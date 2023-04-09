Leah Jones of WP during the CSA Women's Provincial T20 Cup, Top 6 match between Six Gun Grill Western Province and Hollywoodbets Dolphins at Six Gun Grill Newlands on 26 March 2023 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo: Ashley Vlotman / Gallo Images)

Western Province Women put their trust in a 20-year-old skipper last season – a decision that was justified as Leah Jones led from the front to bring silverware to the union.

To reward her performances, her leadership skills and tactical nous, Jones has been invited to this winter’s Cricket South Africa (CSA) National Academy.

Though she’s represented the secondary senior national side, South Africa Emerging, and has been called up to an extended national training squad before, this recent invitation is a sure sign that full national honours are not far off.

The CSA’s high-performance pipeline aims to prepare players for cricket at the highest level.

Western Province Women came within one over of sealing a league double in the One-Day Championship and T20 domestic tournaments last weekend.

On 1 April, Jones (now 21) led Western Province to an eight-wicket victory over the Lions at the University of Johannesburg in the Provincial One-Day Championship.

It was Jones’s second triumph, having led the side to T20 success last year.

‘Extremely chuffed and happy’

“The all-round team performance on Saturday was really what took us over the line,” Jones told Daily Maverick.

“We haven’t won the 50-over trophy since 2018, and that’s obviously very long. We really wanted to win it again and we had our eyes on it for this season. Everyone was extremely chuffed and happy.”

Western Province’s bowlers bundled the Lions out for 112 before Saarah Smith (52 not out from 83 balls) combined superbly with Faye Tunnicliffe (46 not out off 56) to put on a 92-run stand for the third wicket and take the cup with 22.2 overs to spare.

“The girls can be very proud of what they accomplished this season and especially in the game on Saturday,” Jones said.

“We knew it was a must-win game and we didn’t want to leave anything out of our hands. We knew we just had to win.”

Western Province had a superb season in the 50-over format, playing 10 matches, winning seven, losing one, with two no-results. They were nine points clear of the next team, the Dolphins.

“Our bowlers played a massive role on Saturday and across the season,” Jones added.

“Winning the league is a massive achievement for us. It wasn’t easy but we got what we wanted in that trophy.”

In their T20 encounter the next day, played at the same venue, Western Province had a chance to land a rare season double.

However, the Lions were also on the hunt, with the two teams separated by one point heading into the final encounter.

Jones’s side were put in to bat by opposition captain Yolani Fourie and were bowled out for a disappointing 102.

“I don’t think we did a good enough job with getting runs on the board. We know that,” said Jones. “I told the girls we need to show character and fight to defend it.”

The Lions got off to a good start chasing the below-par total, cruising to 57 for one after the powerplay before Jones brought herself on to bowl her seam-up deliveries.

“Someone had to put up their hand and do something. I decided to bowl myself; I wanted to take it on myself to start a fightback.”

Jones took two wickets and conceded only eight runs in her four overs.

“I was happy with what I put out there because that sparked everyone else’s fighting comeback. As the captain I had to lead from the front.” With standout spells from Nosipho Vezi (one for 13) and Proteas all-rounder Nadine de Klerk (one for 17), suddenly the Lions were 88 for six after 18 overs and needed 15 runs off the last two overs to win.

“At that stage the game was in our hands again,” said Jones. But Kgomotso Rapoo struck a few lusty blows to clinch it for the Lions.

“I have to take my hat off to our bowling unit and everyone in the field. Because at one point it looked like there was no way we would pull the game back. But we did a stellar job,” Jones said.

“Losing it at the end wasn’t a great feeling because we had it in our hands. But we did an exceptional job in showing character to try to defend that score.”

Jones ended the campaign among the top five wicket takers with 13 at an average of 12.3 and an economy rate below five.

Apart from leading her provincial side to domestic glory, Jones is completing her LLB degree at the University of the Western Cape, as well as coaching the girls’ cricket team at Bellville High School.

“Being my third year [studying law] now, the work’s piled up. But I’m enjoying it. I like a challenge,” Jones said.

She’s acknowledged taking inspiration from a number of players around her in the Western Province side who also balance studying and playing cricket professionally.

“Someone like [Western Province teammate and Proteas opener] Andrie Steyn – she just got her master’s degree in sports science and she graduated cum laude as well,” added Jones. “If you look at someone like her, who has done the hard work, I tell myself I can also do that.”

Setting someone older straight

Steyn is one of several Proteas players in the Western Province squad, including Lara Goodall, Delmi Tucker, Sinalo Jafta and De Klerk.

“At the beginning it was hard for me to set someone older than me straight,” she said about captaining senior players.

“Getting the captaincy was really big for me. I captained the Province under-19 team at the national week and I vice-captained the SA under-19 team in 2018, too.

“Having senior Proteas there, they help me, guide me wherever I need help,” she explained.

“I’m obviously still learning but I’ve had the backing of my coach and the people who appointed me as captain.”

Despite the immense responsibility on her young shoulders, Jones has risen to every challenge. With the Proteas’ opening bowlers Marizanne Kapp and Shabnim Ismail both approaching their mid-30s, the door for a national cap could soon open up for the starlet. DM168

