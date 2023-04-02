Our Burning Planet

ALL IN A DAY’S WORK

‘It may not be seen like that, but I am making a difference’ — Eskom general manager for Grootvlei power station

‘It may not be seen like that, but I am making a difference’ — Eskom general manager for Grootvlei power station
‘I’m making a difference - it may not be seen like that - but I am making a difference,’ said Tshepiso Temo, the general manager of Grootvlei Power Station. (Photo: Julia Evans)
By Julia Evans
02 Apr 2023
0

Despite the vitriol levelled at Eskom and its staff by the South African public, there are numerous employees who are passionate about turning the parastatal around and making a profound impact for the nation’s benefit, reports Julia Evans.

Tshepiso Temo started working at Eskom in 2004, right after studying mechanical engineering, when Eskom was still in our good graces and it was one of those companies engineers aspired to work for.

Temo recalls that the first thing she saw when driving into Tutuka Power Station on her first day of work was the over 100m-tall cooling towers, “it motivated me. I thought, ‘I want to work here, I want to make a difference.’”

But from the start, it was a tough gig, with Temo saying after six months she wanted to quit because it was so hard working at a power station.

And over 18 years later, after working her way up from an engineering technician, to a maintenance and outages manager, technical plant manager and now general manager of Grootvlei Power Station, it hasn’t gotten any easier in the face of a worsening energy crisis and the fall of Eskom’s reputation.

Grootvlei Power Station, Mpumalanga

An Eskom employee walking home from Grootvlei Power Station, Mpumalanga. (Photo: Julia Evans)

Addressing the over 350 employees of Grootvlei Power Station on Tuesday during one of his visits to all Eskom power plants in the country, Minister of Electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, said, “over a period of time, as a result of ineptitude, bad decisions on investments, issues around corruption — no one looks up to Eskom,” which was met with murmurs of agreement from the labour group.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa to push for extending life of ageing coal-fired power station

“We know now that it is not prestigious to wear anything called Eskom because we are ridiculed,” said the minister, who said he too was ridiculed and called ‘minister of load shedding.’

“Don’t worry, we are going to take the insults. But the best answer we can give to South Africans, to demonstrate our commitment to this country and our constitution, is to make sure that we resolve load shedding.”

Temo said when she took the job as general manager at Grootvlei in 2021, many people asked her what the point was.

Temo travels a total of 2.5 hours every day from her home in Benoni to Grootvlei and works between 12 to 14 hours daily.

Eskom, Grootvlei Power Station

Tshepiso Temo, the general manager of Grootvlei Power Station, speaking to her colleagues in the control room. (Photo: Julia Evans)

But even when she’s at home, her four children have to tug on her jacket to get her attention because she is often on her phone checking if the plant is running properly, explaining, “when a unit trips, the first person that they call is me”.

“You can imagine, it takes a toll on you,” said Temo, “and when sometimes you get negative feedback, it makes you feel a bit out of place and like, ‘what am I doing this for?’

“What picks you up is to say, I am adding value to my country,” Temo said straight away.

“The point is that whatever megawatt I can help produce — it actually goes to the grid. It actually makes a difference.”

Finding dignity in the profession

Temo said since she started at Grootvlei, her biggest pride is that they have started an outage repair schedule, which has improved the Energy Availability Factor (EAF) of the units.

As one of the oldest coal-fired power stations in the country, with its first unit commissioned in 1969, Grootvlei was meant to be decommissioned after about 50 years. But because of a lack of generation capacity to meet demand, the plants’ life was extended to 2027.

Temo explained that before the life of Grootvlei was extended, they ran the units hard and didn’t do regular maintenance.

Eskom employees at Grootvlei Power Station

Eskom employees at Grootvlei Power Station on the day the Minister of Electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, visited the station, 28 March 2023, Grootvlei, Mpumalanga. (Photo: Julia Evans)

But when it was decided to extend until 2027, Grootvlei started a maintenance schedule, where every 18 months one unit (out of the three in operation) would be shut so they could do inspections and repairs.

Temo says this change has been reflected, as the two units that have gone through the outage reports (one is currently out for maintenance), now have an EAF of 90%.

