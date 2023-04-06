A group of Catholic devotees depict the suffering and death of Jesus Christ to mark Maundy Thursday in Bulacan province, north of Manila, Philippines, 06 April 2023. While the Catholic church and government health officials have for years urged devotees to refrain from self-inflicted pain during the Lent season, practices of flagellation and painful depictions of the suffering of Jesus Christ to express faith and penance are returning in communities due to more relaxed COVID-19 health protocols. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from around the world, over the last 24 hours.
Spectators watch a group of Catholic devotees depict the suffering and death of Jesus Christ to mark Maundy Thursday in Bulacan province, north of Manila, Philippines, 06 April 2023. While the Catholic church and government health officials have for years urged devotees to refrain from self-inflicted pain during the Lent season, practices of flagellation and painful depictions of the suffering of Jesus Christ to express faith and penance are returning in communities due to more relaxed COVID-19 health protocols. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA
Members of the Spanish Legion carry the ‘Cristo de la Buena Muerte’ (‘Jesus Christ of the Good Death’) during a procession on Holy Thursday within the celebration of the traditional Spanish Holy Week in Malaga city, Andalusia region, southern Spain, 06 April 2023. EPA-EFE/Jorge Zapata
Flagellants whip their bloodied backs as a form of penance as believers observe Maundy Thursday on April 06, 2023, in San Fernando, Pampanga, Philippines. Holy Week is a Christian observance that commemorates the passion, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ, typically observed during the week leading up to Easter Sunday. As Asia’s most Catholic nation, Holy Week is observed in the Philippines as a significant religious holiday with various customs and traditions. Crucifixions are set to return to the Philippines on Good Friday for the first time since the pandemic. The practice involves penitents being voluntarily nailed to a cross as a form of penance, but it is seen as extreme and is strongly discouraged by the Catholic church. (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)
Penitents take part in a procession during the Holy Week in Murcia, Spain, 05 April 2023. EPA-EFE/Marcial Guillen
Latin clergymen take part in the procession of the Holy Thursday, during the Catholic Washing of the Feet ceremony on Easter Holy Week, next to the tomb of Jesus at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in the Old City of Jerusalem, 06 April 2023. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI
A group of Catholic devotees depicting the suffering and death of Jesus Christ is reflected on a spectator’s sunglasses on Maundy Thursday in Bulacan province, north of Manila, Philippines, 06 April 2023. While the Catholic church and government health officials have for years urged devotees to refrain from self-inflicted pain during the Lent season, practices of flagellation and painful depictions of the suffering of Jesus Christ to express faith and penance are returning in communities due to more relaxed COVID-19 health protocols. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA
Colourful Easter eggs decorate trees in Hajduszoboszlo, northeastern Hungary, 05 April 2023. The decorating of eggs is an integral part of folk traditions related to Easter in Hungary. EPA-EFE/ZSOLT CZEGLEDI HUNGARY OUT
Workers cut the grass at the Geonwonneung tomb of King Taejo, founder of the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910), in Guri, just east of Seoul, South Korea, on 06 April 2023, marking the Hansik holiday, or the 105th day after the winter solstice. On this day, many Koreans visit their ancestors’ tombs to clean them. EPA-EFE/YONHAP
A woman swings a traditional dragon ribbon, or Wu Long, as she exercises on a popular local boardwalk on April 6, 2023, in Beijing, China. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)
Egyptian members of the ‘Tanoura Dance Troupe’ perform during the holy month of Ramadan, at the Ghouri complex, in Islamic Cairo, Egypt, 05 April 2023. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI
Members of the ‘Tanoura Dance Troupe’ perform during the holy month of Ramadan, at the Ghouri complex, in Islamic Cairo, Egypt, 05 April 2023. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI
Preparing for the summer season opening this weekend, Sculptor and director at Weymouth’s SandWorld Sculpture Park Mark Anderson works on the sculpture of an Egyptian head, on April 06, 2023, in Weymouth, England. (Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)
Preparing for the summer season opening this weekend, Sculptor at Weymouth’s SandWorld Sculpture Park Lisa Lindqvist works on the sculpture of Ncuti Gatwa, who plays the fifteenth incarnation of Dr Who, on April 06, 2023, in Weymouth, England. (Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)
A silhouette of 1. FC Nürnberg fans before the DFB Cup Quarterfinal match between 1. FC Nürnberg and VfB Stuttgart at Max-Morlock-Stadion on April 05, 2023 in Nuremberg, Germany. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)
