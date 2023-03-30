Sport

CRICKET

It’s a do-or-die One Day International series for the Proteas when they take on the Netherlands

It’s a do-or-die One Day International series for the Proteas when they take on the Netherlands
Quinton de Kock of South Africa during the 2nd KFC T20 International match between South Africa and the West Indies at SuperSport Park on 26 March 2023 in Centurion, South Africa. (Photo: Sydney Seshibedi / Gallo Images)
By Keanan Hemmonsbey
30 Mar 2023
0

South Africa have their fate in their own hands to qualify for the 50-over World Cup in India later this year, but will have to be ruthless against the Dutch.

The result of South Africa’s upcoming two-match One Day International (ODI) series against the Netherlands will determine whether they qualify directly for the 50-over World Cup in India later this year or play qualifiers in Zimbabwe in June and July. 

“Everyone knows the importance of these two games. It’s just like we’re playing another team. We have to come prepared and come out running,” said wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock to the media on Thursday. 

The first match against the Dutch kicks off on Friday at Willowmoore Park in Benoni, with the second being the annual “Pink Day” match at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Sunday. 

South Africa have their fate mostly in their own hands with regard to direct qualification for the World Cup. 

Wayne Parnell of South Africa out for a duck, caught by Scott Edwards and bowled by Brandon Glover of the Netherlands, during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match between South Africa and Netherlands at Adelaide Oval on 6 November 2022 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo: Sarah Reed / Getty Images)

Parameters

Seven teams have already qualified, with only one spot left, which South Africa, West Indies, Ireland and Sri Lanka are in the hunt to fill. 

West Indies are currently in eighth position on the World Cup Super League standings with 88 points, having played all their matches. Sri Lanka trail the Caribbean team in ninth place with 81 points. Sri Lanka have one game left against New Zealand, also on Friday. A victory will take them to 91 points. 

South Africa are in 10th place with 78 points. Two wins over the Netherlands this weekend will take them to 98 points. 

Ireland are in 11th position on 68 points with three matches in hand against Bangladesh. If Ireland whitewash Bangladesh and South Africa win their two matches in hand, both teams will be on 98 points, then it would come down to net run rate — Ireland’s net run rate is currently better than South Africa’s. 

Things get more complicated with thunderstorms expected in Benoni on Friday. A rained-out match means South Africa will receive five points and their fate will be out of their own hands and in Ireland’s. 

“It’s nice to be back [at Willowmoore Park], it’s generally a pretty decent wicket. Hopefully, the rain stays away and we can get down and play some cricket,” said De Kock. 

“I’m going to try to give my absolute best not to go to Zimbabwe for the qualifiers. If we have any chance of not going I will do my best. I’m pretty sure the other guys will also do their best.” 

Aiden Markram (R) and Kagiso Rabada (L) of the Proteas celebrate the wicket during the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match between South Africa and Netherlands at Adelaide Oval on 6 November 2022 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo: Isuru Sameera Peiris / Gallo Images)

Revenge

Friday will be the Proteas’ first meeting against the Netherlands since being unceremoniously dumped out of the T20 World Cup by the men in orange in November last year. 

“That game was really just bad for us as players and for South Africans in general,” said De Kock about the World Cup loss in Australia. 

“Before that, we were playing pretty good cricket and even now we’re playing good cricket. 

“We just have to make sure we rock up and not take things for granted and fire on all cylinders.” 

South Africa have been playing an exciting brand of attacking cricket under new white-ball coach Rob Walter, although Walter has not tasted a series success with the team yet — drawing the recently concluded ODI series against West Indies 1-1 and losing the T20I series 2-1. 

“We’re trying to play an aggressive brand of cricket but also very clever in the way we go about things by making sure we choose the right options,” added De Kock. 

“It’s still a work in progress for us. We’ve seen that we will fail from time to time but the guys are really coming together for the new way we want to go about things. 

“We haven’t won most things but we don’t get too heartsore about it because we’re playing really well. 

“We have been batting really well. We were disappointed after the loss but also fairly happy about how we went about things. The West Indies played well.” 

Walter experimented with the playing XI throughout the five white-ball matches against West Indies. 

But he has selected what looks like his strongest possible squad for the two ODI matches against the Netherlands — and barring injury — one that will likely look similar to the World Cup squad — if South Africa qualify, of course. 

“It’s quite nice, the fact that a lot of the guys got some time out in the middle and got some form [heading into the Dutch series],” De Kock added. 

The first ODI against the Netherlands starts on Friday at 1pm at Willowmoore Park in Benoni. DM 

Proteas ODI squad against Netherlands

Temba Bavuma (captain, Lions), Quinton de Kock (Titans), Bjorn Fortuin (Lions), Reeza Hendricks (Lions), Marco Jansen (Warriors), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), Sisanda Magala (Lions), Aiden Markram (Titans), David Miller (Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Wayne Parnell (Western Province), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions).

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Mbeki lashes ANC's block on parliamentary probes into Phala Phala and De Ruyter’s Eskom cartel claims
Maverick News

Mbeki lashes ANC's block on parliamentary probes into Phala Phala and De Ruyter’s Eskom cartel claims
Govt ‘embarrassed’ by Thabo Bester escape as control of Mangaung prison taken from G4S clutches
Maverick News

Govt ‘embarrassed’ by Thabo Bester escape as control of Mangaung prison taken from G4S clutches
Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana made millions from construction company
Maverick News

Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana made millions from construction company
Home Affairs’ last-minute move extends concession for 56,000 foreign residents until end of the year
Maverick News

Home Affairs’ last-minute move extends concession for 56,000 foreign residents until end of the year
Mangaung mayhem – fresh blows for embattled ANC as DA snatches key position, workers crash council meeting
Maverick News

Mangaung mayhem – fresh blows for embattled ANC as DA snatches key position, workers crash council meeting

TOP READS IN SECTION

Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana made millions from construction company
Maverick News

Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana made millions from construction company
Home Affairs’ last-minute move extends concession for 56,000 foreign residents until end of the year
Maverick News

Home Affairs’ last-minute move extends concession for 56,000 foreign residents until end of the year
SARS ‘rogue unit’ – Mkhwebane and Mpofu flog bones of a long-dead horse at hearing
Maverick News

SARS ‘rogue unit’ – Mkhwebane and Mpofu flog bones of a long-dead horse at hearing
ANC leadership’s ‘outrage’ over Thabo Bester escape seems a tad manufactured
Maverick News

ANC leadership’s ‘outrage’ over Thabo Bester escape seems a tad manufactured
How the DA’s Cilliers Brink was elected as the City of Tshwane’s executive mayor
Maverick News

How the DA’s Cilliers Brink was elected as the City of Tshwane’s executive mayor

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.