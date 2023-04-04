Defend Truth

TRANSPORT WARNING

‘Pay up or else’: Numsa threatens nationwide bus strike ahead of busy Easter weekend

‘Pay up or else’: Numsa threatens nationwide bus strike ahead of busy Easter weekend
(Photo: EPA / Nic Bothma)
By Velani Ludidi
04 Apr 2023
0

Trade union Numsa has for the second year in a row warned of a national bus strike over stalled wage negotiations on the eve of the Easter weekend.

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) has threatened a strike in the bus sector ahead of the Easter weekend if employers do not put what they describe as a “meaningful” wage offer on the table.

The union said it was negotiating with employers who are represented by the South African Bus Employers Association (Sabea) and the Commuter Bus Employers Organisation (Cobea).

Wage negotiations have been going on since January, through the South African Road Passenger Bargaining Council, and Numsa declared a dispute in February. The union said employers are “stubbornly refusing to give workers a meaningful increase”.

“The issue which has triggered the [threatened] strike is that the employer refuses to negotiate health insurance benefits. Workers in the sector do not have any kind of medical aid or medical insurance at all,” said Numsa general secretary, Irvin Jim.

Jim said they had obtained a certificate to strike and that if employers did not return to the negotiating table, they would have no choice but to resort to a full-blown strike – which could affect the upcoming Easter weekend.

The only official proposal on the table is that of the mediator, broken down as follows:

  •  Two-year agreement from 1 April 2023 to 31 March 2025.
  •  7% increase for year one and year two on the minimum wage.
  •  All employees receive a 7% increase on all allowances for two years.
  • On the demand for health insurance (or primary healthcare, as it is referred to in the proposed agreement), the employers want that issue to be dealt with at the company or plant level, and not at the National Bargaining Forum.

“We wish to state upfront that the mediator’s proposal does not reflect the position of the majority of unions,” explained Jim.

“Numsa is the majority union in the bus passenger sector, and we did not endorse the proposal. However, despite our misgivings about how this was done, we welcome the opportunity to engage the proposal and hope that we can make adjustments to some of the proposals so that it comes closer to meeting some of our demands.”

Millions of people travel around the country over Easter and Numsa knows that bus companies cannot afford not to have their vehicles on the roads at this time. Last year, Numsa also threatened a strike around Easter, but called it off after the employers returned to the negotiating table.

Employers’ offer

Both employers’ organisations made an offer directly to employees of a 6% increase for three years. Numsa said this proposal was conditional upon workers dropping the demand for medical insurance.

“Medical insurance is a life or death matter for our members, the majority of whom cannot afford medical aid on their salaries,” said Jim.

“The lowest-paid worker is earning on average about R7,800 per month… medical aid is unaffordable. It is a well-known fact that public hospitals and clinics are collapsing – this is why we are demanding medical aid.”

Jim said they understood that many commuters would be inconvenienced by the strike should it go ahead, and urged them to direct their frustrations at Cobea and Sabea “who have shown that they do not care at all about how this will inconvenience the public”.

Employers were given until Wednesday to reconsider their offer or prepare for a nationwide strike. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Former cricketer Jean Symes sentenced to four years for match-fixing – more prosecutions to follow
Maverick News

Former cricketer Jean Symes sentenced to four years for match-fixing – more prosecutions to follow
Mkhwebane’s legal costs have spiralled out of control, but she is still entitled to a defence
Maverick News

Mkhwebane’s legal costs have spiralled out of control, but she is still entitled to a defence
Evidence leader's fine legal scalpel slices through Mkhwebane’s assertions about CR17 ‘money laundering’
Maverick News

Evidence leader's fine legal scalpel slices through Mkhwebane’s assertions about CR17 ‘money laundering’
Vladimir Putin in South Africa: A diplomatic and legal dilemma for the government
Maverick News

Vladimir Putin in South Africa: A diplomatic and legal dilemma for the government
Widow of alleged rhino poaching kingpin Chief Clyde Mnisi gunned down in cold blood
Maverick News

Widow of alleged rhino poaching kingpin Chief Clyde Mnisi gunned down in cold blood

TOP READS IN SECTION

Former cricketer Jean Symes sentenced to four years for match-fixing – more prosecutions to follow
Maverick News

Former cricketer Jean Symes sentenced to four years for match-fixing – more prosecutions to follow
In apparent effort not to upset Putin's Russia, ANC government bans arms sales to Poland
Maverick News

In apparent effort not to upset Putin's Russia, ANC government bans arms sales to Poland
Where art thou, Dali? A tough week of burning questions ahead for Mkhwebane
Maverick News

Where art thou, Dali? A tough week of burning questions ahead for Mkhwebane
Evidence leader's fine legal scalpel slices through Mkhwebane’s assertions about CR17 ‘money laundering’
Maverick News

Evidence leader's fine legal scalpel slices through Mkhwebane’s assertions about CR17 ‘money laundering’
Hawks tighten screws on buyers allegedly fleecing Eskom power stations
Maverick News

Hawks tighten screws on buyers allegedly fleecing Eskom power stations

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.