Declan Rice of West Ham walks through bubbles during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Newcastle United at London Stadium on April 05, 2023, in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)
Fans of Feyenoord with fireworks interrupting the game during the TOTO KNVB Cup – Semi-Final match between Feyenoord and Ajax at Stadion Feyenoord on April 5, 2023, in Rotterdam, Netherlands (Photo by Broer van den Boom/BSR Agency/Getty Images)
Feyenoord supporters set off fireworks ahead of the Semifinal of the TOTO KNVB Cup match between Feyenoord and Ajax at Feyenoord Stadion de Kuip on April 5, 2023, in Rotterdam, Netherlands. ANP KOEN VAN WEEL (Photo by ANP via Getty Images)
A protester takes a selfie as they clash with French riot Police during a rally against the government’s reform to the pension system in Paris, France, 06 April 2023. EPA-EFE/TERESA SUAREZ
(L-R) Chaikasem Nitisiri, Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Srettha Thavisin greet supporters after revealing themselves to be the three prime minister candidates for Pheu Thai Party during a general election campaign rally in Bangkok, Thailand, 05 April 2023. Paetongtarn Shinawatra is nominated together with Thai property tycoon Srettha Thavisin and Pheu Thai Party’s strategist Chaikasem Nitisiri to run in the upcoming general election which is scheduled to be held on 14 May 2023. Paetongtarn is the youngest daughter and a niece of two exiled deposed former prime ministers, who were ousted by the military coups in 2006 and 2014. The Pheu Thai Party has won the majority seats of the lower house in every election since 2001. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenski (R) attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the Pilsudski Square in Warsaw, Poland, 05 April 2023. This is Zelensky’s first official visit to Poland since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Bilateral relations and cooperation will top the agenda during the presidents’ meeting. EPA-EFE/Radek Pietruszka
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko (R) attend the summit of the Russian-Belarussian Supreme State Council, at the Grand Kremlin Palace on April 6, 2023, in Moscow, Russia. Belarus President Lukashenko arrived in Moscow with a two-day visit to attend an annual Russian-Belarussian Summit. (Photo by Contributor/Getty Images)
Spanish artist Filip Custic delivers a performance at Parco Museum Tokyo during the press preview of his exhibition ‘human product’ in Tokyo, Japan, 06 April 2023. It is the first exhibition by Spanish artist Filip Custic in Japan. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON
An emerald glass frog (Espadarana prosoblepon) in the Chuchanti reserve, in Darien, Panama, 28 March 2023 (issued 05 April 2023). In the reserve area, there are more than 40 camera traps, twenty in the canopy – the layer of branches and leaves formed by the tops of neighbouring trees – and the others in the understory – the variety of vegetation that grows in the areas closest to the floor-. The idea is to collect data that allows an understanding of “the dynamics” of this neotropical forest. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco
Luca Van Assche from France in action against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina from Spain in their round of 16 matches at the Estoril Open tennis tournament in Estoril, Portugal, 05 April 2023. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO ANTUNES
Hungarian acrobats Benjamin Kassai and Gordon Buti perform on the Chinese pole during the press day of the new show ‘Spirit of Steppe’ of the Capital Circus of Budapest in Budapest, Hungary, 05 April 2023 (issued 06 April 2023). The show offering a journey to the Eastern Steppes is delivered by Turkmen, Uzbek, Mongolian, Azerbaijani, Hungarian and Ukrainian artists who revive their cultural roots through circus arts. EPA-EFE/Zoltan Balogh
An aerialist during the press night performance of “Circus Extreme” at Shepherds Bush Green on April 5, 2023, in London, England. (Photo by Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
A motorbike performer during the press night performance of “Circus Extreme” at Shepherds Bush Green on April 5, 2023, in London, England. (Photo by Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
Samir Abbasov of Azerbaijan performs a balanced routine during the press day of the new show ‘Spirit of Steppe’ of the Capital Circus of Budapest in Budapest, Hungary, 05 April 2023 (issued 06 April 2023). EPA-EFE/Zoltan Balogh
Myles Straw #7 of the Cleveland Guardians leaps at the wall to take a hit away from Seth Brown #15 of the Oakland Athletics in the bottom of the eighth inning at RingCentral Coliseum on April 05, 2023, in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) DM/ML
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept All”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies. However, you may visit "Cookie Settings" to provide a controlled consent.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may affect your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. These cookies ensure basic functionalities and security features of the website, anonymously.
