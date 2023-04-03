Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Even high-end travellers are reining in their spending

Even high-end travellers are reining in their spending
A woman gets a soap massage treatment in a bath chamber on 3 August 2018 in Tbilisi, Georgia. (Photo: EyesWideOpen/Getty Images)
By Bloomberg
03 Apr 2023
0

They want to pay no more than $500 a night for a hotel, and they aren’t interested in paying extra for greener or fancier options, according to the latest MLIV Pulse survey with 465 respondents, a little more than half from the US and Canada and a quarter from Europe.

This may be a reflection of diminishing consumer confidence or complaints that inflated pricing hasn’t been accompanied by a proportionate increase in service quality.

The results come during what should be one of the busiest periods for travel booking. March is when most people start to finalise summer plans and early birds get a jump on year-end holiday reservations.  

Some 69% of poll participants said their maximum budget per hotel room night was $500, while 24% were willing to spend up to $1,000. Still, 5% set their limit at $2,000, and 2% continue to entertain spending $3,000 per night or more. Respondents include traders, portfolio managers, senior managers and retail investors.

Although $500 to $1,000 per night for a room might sound high, that range eliminates the fanciest hotels in most major markets, let alone suites or larger rooms at mid-tier properties.

According to data from Google, typical prices for five-star hotels in New York City are $523 to $999 per night in April and May. In Paris that number is higher, ranging from $707 to $1,382. In St Barts, where late spring constitutes the tail end of the season, the typical price range for a top-end hotel stretches up to $1,451.

The results of the survey suggest that luxury hotels, restaurants and airlines will face increasingly irritated consumers this summer.

Bank failures, fast inflation, elevated mortgage payments and a softening labour market, especially in high-income sectors such as tech, could see tourists keep discretionary spending in check. Travellers are watching their wallets, even after personal incomes rose faster than prices in the 12 months through February. 

Limited appetite for excessive spending will probably also make some travellers buck at elevated airfares. Some airlines, like Deutsche Lufthansa AG, deliberately kept capacity in check, hoping pent-up, price-agnostic tourists would be willing to pay through their noses to get to desired destinations.

More than half of professional investors said negative economic factors, such as a recession, will undermine airline stocks in the next 12 months. Retail investors were more optimistic, with 60% predicting positive momentum in the sector.

Another trend busted by the findings of the survey is the continued growth of “bleisure” travel, in which travellers tack holiday days onto a work trip to enjoy their business destination at leisure; 62% of professional investors and 56% of retail investors said this isn’t something that they’re doing more of this year.

It may not be surprising to see that retail investors have more ongoing flexibility for remote work than banks and Wall Street firms, but it’s noteworthy that both groups are generally staying away from extended absences. In fact, a majority of respondents say their habits have recalibrated to pre-pandemic norms overall. Only 10% say they find themselves making greener travel choices — contradicting industry reports — and 50% say their spending has returned to pre-pandemic levels.

For those travellers, the days of so-called revenge spending as the pandemic passes are over, if they happened at all.

The number of people “splashing out” on their next holiday was exceedingly small: 7%. A quarter said they’d possibly upgrade things one notch. Among the 18% that said they would reduce spending, 72% were professional traders and 28% worked on the retail side.  

One facet of travel that’s remained unchanged since 2019 is consumer sentiment about major aviation hubs. When asked which airport they dread the most, respondents coalesced around New York’s John F Kennedy International Airport and London’s Heathrow, followed by Los Angeles International and Newark Liberty International Airports. BM/DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

In apparent effort not to upset Putin's Russia, ANC government bans arms sales to Poland
Maverick News

In apparent effort not to upset Putin's Russia, ANC government bans arms sales to Poland
Where art thou, Dali? A tough week of burning questions ahead for Mkhwebane
Maverick News

Where art thou, Dali? A tough week of burning questions ahead for Mkhwebane
Murder of Jeremy Gordin ‘has robbed South African journalism of one of its best’
Maverick News

Murder of Jeremy Gordin ‘has robbed South African journalism of one of its best’
‘It may not be seen like that, but I am making a difference’ — Eskom general manager for Grootvlei power station
Maverick News

‘It may not be seen like that, but I am making a difference’ — Eskom general manager for Grootvlei power station
Steenhuisen declares Julius Malema and the EFF ‘political enemy number one’ after being re-elected
Maverick News

Steenhuisen declares Julius Malema and the EFF ‘political enemy number one’ after being re-elected

TOP READS IN SECTION

Consumer commission warns people against buying from Manicaa
South Africa

Consumer commission warns people against buying from Manicaa
SA’s public sector wage offer flies in the face of wrestling down the compensation bill
DM168

SA’s public sector wage offer flies in the face of wrestling down the compensation bill
South Africans are borrowing money to fund groceries — study
South Africa

South Africans are borrowing money to fund groceries — study
Mauritius, home of the rich and filthy rich, leads Africa’s wealth growth
Africa

Mauritius, home of the rich and filthy rich, leads Africa’s wealth growth
Limpopo villagers win court round in battle for bigger stake in chrome mine
Maverick News

Limpopo villagers win court round in battle for bigger stake in chrome mine

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.