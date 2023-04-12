Another iteration of Extreme Fighting Championship (EFC) – South Africa’s version of Dana White’s Ultimate Fighting Championship – rolls around this Thursday with a tasty set of bouts.

The welterweight championship fight headlines EFC 102 with reigning champion Ziko “The Gorilla” Makengele taking on veteran contender Mark “Frankenstein” Hulme at the EFC Performance Institute in Johannesburg.

The hulking Congolese Makengele allowed the emotions of the upcoming titanic bout to overtake him at the weigh-in on Wednesday when he struck the South African Hulme as he stepped off the scale.

Hulme, though, didn’t retaliate as security stepped between the two to ensure there was no escalation.

The EFC’s governing body is discussing sanctions as a consequence of the infraction.

Although the fighters might be penalised for their weigh-in squabble, it has only further piqued interest for the title fight.

It is the 33-year-old Makengele’s first defence of the welterweight title after he knocked out previous champion Martin van Staden in the third round at EFC 93 back in April 2022. Hulme will step into the hexagon for the first time since his loss to Eldar Khashpakov in March 2021.

The experienced Hulme is a product of the CIT Performance Institute in Pretoria, the same training centre that current UFC stars Cameron Saaiman and Dricus du Plessis fight out of.

The welterweight title fight is expected to be violent but closely contested with either the raw power and exuberance of Makengele — who is still undefeated in EFC — or the experience of Hulme likely to be the determining factor.

Best of the rest

Also on Thursday’s fighting card is Du Plessis’s and Hulme’s CIT teammate JC Lamprecht, the co-main event in his light heavyweight fight against Durban’s Khulekani Hlongwa.

Lamprecht will enter the hexagon as the overwhelming favourite but Hlongwa’s power-punching ability cannot be underestimated in a sport where one wrong move can trigger your downfall.

It will be Lamprecht’s first official battle following a nine-year hiatus from the sport and Hlongwa — who is climbing up the light heavyweight rankings — with his reputation for first-round knockouts, is a dangerous opponent.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Dricus du Plessis hammers his way up UFC rankings – and now ‘I’m coming for the No 1 spot’

In the featherweight division, Ashley Calvert and Shannon van Tonder had to be separated at their weigh-in on Wednesday following a tense stand-off where both athletes refused to break their glares at each other as they went face-to-face with barely anything between them.

The thrilling clash in the 145-pound category will be a war as both men vie to climb up the featherweight rankings. Calvert (39) and Van Tonder (28) are separated by 11 years in age and MMA experience but this fight could not be closer to call as they’re both excellent grapplers and stand-up fighters.

All the action starts at 2pm on Thursday, 13 April at the EFC Performance Institute in Johannesburg. DM

EFC 102 main card

Welterweight championship fight

Ziko Makengele (champion) (DRC) 168.4lbs vs Mark Hulme 166.1lbs (SA)

Light heavyweight fight

Khulekani Hlongwa 193.8lbs (SA) vs JC Lamprecht 203.8lbs (SA)

Featherweight fight

Ashley Calvert 145lbs (SA) vs Shannon van Tonder 145lbs (SA)

Catchweight fight

Vandam Mbuyi 264.7lbs (DRC) vs Ivan Strydom 269.5lbs (SA)

Strawweight fight

Juliet Ukah 114.9lbs (NIG) vs Crystal van Wyk 114lbs (SA)

Welterweight fight

Given Majuba 168.5lbs (SA) vs Peace Nguphane 169lbs (SA)

Featherweight fight

Emmanuel Sita 144.7lbs (DRC) vs David Mambo 141.1lbs (SA)

Lightweight fight

Osvaldo Benedito 154.6lbs (ANG) vs Robert Swanepoel 154lbs (SA)

Flyweight fight

Christian Mulamba 127.2lbs (DRC) vs Luke Hendrikz 125lbs (SA)

Catchweight fight

Gracia Ngoyi 138.7lbs (DRC) vs Vincent Nakana 138.7lbs (SA)