Cookie
Duration
Description
__cfduid
1 month
The cookie is used by cdn services like CloudFlare to identify individual clients behind a shared IP address and apply security settings on a per-client basis. It does not correspond to any user ID in the web application and does not store any personally identifiable information.
_GRECAPTCHA
5 months 27 days
This cookie is set by Google. In addition to certain standard Google cookies, reCAPTCHA sets a necessary cookie (_GRECAPTCHA) when executed for the purpose of providing its risk analysis.
cid
1 year
This is an important cookie in making credit card transaction on the website. It allows the online transaction without storing the credit card information.This service is provided by Stripe.com.
connect.sid
1 month
This cookie is used for authentication and for secure log-in. It registers the log-in information.
cookielawinfo-checkbox-advertisement
1 year
Set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin, this cookie is used to record the user consent for the cookies in the "Advertisement" category .
cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
11 months
This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
cookielawinfo-checkbox-functional
11 months
The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
11 months
This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
cookielawinfo-checkbox-others
11 months
This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
11 months
This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
CookieLawInfoConsent
1 year
Records the default button state of the corresponding category & the status of CCPA. It works only in coordination with the primary cookie.
elementor
never
This cookie is used by the website's WordPress theme. It allows the website owner to implement or change the website's content in real-time.
JSESSIONID
session
Used by sites written in JSP. General purpose platform session cookies that are used to maintain users' state across page requests.
PHPSESSID
session
This cookie is native to PHP applications. The cookie is used to store and identify a users' unique session ID for the purpose of managing user session on the website. The cookie is a session cookies and is deleted when all the browser windows are closed.
viewed_cookie_policy
11 months
The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.
Analytical cookies are used to understand how visitors interact with the website. These cookies help provide information on metrics the number of visitors, bounce rate, traffic source, etc.
Cookie
Duration
Description
__gads
1 year 24 days
This cookie is set by Google and stored under the name dounleclick.com. This cookie is used to track how many times users see a particular advert which helps in measuring the success of the campaign and calculate the revenue generated by the campaign. These cookies can only be read from the domain that it is set on so it will not track any data while browsing through another sites.
_ga
2 years
This cookie is installed by Google Analytics. The cookie is used to calculate visitor, session, campaign data and keep track of site usage for the site's analytics report. The cookies store information anonymously and assign a randomly generated number to identify unique visitors.
_ga_Y7XD5FHQVG
2 years
This cookie is installed by Google Analytics.
_gat_UA-10686674-1
1 minute
This is a pattern type cookie set by Google Analytics, where the pattern element on the name contains the unique identity number of the account or website it relates to. It appears to be a variation of the _gat cookie which is used to limit the amount of data recorded by Google on high traffic volume websites.
