Sport

CRICKET

Proteas seal ODI series victory over Dutch thanks to Markram and Magala masterclasses

Proteas seal ODI series victory over Dutch thanks to Markram and Magala masterclasses
Aiden Markram of South Africa on his way to a masterful 175 in the second ODI against Netherlands at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on 2 April 2023. (Photo: Sydney Seshibedi / Gallo Images)
By Keanan Hemmonsbey
02 Apr 2023
0

South Africa beat Netherlands by 146 runs on Sunday’s ‘Pink Day’ to all but seal their spot in the 50-over World Cup in India later this year.

Aiden Markram and Sisanda Magala both reached career-best batting and bowling feats respectively to guide the Proteas to a 146-run victory over the Netherlands at the Wanderers on Sunday.

Markram struck a scintillating 175 off 126 deliveries to help South Africa to a mammoth 370 for eight while Magala picked up five scalps for 43 runs in nine overs to help bowl the Dutch out for 224 runs in 39.1 overs.

The win on the “Pink Day” at the Wanderers means South Africa moves to eighth place on the World Cup Super League standings and bar Ireland whitewashing Bangladesh in a three-match One Day International series in May, will qualify directly for the 50-over World Cup in India in October this year.

Playing in his 50th ODI, Markram struck his first career century in the format with a delightful drive through the covers off offspinner Aryan Dutt.

“At some stage you have to repay the faith put in you,” Markram said after his sparkling innings.

The talismanic batter brought up his 100 off only 86 deliveries before he showed off all the shots in his repertoire by hitting an elegant, lofted cover drive for six and then a reverse sweep behind square for four off consecutive deliveries. Markram struck 17 fours and seven sixes in the emphatic knock.

Markram secured the player of the series award after his unbeaten half-century in the first ODI on Friday helped him to 226 runs in the two-match series.

The stylish century by Markram is the tied sixth-highest score by a South African in the format with Herschelle Gibbs’ iconic 175 off 111 balls in the historic 438 match against Australia in 2006.

“I watched that game when I was young, it was a great innings. To be able to score the same amount of runs as [Gibbs] in a game is relieving and a great moment for me,” said Markram about the 438 game, after the clash against the Dutch.

Markram shared a 199-run 118-delivery fifth wicket stand with David Miller who helped accelerate the run rate in the middle overs with his 61-ball 91, his 22nd ODI half-century. Miller smashed four sixes and six fours.

South Africa looked on target to reach 400 with the two clean hitters at the crease but after Markram and Miller fell in consecutive overs – Miller dismissed with the score on 347 at the start of the 47th over – South Africa’s tail struggled to land bat on ball.

Sisanda special

proteas magala

Sisanda Magala of South Africa took five wickets against Netherlands at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Sunday, 2 April. (Photo: Sydney Seshibedi / Gallo Images)

The target of 370 was always going to be steep for a Dutch side that has never crossed the 300-run mark against South Africa.

Although the Netherlands did get off to a better start than the Proteas, who lost both their openers in the powerplay earlier in the day.

Young Vikramjit Singh, who looked impressive in the first ODI in Benoni – scoring 45 off 52 deliveries – was the first to depart on this occasion, clean bowled by Marco Jansen for 21 off 18 balls.

First drop Musa Ahmad and opener Max O’Dowd then put on a team-high partnership of 85 runs off 87 deliveries to take the Dutch to 100.

O’Dowd eventually saw his stumps rattled after dragging on a Magala delivery for a solid 47 off 49 balls.

Ahmad was peppered by a string of short balls by Proteas speedster Anrich Nortje, one of which hit him flush in the ribcage. Ahmad battled through courageously, however, reaching his first career half-century.

Ahmad took out some frustration on Tabraiz Shamsi who he spanked for three big sixes over midwicket.

Skipper Temba Bavuma consequently turned to the part-time spin of Markram, who seemingly could do no wrong as picked up Ahmad’s wicket for 61 off 69 deliveries off only his fifth delivery of the day.

Lungi Ngidi chipped in with the wicket of Tom Cooper (two off five) before Magala got rid of South African-born Wesley Barresi (29 off 36).

Markram got his second wicket, that of Dutch skipper Scott Edwards, LBW after an enterprising innings of 42 off 33 with the 217 for six after 36 overs.

The very next over Magala decided it was time to wrap the game up with his death bowling.

The 37th over was a double-wicket maiden, Magala dislodging both Shariz Ahmad and Paul van Meekeren’s stumps.

In his following over, Fred Klaassen’s stumps went flying to secure Magala his maiden ODI five-wicket haul.

proteas magala

Sisanda Magala of South Africa celebrates with teammates after taking one of his five wickets in the second ODI against Netherlands at the Wanderers in Johannesburg. (Photo: Sydney Seshibedi / Gallo Images)

Player of the match Magala’s last two overs went for one run while he picked up three wickets.

“If he’s got backing then he’ll break his back for you, that’s how he approaches things. I think he’s felt that backing,” said Markram about Magala, who is also his teammate at the Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the SA20.

“It’s great for him to have these achievements that he’s getting, especially through the bit of history that he’s had in this environment.

“The guys love him, he’s great value in the change room and when he does well, every guy in the team is over the moon for him.” DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Murder of Jeremy Gordin ‘has robbed South African journalism of one of its best’
Maverick News

Murder of Jeremy Gordin ‘has robbed South African journalism of one of its best’
Steenhuisen declares Julius Malema and the EFF ‘political enemy number one’ after being re-elected
Maverick News

Steenhuisen declares Julius Malema and the EFF ‘political enemy number one’ after being re-elected
‘It may not be seen like that, but I am making a difference’ — Eskom general manager for Grootvlei power station
Maverick News

‘It may not be seen like that, but I am making a difference’ — Eskom general manager for Grootvlei power station
SA’s public sector wage offer flies in the face of wrestling down the compensation bill
DM168

SA’s public sector wage offer flies in the face of wrestling down the compensation bill
In her final leadership push Phalatse takes a swipe at Steenhuisen, invoking comparisons with Zuma
Maverick News

In her final leadership push Phalatse takes a swipe at Steenhuisen, invoking comparisons with Zuma

TOP READS IN SECTION

Murder of Jeremy Gordin ‘has robbed South African journalism of one of its best’
Maverick News

Murder of Jeremy Gordin ‘has robbed South African journalism of one of its best’
Chaos at Mall of Africa as scores of black-clad teenagers run wild
Maverick News

Chaos at Mall of Africa as scores of black-clad teenagers run wild
Consumer commission warns people against buying from Manicaa
South Africa

Consumer commission warns people against buying from Manicaa
In her final leadership push Phalatse takes a swipe at Steenhuisen, invoking comparisons with Zuma
Maverick News

In her final leadership push Phalatse takes a swipe at Steenhuisen, invoking comparisons with Zuma
Democratic Alliance expected to play it safe and close ranks behind Steenhuisen before SA's critical 2024 polls
Maverick News

Democratic Alliance expected to play it safe and close ranks behind Steenhuisen before SA's critical 2024 polls

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.