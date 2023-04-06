Maverick Life

THE DAY IN PICTURES

In images: Easter traditions around the world

A group of Catholic devotees depict the suffering and death of Jesus Christ to mark Maundy Thursday in Bulacan province, north of Manila, Philippines, 06 April 2023. While the Catholic church and government health officials have for years urged devotees to refrain from self-inflicted pain during the Lent season, practices of flagellation and painful depictions of the suffering of Jesus Christ to express faith and penance are returning in communities due to more relaxed COVID-19 health protocols. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA
By Maverick Life Editors
06 Apr 2023
0

Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from around the world, over the last 24 hours.

Spectators watch a group of Catholic devotees depict the suffering and death of Jesus Christ to mark Maundy Thursday in Bulacan province, north of Manila, Philippines, 06 April 2023. While the Catholic church and government health officials have for years urged devotees to refrain from self-inflicted pain during the Lent season, practices of flagellation and painful depictions of the suffering of Jesus Christ to express faith and penance are returning in communities due to more relaxed COVID-19 health protocols. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Members of the Spanish Legion carry the ‘Cristo de la Buena Muerte’ (‘Jesus Christ of the Good Death’) during a procession on Holy Thursday within the celebration of the traditional Spanish Holy Week in Malaga city, Andalusia region, southern Spain, 06 April 2023. EPA-EFE/Jorge Zapata

Flagellants whip their bloodied backs as a form of penance as believers observe Maundy Thursday on April 06, 2023, in San Fernando, Pampanga, Philippines. Holy Week is a Christian observance that commemorates the passion, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ, typically observed during the week leading up to Easter Sunday. As Asia’s most Catholic nation, Holy Week is observed in the Philippines as a significant religious holiday with various customs and traditions. Crucifixions are set to return to the Philippines on Good Friday for the first time since the pandemic. The practice involves penitents being voluntarily nailed to a cross as a form of penance, but it is seen as extreme and is strongly discouraged by the Catholic church. (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)

Penitents take part in a procession during the Holy Week in Murcia, Spain, 05 April 2023. EPA-EFE/Marcial Guillen

Latin clergymen take part in the procession of the Holy Thursday, during the Catholic Washing of the Feet ceremony on Easter Holy Week, next to the tomb of Jesus at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in the Old City of Jerusalem, 06 April 2023. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

A group of Catholic devotees depicting the suffering and death of Jesus Christ is reflected on a spectator’s sunglasses on Maundy Thursday in Bulacan province, north of Manila, Philippines, 06 April 2023. While the Catholic church and government health officials have for years urged devotees to refrain from self-inflicted pain during the Lent season, practices of flagellation and painful depictions of the suffering of Jesus Christ to express faith and penance are returning in communities due to more relaxed COVID-19 health protocols. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Colourful Easter eggs decorate trees in Hajduszoboszlo, northeastern Hungary, 05 April 2023. The decorating of eggs is an integral part of folk traditions related to Easter in Hungary. EPA-EFE/ZSOLT CZEGLEDI HUNGARY OUT

Workers cut the grass at the Geonwonneung tomb of King Taejo, founder of the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910), in Guri, just east of Seoul, South Korea, on 06 April 2023, marking the Hansik holiday, or the 105th day after the winter solstice. On this day, many Koreans visit their ancestors’ tombs to clean them. EPA-EFE/YONHAP

A woman swings a traditional dragon ribbon, or Wu Long, as she exercises on a popular local boardwalk on April 6, 2023, in Beijing, China. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

Egyptian members of the ‘Tanoura Dance Troupe’ perform during the holy month of Ramadan, at the Ghouri complex, in Islamic Cairo, Egypt, 05 April 2023. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

Members of the ‘Tanoura Dance Troupe’ perform during the holy month of Ramadan, at the Ghouri complex, in Islamic Cairo, Egypt, 05 April 2023. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

Preparing for the summer season opening this weekend, Sculptor and director at Weymouth’s SandWorld Sculpture Park Mark Anderson works on the sculpture of an Egyptian head, on April 06, 2023, in Weymouth, England. (Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)

Preparing for the summer season opening this weekend, Sculptor at Weymouth’s SandWorld Sculpture Park Lisa Lindqvist works on the sculpture of Ncuti Gatwa, who plays the fifteenth incarnation of Dr Who, on April 06, 2023, in Weymouth, England. (Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)