An uncertain future

Grootvlei is meant to close in 2027, but during his visit on Tuesday, Minister Ramokgopa indicated to employees that as we need megawatts connected to the grid now, we need Grootvlei to stay open, which was met by cheering from employees.

“When you come to a station where there is a lot of uncertainty about whether it’s going to close, there are people who are staying around here asking themselves, ‘what’s going to happen, do I need to relocate, find a new house?’”

She said that Camden Power Station finds themselves in that situation, where a unit was supposed to shut down earlier this year and no one gave them direction to say if it was to run or not.

“Those are the things that are negatively impacting the employees,” explained Temo, “but when you look at them, when you look at their faces — and maybe that’s why they were applauding the minister — they want to work. Not only to get a salary but to make a difference.”

While boosting morale at Eskom is vital, promoting the extension of  Grootvlei’s lifespan might not be the best thing for workers.

Eskom employees at Grootvlei Power Station

Eskom employees at Grootvlei Power Station, 28 March 2023, Grootvlei, Mpumalanga. (Photo: Julia Evans)

Jesse Burton, energy policy and just transition researcher with the Energy Systems Research Group at UCT told OBP, “one of the worst examples of transition planning comes from a plant called Hazelwood in the Latrobe Valley, where the plant operator pretended up until the last minute that the plant (also very old) was not going to close. To the extent that people took out loans, bought new cars etc and then were left without jobs when the closure was suddenly announced.

“A process like that is not a ‘just transition’ but just a ‘disorderly transition’ and we should expect more from Eskom in terms of appropriate planning, sufficiently engaging with workers and communities, addressing their worries, providing training and redeployment opportunities to staff — basically a certainty that the transition is just.”

Temo acknowledged that Grootvlei is part of the Just Energy Transition and can’t stay open forever.

However, she believes we should build renewable capacity at Grootvlei (Eskom owns 200 hectares of surrounding land and the World Bank did a study recommending what renewable technology would work), while the coal plant is still running. This way, she says, there won’t be a loss of power to the grid during the transition, and employees can see there is something for them after the plant closes.

Some Eskom employees have said just avoid telling people they meet where they work because they are met with such animosity, which is something Temo experienced.

“But at some point, I went back and could say, you know what: I am making a difference in my own little way — it may not be seen like that — but I am making a difference.” DM/OBP

Grootvlei Power Station, Eskom

Grootvlei Power Station, a coal-fired power plant in Mpumalanga that was first commissioned in 1969. (Photo: Julia Evans)

Gallery
Absa OBP

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

In her final leadership push Phalatse takes a swipe at Steenhuisen, invoking comparisons with Zuma
Maverick News

In her final leadership push Phalatse takes a swipe at Steenhuisen, invoking comparisons with Zuma
Chaos at Mall of Africa as scores of black-clad teenagers run wild
Maverick News

Chaos at Mall of Africa as scores of black-clad teenagers run wild
The unfolding Thabo Bester story shows journalists can be better than cops at busting miscreants
DM168

The unfolding Thabo Bester story shows journalists can be better than cops at busting miscreants
Consumer commission warns people against buying from Manicaa
South Africa

Consumer commission warns people against buying from Manicaa
Thabo Bester’s big construction scam, the case for a basic income grant and everything on the shroom boom
Maverick News

Thabo Bester’s big construction scam, the case for a basic income grant and everything on the shroom boom

TOP READS IN SECTION

Chaos at Mall of Africa as scores of black-clad teenagers run wild
Maverick News

Chaos at Mall of Africa as scores of black-clad teenagers run wild
In her final leadership push Phalatse takes a swipe at Steenhuisen, invoking comparisons with Zuma
Maverick News

In her final leadership push Phalatse takes a swipe at Steenhuisen, invoking comparisons with Zuma
Democratic Alliance expected to play it safe and close ranks behind Steenhuisen before SA's critical 2024 polls
Maverick News

Democratic Alliance expected to play it safe and close ranks behind Steenhuisen before SA's critical 2024 polls
‘The vultures are out’ — Prof Jonathan Jansen highlights corruption and looting at SA universities
Maverick News

‘The vultures are out’ — Prof Jonathan Jansen highlights corruption and looting at SA universities
A new rural land grab as urban elites build homes on customary farming areas
Maverick News

A new rural land grab as urban elites build homes on customary farming areas

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.