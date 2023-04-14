Defend Truth

GROUNDUP

Food for Life SA forced to cut back meal provision as soup kitchen funding dries up

Food for Life SA forced to cut back meal provision as soup kitchen funding dries up
Rickey Muller is a volunteer at the Food for Life South Africa’s Western Cape branch. The organisation prepares large pots of plant-based meals for dozens of soup kitchens across the Cape Flats and parts of the Western Cape. (Photo: Mary-Anne Gontsana)
By Mary-Anne Gontsana
14 Apr 2023
0

The NPO distributes plant-based meals over weekends across the Cape Flats and parts of the Western Cape.

Nilesh Luckhoo, treasurer and cook at Food for Life SA, starts his day at 5:30am to prepare to cook large pots of plant-based meals to be distributed to dozens of community soup kitchens across the Cape Flats and parts of the Western Cape.

GroundUp visited Food for Life’s shipping container in Schaapkraal, Philippi on a cold, cloudy Saturday morning. Dozens of 20-litre plastic buckets were lined up outside the container, ready to be filled with the meal of the day. That day it was rice, carrots, potatoes, baby marrows, cabbage, and soya (mince) for protein. The buckets are taken to soup kitchens in several communities.

Started in 2013, Food for Life SA Western Cape distributes meals every weekend to 12 non-profit organisations and community soup kitchens who feed thousands of people. Countrywide, Food for Life has 24 branches.

Luckhoo says the organisation was started in India, when founder Srila Prabhupada saw children fighting with dogs for scraps of food. “Now we have branches all over the world.”

Luckhoo says the organisation in the Western Cape has had to scale down because of shortage of funds. They used to feed 4,000 people but now only feed 2,000. “Hopefully once donations and funding pick up, we will be able to go back to our original number of over 4,000,” says Luckhoo.

Food for Life SA, Philippi

Food for Life SA operates from this container in Schaapkraal, Philippi, Cape Town. (Photo: Mary-Anne Gontsana)

Sachin Dajee, who has been volunteering since 2020, said money was a struggle, though the organisation had survived the Covid years. “We ask for a debit order of R20 to R50. We are constantly looking for various avenues of income. It is a struggle.

“The last fundraiser was in September 2021 where we cooked 25,000 meals for almost 150 communities. Last year in April we cooked our one-millionth meal,” says Dajee. “There are too many people in need,” he says.

Merissa Meyer from Conquering Through Faith Ministries has collected from Food for Life for two years. Over the Easter weekend, her organisation fed adults and children living on the street. “Our goal was to give out 200 meals.” Meyer said the communities they work in include Pelican Park, Lotus River, Grassy Park and Plumstead. DM

First published by GroundUp.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

37-day head start: Guptas’ lawyers knew about failed extradition long before SA was informed
Maverick News

37-day head start: Guptas’ lawyers knew about failed extradition long before SA was informed
Frantic hunt for snake antivenom after man is bitten by cobra in Western Cape
Maverick News

Frantic hunt for snake antivenom after man is bitten by cobra in Western Cape
Dubai prosecutors confirmed in writing that the Gupta extradition documents were in order
Maverick News

Dubai prosecutors confirmed in writing that the Gupta extradition documents were in order
Dubye to justice – alleged drug kingpin wanted by the Dutch also freed in Gupta-style UAE extradition saga
Maverick News

Dubye to justice – alleged drug kingpin wanted by the Dutch also freed in Gupta-style UAE extradition saga
Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie wants to be the next mayor of Joburg
Maverick News

Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie wants to be the next mayor of Joburg

TOP READS IN SECTION

Dubai prosecutors confirmed in writing that the Gupta extradition documents were in order
Maverick News

Dubai prosecutors confirmed in writing that the Gupta extradition documents were in order
37-day head start: Guptas’ lawyers knew about failed extradition long before SA was informed
Maverick News

37-day head start: Guptas’ lawyers knew about failed extradition long before SA was informed
SA Post Office in sight of its final resting place after being placed under provisional liquidation
Maverick News

SA Post Office in sight of its final resting place after being placed under provisional liquidation
Frantic hunt for snake antivenom after man is bitten by cobra in Western Cape
Maverick News

Frantic hunt for snake antivenom after man is bitten by cobra in Western Cape
President Ramaphosa moves to calm investor fears over the wave of rolling blackouts
Maverick News

President Ramaphosa moves to calm investor fears over the wave of rolling blackouts

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

Reflecting on Women\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s Month webinar banner

Reflecting on Women's Month: The Struggles of Adolescent Females Across the Globe

Join Sune Payne together with Dr. Shakira Choonara and Surabhi Dogra as they examine the challenges faced by Adolescent girls and young women (AGYW) in low- and middle-income countries. Join the discussion, free of charge, live now

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.