_gid
1 day
This cookie is installed by Google Analytics. The cookie is used to store information of how visitors use a website and helps in creating an analytics report of how the website is doing. The data collected including the number visitors, the source where they have come from, and the pages visted in an anonymous form.
ajs_anonymous_id
never
This cookie is set by Segment.io to check the number of ew and returning visitors to the website.
ajs_user_id
never
The cookie is set by Segment.io and is used to analyze how you use the website
ANON_ID
3 months
This cookie is provided by Tribalfusion. The cookie is used to give a unique number to visitors, and collects data on user behaviour like what page have been visited. This cookie also helps to understand which sale has been generated by as a result of the advertisement served by third party.
jam_heavy_ga_session
5 years
This cookie is installed by Google Analytics.
UserID1
3 months
The cookie sets a unique anonymous ID for a website visitor. This ID is used to continue to identify users across different sessions and track their activities on the website. The data collected is used for analysis.
uvc
1 year 1 month
The cookie is set by addthis.com to determine the usage of Addthis.com service.
Advertisement cookies are used to provide visitors with relevant ads and marketing campaigns. These cookies track visitors across websites and collect information to provide customized ads.
Cookie
Duration
Description
__tbc
2 years
This cookie is used for measuring the efficiency of advertisement by registering data on visitors from multiple website.
_cc_aud
8 months 26 days
The cookie is set by crwdcntrl.net. The purpose of the cookie is to collect statistical information in an anonymous form about the visitors of the website. The data collected include number of visits, average time spent on the website, and the what pages have been loaded. These data are then used to segment audiences based on the geographical location, demographic, and user interest provide relevant content and for advertisers for targeted advertising.
_cc_cc
session
The cookie is set by crwdcntrl.net. The purpose of the cookie is to collect statistical information in an anonymous form about the visitors of the website. The data collected include number of visits, average time spent on the website, and the what pages have been loaded. These data are then used to segment audiences based on the geographical location, demographic, and user interest provide relevant content and for advertisers for targeted advertising.
_cc_dc
8 months 26 days
The cookie is set by crwdcntrl.net. The purpose of the cookie is to collect statistical information in an anonymous form about the visitors of the website. The data collected include number of visits, average time spent on the website, and the what pages have been loaded. These data are then used to segment audiences based on the geographical location, demographic, and user interest provide relevant content and for advertisers for targeted advertising.
_cc_id
8 months 26 days
The cookie is set by crwdcntrl.net. The purpose of the cookie is to collect statistical information in an anonymous form about the visitors of the website. The data collected include number of visits, average time spent on the website, and the what pages have been loaded. These data are then used to segment audiences based on the geographical location, demographic, and user interest provide relevant content and for advertisers for targeted advertising.
_kuid_
5 months 27 days
The cookie is set by Krux Digital under the domain krxd.net. The cookie stores a unique ID to identify a returning user for the purpose of targeted advertising.
_rxuuid
1 year
The main purpose of this cookie is targeting, advertesing and effective marketing. This cookie is used to set a unique ID to the visitors, which allow third party advertisers to target the visitors with relevant advertisement up to 1 year.
ANON_ID_old
3 months
This cookie helps to categorise the users interest and to create profiles in terms of resales of targeted marketing. This cookie is used to collect user information such as what pages have been viewed on the website for creating profiles.
bscookie
2 years
This cookie is a browser ID cookie set by Linked share Buttons and ad tags.
CMID
1 year
The cookie is set by CasaleMedia. The cookie is used to collect information about the usage behavior for targeted advertising.
CMPRO
3 months
This cookie is set by Casalemedia and is used for targeted advertisement purposes.
CMPS
3 months
This cookie is set by Casalemedia and is used for targeted advertisement purposes.
CMST
1 day
The cookie is set by CasaleMedia. The cookie is used to collect information about the usage behavior for targeted advertising.
DSID
1 hour
This cookie is setup by doubleclick.net. This cookie is used by Google to make advertising more engaging to users and are stored under doubleclick.net. It contains an encrypted unique ID.
google_push
5 minutes
This cookie is set by the Bidswitch. This cookie is used to collect statistical data related to the user website visit such as the number of visits, average time spent on the website and what pages have been loaded. This collected information is used to sort out the users based on demographics and geographical locations inorder to serve them with relevant online advertising.
i
1 year
The purpose of the cookie is not known yet.
id
3 months
The main purpose of this cookie is targeting and advertising. It is used to create a profile of the user's interest and to show relevant ads on their site. This Cookie is set by DoubleClick which is owned by Google.
