natch again, used the island as a money laundering centre and the island fell out of favour with banks around the world.

But the worst was still to come: Since it became impossible to grow crops on the mined areas of the island, all food now had to be imported. In desperation, the government agreed that Australia could use the island as a place to dump illegal immigrants – for a fee. 

The Nauruan people now face extremely high rates of obesity, alcoholism, prostitution, mental health problems and myriad other issues that stem from these maladies, according to Wikipedia.

Nauru, a single island, is very different from Vanuatu, a large group of islands. But if you are offering one of the world’s cheapest economic citizenship programmes and welcoming crooks from all over the world with fast name changes, trust me, something is going to go wrong. The downward desperation cycle is clearly gearing up.

It’s a sad day, or week for SA’s justice system, but Vanuatu and the Guptas probably deserve each other. And, as they say, karma can be a bitch. Ask Nauru. BM/DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Branding of potholes – when does it become illegal?
Maverick News

Branding of potholes – when does it become illegal?
How Stan Mathabatha is dodging the ANC axe,  for now
Maverick News

How Stan Mathabatha is dodging the ANC axe,  for now
Activists drag Parliament to court over inaction on alleged Prasa State Capture corruption
Maverick News

Activists drag Parliament to court over inaction on alleged Prasa State Capture corruption
Aaron Motsoaledi’s ‘search’ for Thabo Bester meant briefing on Electoral Amendment Act-related changes ditched
Maverick News

Aaron Motsoaledi’s ‘search’ for Thabo Bester meant briefing on Electoral Amendment Act-related changes ditched
Thabo Bester saga — Nandipha Magudumana, accomplices remain behind bars while father granted bail
Maverick News

Thabo Bester saga — Nandipha Magudumana, accomplices remain behind bars while father granted bail

TOP READS IN SECTION

SAPS investigating allegations Cape Town mayco member ‘Malusi Booi took cash from gangsters’
Maverick News

SAPS investigating allegations Cape Town mayco member ‘Malusi Booi took cash from gangsters’
Grand Coalition 2024? Veterans League's Snuki Zikalala suggests DA is better partner for ANC
Maverick News

Grand Coalition 2024? Veterans League's Snuki Zikalala suggests DA is better partner for ANC
Husband desperate for justice after stone hurled by robbers kills academic en route to CT International Airport
Maverick News

Husband desperate for justice after stone hurled by robbers kills academic en route to CT International Airport
Branding of potholes – when does it become illegal?
Maverick News

Branding of potholes – when does it become illegal?
Thabo Bester saga — Nandipha Magudumana, accomplices remain behind bars while father granted bail
Maverick News

Thabo Bester saga — Nandipha Magudumana, accomplices remain behind bars while father granted bail

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.