A silhouette of 1. FC Nürnberg fans before the DFB Cup Quarterfinal match between 1. FC Nürnberg and VfB Stuttgart at Max-Morlock-Stadion on April 05, 2023 in Nuremberg, Germany. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Declan Rice of West Ham walks through bubbles during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Newcastle United at London Stadium on April 05, 2023, in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Fans of Feyenoord with fireworks interrupting the game during the TOTO KNVB Cup – Semi-Final match between Feyenoord and Ajax at Stadion Feyenoord on April 5, 2023, in Rotterdam, Netherlands (Photo by Broer van den Boom/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

Feyenoord supporters set off fireworks ahead of the Semifinal of the TOTO KNVB Cup match between Feyenoord and Ajax at Feyenoord Stadion de Kuip on April 5, 2023, in Rotterdam, Netherlands. ANP KOEN VAN WEEL (Photo by ANP via Getty Images)

A protester takes a selfie as they clash with French riot Police during a rally against the government’s reform to the pension system in Paris, France, 06 April 2023.  EPA-EFE/TERESA SUAREZ

(L-R) Chaikasem Nitisiri, Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Srettha Thavisin greet supporters after revealing themselves to be the three prime minister candidates for Pheu Thai Party during a general election campaign rally in Bangkok, Thailand, 05 April 2023. Paetongtarn Shinawatra is nominated together with Thai property tycoon Srettha Thavisin and Pheu Thai Party’s strategist Chaikasem Nitisiri to run in the upcoming general election which is scheduled to be held on 14 May 2023. Paetongtarn is the youngest daughter and a niece of two exiled deposed former prime ministers, who were ousted by the military coups in 2006 and 2014. The Pheu Thai Party has won the majority seats of the lower house in every election since 2001. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenski (R) attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the Pilsudski Square in Warsaw, Poland, 05 April 2023. This is Zelensky’s first official visit to Poland since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Bilateral relations and cooperation will top the agenda during the presidents’ meeting. EPA-EFE/Radek Pietruszka

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko (R) attend the summit of the Russian-Belarussian Supreme State Council, at the Grand Kremlin Palace on April 6, 2023, in Moscow, Russia. Belarus President Lukashenko arrived in Moscow with a two-day visit to attend an annual Russian-Belarussian Summit. (Photo by Contributor/Getty Images)

Spanish artist Filip Custic delivers a performance at Parco Museum Tokyo during the press preview of his exhibition ‘human product’ in Tokyo, Japan, 06 April 2023. It is the first exhibition by Spanish artist Filip Custic in Japan. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

An emerald glass frog (Espadarana prosoblepon) in the Chuchanti reserve, in Darien, Panama, 28 March 2023 (issued 05 April 2023). In the reserve area, there are more than 40 camera traps, twenty in the canopy – the layer of branches and leaves formed by the tops of neighbouring trees – and the others in the understory – the variety of vegetation that grows in the areas closest to the floor-. The idea is to collect data that allows an understanding of “the dynamics” of this neotropical forest. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

Luca Van Assche from France in action against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina from Spain in their round of 16 matches at the Estoril Open tennis tournament in Estoril, Portugal, 05 April 2023. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO ANTUNES

Hungarian acrobats Benjamin Kassai and Gordon Buti perform on the Chinese pole during the press day of the new show ‘Spirit of Steppe’ of the Capital Circus of Budapest in Budapest, Hungary, 05 April 2023 (issued 06 April 2023). The show offering a journey to the Eastern Steppes is delivered by Turkmen, Uzbek, Mongolian, Azerbaijani, Hungarian and Ukrainian artists who revive their cultural roots through circus arts. EPA-EFE/Zoltan Balogh

An aerialist during the press night performance of “Circus Extreme” at Shepherds Bush Green on April 5, 2023, in London, England. (Photo by Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

A motorbike performer during the press night performance of “Circus Extreme” at Shepherds Bush Green on April 5, 2023, in London, England. (Photo by Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Samir Abbasov of Azerbaijan performs a balanced routine during the press day of the new show ‘Spirit of Steppe’ of the Capital Circus of Budapest in Budapest, Hungary, 05 April 2023 (issued 06 April 2023). EPA-EFE/Zoltan Balogh

Myles Straw #7 of the Cleveland Guardians leaps at the wall to take a hit away from Seth Brown #15 of the Oakland Athletics in the bottom of the eighth inning at RingCentral Coliseum on April 05, 2023, in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) DM/ML

