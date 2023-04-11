Defend Truth

GROUNDUP

66,000 Limpopo school children still forced to use pit latrines

66,000 Limpopo school children still forced to use pit latrines
“Pit toilets are an immediate threat to learners, especially small learners,” says Section27 legal research and advocacy officer Motheo Brodie. (Illustration: Lisa Nelson)
By Mary-Anne Gontsana
11 Apr 2023
0

Tens of thousands of learners in the province still rely on these facilities, according to public interest law firm Section27. But this number is down sharply from 2021.

Speaking at a Defend our Democracy event organised with Equal Education (EE) on pit toilets last Thursday, Section27 legal researcher Motheo Brodie said that over 66,000 learners from 210 schools in Limpopo still relied on pit toilets. But, according to data provided by the Limpopo Department of Education, this is down from over 116,000 learners at 363 schools using pit toilets in December 2021.

EE and Section27 have been running campaigns to eradicate pit toilets in schools in line with the 2013 Minimum Uniform Norms and Standards for Public School Infrastructure which banned the use of pit toilets in schools. These toilets were to have been eradicated by 2016.

On 24 March this year, Section27 launched The Michael Komape Sanitation Progress Monitor, an accountability tool that tracks progress made by the Limpopo Department of Education on eliminating unsafe and undignified sanitation, including pit toilets, in Limpopo public schools and installing safe and decent sanitation facilities. Five-year-old Michael Komape drowned in a pit toilet at his school in Limpopo in 2014.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Eight years after Michael Komape’s death, many Limpopo schools still rely on pit toilets

“Every day that learners attend schools with pit toilets, is a day their constitutional rights are violated,” said Brodie. “Pit toilets are an immediate threat to learners, especially small learners because they can easily fall in. They are a death trap.”

For the country as a whole, the latest available statistics on The National Education Infrastructure Management System (Neims), showed that more than 5,000 of the country’s 23,275 public schools still had plain pit toilets in April 2021. EE’s Head of Research Elizabeth Biney and National Organiser Zanele Modise said the bulk of the school sanitation backlogs were in mostly rural provinces like Limpopo, the Eastern Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal.

But, they said, the statistics were not always accurate as some provinces under-reported.

GroundUp tried to get up-to-date figures from the provinces.

Limpopo

No response was received by GroundUp from this province. When called for an update, department spokesperson Mike Maringa said he had forwarded GroundUp’s queries to the “infrastructure guy” who had travelled to Johannesburg.

Northern Cape

According to the Northern Cape education department’s spokesperson Geoffrey van der Merwe, there are no plain pit toilets in the 556 Northern Cape public schools.

The three most common forms of ablution and sanitation facilities available at public schools in the Northern Cape are flush toilets, ventilated improved pit (VIP) toilets and enviro loos.

VIP toilets are considered an acceptable form of sanitation in schools, Brodie said.

Western Cape

Bronagh Hammond said the province had 1,539 schools, including special needs schools, and none of them had pit latrines. The most common form of ablution and sanitation facilities in the Western Cape are municipal flush toilets, she said.

Free State

Department spokesperson Howard Ndaba said the province had five schools using a “hybrid” sanitation system made up of both flushing and pit toilets. This was because of an insufficient water supply. Ndaba said the department had over three years been eradicating pit toilets and the remaining ones would be eradicated by the end of the 2023-24 financial year.

North West

In a July 2021 sanitation in schools report, the Human Rights Commission, said 19 schools in the North West still used pit latrines and 44 schools reported having no sanitation facilities at the school. Nine schools reported having no access to water.

But Department spokesperson Elias Malindi, told GroundUp, “All schools have been provided with appropriate sanitation” including VIP latrines. Malindi said there were 1,482 public schools and 32 special schools in the province.

Malindi said some schools had erroneously reported VIPs as pit toilets. He said the remaining inappropriate pit latrines were being demolished and this would be complete by July 2023.

He said when schools reported that they had no sanitation facilities this was often because the VIP latrines were full. The schools received funding from the province to pump out the latrines regularly, he said.

He said the department provided boreholes to all schools where there is no supply available from municipalities.

Gauteng

The Gauteng education department said the number of schools dependent on basic pit toilets had fallen from 3,898 in 2018 to 3,397 and “sanitation projects at 2,499 of these 3,397 schools had already progressed to practical completion”.

Eastern Cape

No response was received by GroundUp from this province. Department spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima asked GroundUp to resend our queries but did not pick up his phone or answer his texts when contacted again.

KwaZulu-Natal

No response was received by GroundUp from this province. Department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi, asked GroundUp to resend our queries. He did not pick up his phone or answer his texts when contacted for an update on the response.

Mpumalanga

Department spokesperson Jasper Zwane said the province has about 1,611 public ordinary schools, four of which still use plain pit toilets.

He said the department intends to complete the eradication of pit toilets by the end of the 2023-24 financial year. DM

First published by GroundUp.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

‘A duplicitous game’ – UAE criticised after Guptas extradition request debacle
Maverick News

‘A duplicitous game’ – UAE criticised after Guptas extradition request debacle
India’s iron giant ready to dynamite them thar hills of KwaZulu-Natal
Maverick News

India’s iron giant ready to dynamite them thar hills of KwaZulu-Natal
Murders most foul – South Africa is spiralling downwards
South Africa

Murders most foul – South Africa is spiralling downwards
BIG BAD WOLF
Maverick Citizen

BIG BAD WOLF
A nostalgic meander through the grand old churches of the Karoo
South Africa

A nostalgic meander through the grand old churches of the Karoo

TOP READS IN SECTION

‘A duplicitous game’ – UAE criticised after Guptas extradition request debacle
Maverick News

‘A duplicitous game’ – UAE criticised after Guptas extradition request debacle
Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana arrested in Tanzania
Maverick News

Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana arrested in Tanzania
Dangerous liaisons: SA’s Russian roulette jeopardises trade agreements with US and other Western nations
Maverick News

Dangerous liaisons: SA’s Russian roulette jeopardises trade agreements with US and other Western nations
The Guptas are gone. No one is to blame, everyone did their best. The end
Maverick News

The Guptas are gone. No one is to blame, everyone did their best. The end
India’s iron giant ready to dynamite them thar hills of KwaZulu-Natal
Maverick News

India’s iron giant ready to dynamite them thar hills of KwaZulu-Natal

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.