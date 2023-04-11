Every Step Counts: Throughout life circumstances and situations, there is future and hope in every step we take. (Photo: Tumisang Khalipha)

The photograph, and by definition photography, is a language and not just a two-dimensional moment in time captured forever via the camera or a phone.

It’s an art form that allows the photographer to work in a manner that supports the notion that photography is a means of communication that helps photographers share their feelings and their view of this incredibly diverse, interesting and vibrant planet that we all inhabit.

In helping these 10 amazing young people in their photographic storytelling journey during the Unicef Youth Through the Lens project, I realised that their ability to share their experiences of living through the global Covid-19 pandemic was aided and extenuated by their use of the camera and photography.

The images they captured came to them from soul space and truly represented what they lived through and, in doing so, also became a document of the history of South Africa.

By extension our country’s history has been documented over the decades by some world-renowned photojournalists who have produced some of the most historic images of a generation that have been recognised globally.

In their own personal way these 10 young souls have done the same: created a document of our country that will forever remain in the consciousness of those who see their images.

My hope is that every time these images are viewed we all take just a second, less time than it took to capture these moments, to think and remember what we collectively lived through and what impact that Covid-19 pandemic still has on our society, both positive and negative. DM/MC

Kim Ludbrook is an award-winning, internationally acclaimed photojournalist. For 30 years Kim has combined his fascination with discovering our world with his insatiable urge to document the human condition in all its many facets. He has been widely exhibited and published in various photography books, magazines and online forums as well as given numerous interviews, talks and lectures on his craft. He believes in the power of the still image as much today as when he shot his first roll of film in 1986.