World

UKRAINE UPDATE: 28 MARCH 2023

Zelensky’s government calls for urgent UN Security Council meeting; Hungary to vote on Finland’s bid to join Nato

Zelensky’s government calls for urgent UN Security Council meeting; Hungary to vote on Finland’s bid to join Nato
A handout photo made available by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, shows the damaged orphanage in Druzhkivka, Donetsk region, Ukraine, 27 March 2023. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Donetsk Regional Military Administration Handout)
By Bloomberg
27 Mar 2023
0

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s government has called for an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council over Russia’s move to station nuclear weapons in Belarus and the EU has threatened additional sanctions.

Hungary is expected to vote on the ratification of Finland’s application to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato), putting Helsinki one step closer to joining the alliance. 

Turkey, the only other Nato member not to act on Finland’s accession bid, is expected to vote before its Parliament goes into recess ahead of the May 14 elections. The US is pushing for Finland and Sweden’s applications to be completed before the alliance’s July summit. 

Key Developments

Deaths reported in Russian attack in eastern Donetsk 

At least two people were killed and more than 30 others injured when S-300 missiles hit the towns of Slovyansk and Druzhkivka, Ukrainian national police said on Facebook. A rescue operation was ongoing and the casualty toll was expected to rise. Administrative buildings, infrastructure objects, several multistorey residential buildings, as well as dozens of cars and an orphanage were destroyed.

Germany’s 18 Leopard tanks now in Ukraine 

A German government official announced the news, confirming an earlier report by the magazine Der Spiegel. The battle tanks of the model 26A were handed over at the border and will soon be used on the battlefield by Ukrainian troops who were trained in Germany in the past two months. Initially, Germany had only promised 14 Leopards, but later added four more in order to be able to create a full battalion of 31 tanks together with supplies from Poland and other EU states.

EU is working on sanctions of Moldovan oligarchs 

The European Union is looking to sanction Moldovan oligarchs who are accused of helping to destabilise the country, according to people familiar with the discussions.

Moldova had earlier called on the EU to sanction oligarchs it says are working with Russia in seeking to foment violence and overthrow the government, and several EU states have backed those calls, Bloomberg previously reported. Russia has dismissed the claims.  

The EU is working on a legal basis that would allow it to sanction the individuals, said the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. The bloc hopes to have that framework in place by June when a European Political Community summit is due to take place in Chișinău, the capital of Moldova.

 

 

 

Baltic nations call for more sanctions on Belarus and Russia  

Russia’s plans to place nuclear arms in Belarus are “desperate moves” designed to destabilise Europe, and allies should respond by imposing sanctions on Belarus, Lithuania and Latvia’s foreign ministries said.

“The EU and G7 should impose more sanctions against Russia and Lukashenko’s regime and close all the loopholes in the existing ones,” Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said on Twitter. 

“These are desperate moves by Putin and Lukashenko to create another wave of tension and destabilisation in Europe,” Lithuania’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement. “Lithuania will call for the adoption of new sanctions.” 

EU’s Borrell threatens more sanctions on Russia 

Stationing Russian nuclear arms in Belarus, as Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Saturday, “would mean an irresponsible escalation & threat to European security,” Josep Borrell, the European Union’s foreign policy chief, said on Twitter. The EU was ready to respond with more sanctions, he said. 

France’s foreign ministry also condemned Putin’s agreement to deploy nuclear arms in Belarus, calling on Moscow in an emailed statement to show a sense of responsibility.  

Kyiv calls for urgent UN Security Council meeting 

Zelensky’s government has called for an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council over Russia’s move to station nuclear weapons in Belarus. 

“Ukraine expects effective actions to counteract the Kremlin’s nuclear blackmail”, including from permanent members of the council, Ukraine’s foreign ministry said in a strongly worded statement.  

The Russian president’s vow to station Russian nuclear arms in Belarus was “yet another step by the criminal Putin regime”, the ministry said. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.