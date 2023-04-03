Newsdeck

CAFE BOMBING

Prominent pro-war military blogger killed in St Petersburg explosion

Russian investigators work at the scene of an explosion at the 'Street Bar' cafe in St Petersburg, Russia, 2 April 2023. (Photo: EPA-EFE / ANATOLY MALTSEV)
By Bloomberg
03 Apr 2023
0

An explosion at a cafe in St Petersburg, Russia, has killed Vladlen Tatarsky, a military blogger who supported the war in Ukraine. 

The explosion also injured 25 people, Alexander Beglov, the governor of St Petersburg, said in a Telegram post. Russia’s Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case to investigate the explosion, according to its website statement.

The improvised explosive device was the size of a bar of soap and was hidden in a statuette presented to Tatarsky, Tass said, citing an unidentified person in law enforcement. The power of the device was the equivalent of more than 200 grams of TNT, Tass reported earlier.

Vladlen Tatarsky is a pseudonym for Maxim Fomin (40), according to state-run news agency Tass.

He had become widely known since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine more than a year ago, and his strong pro-war stance included such goals as complete destruction of the Ukrainian state.

Tatarsky was invited to the Kremlin ceremony in September when Russia announced the annexation of four Ukrainian regions.

“We will defeat everyone, we will kill everyone, we will rob everyone who needs to be robbed,” Tatarsky said in a video from the ceremony. “Everything will be the way we like it.”

Last year, Darya Dugina (29), whose father is a prominent Moscow nationalist who advocated a “Russian World” ideology to justify expansion by the Kremlin, was killed in a car bombing.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Murder of Jeremy Gordin ‘has robbed South African journalism of one of its best’
Maverick News

Murder of Jeremy Gordin ‘has robbed South African journalism of one of its best’
In apparent effort not to upset Putin's Russia, ANC government bans arms sales to Poland
Maverick News

In apparent effort not to upset Putin's Russia, ANC government bans arms sales to Poland
SA’s public sector wage offer flies in the face of wrestling down the compensation bill
DM168

SA’s public sector wage offer flies in the face of wrestling down the compensation bill
Steenhuisen declares Julius Malema and the EFF ‘political enemy number one’ after being re-elected
Maverick News

Steenhuisen declares Julius Malema and the EFF ‘political enemy number one’ after being re-elected
Where art thou, Dali? A tough week of burning questions ahead for Mkhwebane
Maverick News

Where art thou, Dali? A tough week of burning questions ahead for Mkhwebane

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 25 March - 31 March 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 25 March – 31 March 2023
Trump to be arraigned early next week after historic indictment
Newsdeck

Trump to be arraigned early next week after historic indictment
Jury sides with Gwyneth Paltrow in Utah ski crash trial
Newsdeck

Jury sides with Gwyneth Paltrow in Utah ski crash trial
I have a picture for you! 18 March - 24 March 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 18 March – 24 March 2023
Russia says Ukraine ceasefire now would not achieve Moscow's goals
Newsdeck

Russia says Ukraine ceasefire now would not achieve Moscow's goals

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.