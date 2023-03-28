Newsdeck

Olympics

IOC’s Bach says Russian participation in sports ‘works’ despite war

IOC’s Bach says Russian participation in sports ‘works’ despite war
A view of the Soviet-era sculpture 'Emblem of the 1980 Summer Olympics', in Podolsk, outside Moscow, Russia, 28 March 2023. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV
By Reuters
28 Mar 2023
0

LAUSANNE, Switzerland March 28 (Reuters) - International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach on Tuesday defended plans to get Russian and Belarusian athletes back into competitions as neutrals, saying their participation "works" despite the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The IOC sanctioned Russia and Belarus after the February 2022 invasion but is now eager to see athletes come back across all sports and have a chance to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

It has set out a pathway for these competitors to earn Olympic slots through Asian qualifying and left it up to international federations to decide on organisation, but has faced headwinds, with Ukraine threatening to boycott the Paris Games should they compete there, even as neutrals.

“Participation of athletes with Russian and Belarusian passports in international competitions works,” Bach said in his address at the start of the IOC’s executive board meeting at its headquarters in Lausanne.

“We see this almost every day in a number of sports, most prominently in tennis but also in cycling, in some table tennis competitions.”

“We see it ice hockey, handball we see it in football and in other leagues in the United States but also in Europe and we also see it in other continents,” he said. “In none of these competition security incidents have been happening.”

Russians and Belarusians have been competing as neutrals in some sports but their presence at some events, such as tennis tournaments, has triggered angry reactions from some other athletes.

“The governments on whose territory the competitions are taking place are issuing visas (to Russians and Belarusian athletes) with very few exceptions, and in other countries they are even issuing working permits for these players and athletes,” Bach said.

A dozen countries boycotted this month’s women’s world boxing championships in protest at their presence at the event.

Earlier on Tuesday more than 300 fencers wrote to Bach to ask the IOC to reconsider allowing them back, calling it a “catastrophic error” should Russia and Belarus return.

Germany’s elite athletes’ grouping Athleten Deutschland on Tuesday called on the IOC to ban them completely for the duration of the war.

“As long as the war of aggression continues, we consider a complete exclusion of Russia and Belarus to be imperative,” it said in a statement. “The exclusion must apply to federations, officials, and unfortunately also to athletes.

“We call on the IOC to uphold the recommendations on Russia’s exclusion from world sport and to vehemently demand their implementation by the world federations.”

Bach said politics could not be a part of sports competitions and athletes should not be punished for their passports.

“We will not be able to come up with a solution which pleases everyone. With this we may have to live.”

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

A profound homesickness, for Africa
Africa

A profound homesickness, for Africa
Hell Inc — In 2024, the ANC will have to pay for the local governance mess it created
Maverick News

Hell Inc — In 2024, the ANC will have to pay for the local governance mess it created
Alleged rhino poaching kingpin gunned down near Kruger Park
South Africa

Alleged rhino poaching kingpin gunned down near Kruger Park
Dr Tim De Maayer after Ombud’s report - Very little has changed at Rahima Moosa Hospital
Maverick News

Dr Tim De Maayer after Ombud’s report – Very little has changed at Rahima Moosa Hospital
The Cycle of Life...
Maverick Citizen

The Cycle of Life…

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 18 March - 24 March 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 18 March – 24 March 2023
Netanyahu suspends judicial overhaul after day of Israeli turmoil
Newsdeck

Netanyahu suspends judicial overhaul after day of Israeli turmoil
Prince Harry in UK court for privacy case against Daily Mail publisher
Newsdeck

Prince Harry in UK court for privacy case against Daily Mail publisher
Protests erupt in Israel after Netanyahu fires defence minister
Newsdeck

Protests erupt in Israel after Netanyahu fires defence minister
Largest strike in decades brings Germany to a standstill
Newsdeck

Largest strike in decades brings Germany to a standstill

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.