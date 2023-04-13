Defend Truth

GROUNDUP

State witness a court no-show in case of officer accused of murder of homeless man — arrest warrant issued

State witness a court no-show in case of officer accused of murder of homeless man — arrest warrant issued
City of Cape Town law enforcement officer Luvolwethu Kati outside the Wynberg Magistrates Court last Thursday where his trial began. He is accused of shooting and killing a man who was homeless. (Archive photo: Ashraf Hendricks)
By Marecia Damons
13 Apr 2023
0

Dumisani Joxo died in January 2022 after he was shot during an altercation in Rondebosch.

The state’s witness in the trial of a Cape Town Law Enforcement officer accused of shooting and killing a homeless man last year failed to come to court on Thursday, forcing proceedings to be postponed.

The officer, Luvolwethu Kati, has pleaded not guilty to the charge of murder following the shooting of Dumisani Joxo in Rondebosch in January 2022. Dressed in a dark green puffer jacket and jeans, Kati made a brief appearance at the Wynberg Regional Court on Thursday. In a statement read out by his lawyer in court, Kati said that he had been acting in self-defence.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Cape Town law enforcement officer on trial for homeless man’s murder

At the hearing last week, state witness Linda Mbuqe testified that he had been living in a makeshift structure at the Liesbeek River Trail with Joxo at the time of the incident.

He said on the morning Joxo was shot, Kati and another officer had arrived and kicked over a pot of porridge he had been preparing. This angered him and an argument between him and Kati ensued.

Mbuqe said that Joxo came out to defend him and started swearing at Kati. He said Kati then moved towards Mbuqe and pushed him. Mbuqe told the court that Kati then pulled the trigger and the bullet hit Joxo who was standing behind him.

On Thursday, prosecutor Ebrahim Arend told the court that despite their efforts, the state had been unable to locate Mbuqe, who was to complete his cross-examination. Mbuqe does not have a fixed address or cellphone, he said.

Kati’s lawyer, John Riley, said that Mbuqe was in contempt of court and asked that a warrant for his arrest be issued. Magistrate Heather Paulse had warned Mbuqe when he took the stand that if he failed to attend the next hearing, the court would issue a warrant for his arrest.

Paulse then issued an arrest warrant for Mbuqe before remanding proceedings to 24 April. Kati’s bail of R1,000 was extended. DM

First published by GroundUp.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Dubai prosecutors confirmed in writing that the Gupta extradition documents were in order
Maverick News

Dubai prosecutors confirmed in writing that the Gupta extradition documents were in order
No cars, no jobs – Chinese auto industry venture in Gqeberha shows little activity seven years after launch
South Africa

No cars, no jobs – Chinese auto industry venture in Gqeberha shows little activity seven years after launch
Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana back in SA and behind bars
Maverick News

Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana back in SA and behind bars
President Ramaphosa moves to calm investor fears over the wave of rolling blackouts
Maverick News

President Ramaphosa moves to calm investor fears over the wave of rolling blackouts
Where everything has a price - Russia and the UAE are closest partners in Africa
Maverick News

Where everything has a price – Russia and the UAE are closest partners in Africa

TOP READS IN SECTION

Dubai prosecutors confirmed in writing that the Gupta extradition documents were in order
Maverick News

Dubai prosecutors confirmed in writing that the Gupta extradition documents were in order
South Africa set to démarche UAE ambassador on Guptas’ extradition judgment failure
Maverick News

South Africa set to démarche UAE ambassador on Guptas’ extradition judgment failure
SA Post Office in sight of its final resting place after being placed under provisional liquidation
Maverick News

SA Post Office in sight of its final resting place after being placed under provisional liquidation
Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana back in SA and behind bars
Maverick News

Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana back in SA and behind bars
Beaufort West ‘loan shark’ ANC councillor released on R500 bail
Maverick News

Beaufort West ‘loan shark’ ANC councillor released on R500 bail

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.