IDE
1 year 24 days
Used by Google DoubleClick and stores information about how the user uses the website and any other advertisement before visiting the website. This is used to present users with ads that are relevant to them according to the user profile.
IDSYNC
1 year
This cookie is used for advertising purposes.
KADUSERCOOKIE
3 months
The cookie is set by pubmatic.com for identifying the visitors' website or device from which they visit PubMatic's partners' website.
KTPCACOOKIE
1 day
This cookie is set by pubmatic.com for the purpose of checking if third-party cookies are enabled on the user's website.
ljt_reader
1 year
This is a Lijit Advertising Platform cookie. The cookie is used for recognizing the browser or device when users return to their site or one of their partner's site.
loc
1 year 1 month
This cookie is set by Addthis. This is a geolocation cookie to understand where the users sharing the information are located.
mc
1 year 1 month
This cookie is associated with Quantserve to track anonymously how a user interact with the website.
mt_mop
1 month
Stores information about how the user uses the website such as what pages have been loaded and any other advertisement before visiting the website for the purpose of targeted advertisements.
personalization_id
2 years
This cookie is set by twitter.com. It is used integrate the sharing features of this social media. It also stores information about how the user uses the website for tracking and targeting.
suid_legacy
1 year
This cookie is used to collect information on user preference and interactioin with the website campaign content. This cookie is used for promoting events and products by the webiste owners on CRM-campaign-platform.
TDCPM
1 year
The cookie is set by CloudFlare service to store a unique ID to identify a returning users device which then is used for targeted advertising.
TDID
1 year
The cookie is set by CloudFlare service to store a unique ID to identify a returning users device which then is used for targeted advertising.
test_cookie
15 minutes
This cookie is set by doubleclick.net. The purpose of the cookie is to determine if the user's browser supports cookies.
tluid
3 months
This cookie is set by the provider AdRoll.This cookie is used to identify the visitor and to serve them with relevant ads by collecting user behaviour from multiple websites.
tuuid
1 year
This cookie is set by .bidswitch.net. The cookies stores a unique ID for the purpose of the determining what adverts the users have seen if you have visited any of the advertisers website. The information is used for determining when and how often users will see a certain banner.
tuuid_lu
1 year
This cookie is set by .bidswitch.net. The cookies stores a unique ID for the purpose of the determining what adverts the users have seen if you have visited any of the advertisers website. The information is used for determining when and how often users will see a certain banner.
uid
5 months 27 days
This cookie is used to measure the number and behavior of the visitors to the website anonymously. The data includes the number of visits, average duration of the visit on the website, pages visited, etc. for the purpose of better understanding user preferences for targeted advertisments.
uuid
1 year 27 days
To optimize ad relevance by collecting visitor data from multiple websites such as what pages have been loaded.
VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE
5 months 27 days
This cookie is set by Youtube. Used to track the information of the embedded YouTube videos on a website.
wfivefivec
1 year 1 month
The domain of this cookie is owned by Dataxu. The main business activity of this cookie is targeting and advertising. This cookie tracks the advertisement report which helps us to improve the marketing activity.
xbc
2 years
This cookie is used for optmizing the advertisement on the website more relevant by analysing the user behaviour and interaction with the website.
YSC
session
This cookies is set by Youtube and is used to track the views of embedded videos.
Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted
You’ll miss it when it’s gone...
It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.
If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.
You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.
Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.* Free and delivered to your inbox first thing. *WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.
Become an Insider
There are many great benefits to being a Maverick Insider. Removing advertising from your browsing experience is one of them - we don't just block ads, we redesign our pages to look smarter and load faster.
Click here to see other benefits and to sign-up to our reader community supporting quality, independent journalism.
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet