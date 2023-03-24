Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Credit Suisse, UBS among banks in DOJ Russia-sanctions probe

Credit Suisse, UBS among banks in DOJ Russia-sanctions probe
The logos of the Swiss banks Credit Suisse and UBS are displayed on different buildings behind traffic lights in Zurich, Switzerland, 19 March 2023. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Michael Buholzer)
By Bloomberg
24 Mar 2023
0

Credit Suisse Group AG and UBS Group AG are among the banks under scrutiny in a US Justice Department probe into whether financial professionals helped Russian oligarchs evade sanctions, according to people familiar with the matter. 

The Swiss banks were included in a recent wave of subpoenas sent out by the US government, the people said. The information requests were sent before the crisis that engulfed Credit Suisse and resulted in UBS’s proposed takeover of its rival. 

Subpoenas also went to employees of some major US banks, two people with knowledge of the inquiries, said.

The Justice Department inquiries are focused on identifying which bank employees dealt with sanctioned clients and how those clients were vetted over the past several years, according to one of the people. Those bankers and advisers may then be subject to further investigation to determine if they broke any laws.

Credit Suisse and UBS both declined to comment. 

Before the Russian invasion of Ukraine resulted in expanded sanctions, Credit Suisse was well-known for catering to wealthy Russians. At its peak, the bank managed more than $60-billion for Russian clients, who generated between $500-million and $600-million a year in revenue for Credit Suisse. 

At the time it discontinued its business with individual Russian clients last May, Credit Suisse held about $33-billion for them, 50% more than UBS, despite the latter’s larger wealth management business.

The Justice Department last year launched its KleptoCapture task force to enforce sanctions on wealthy Russians who are political allies of President Vladimir Putin. The US government has since seized a number of yachts, private planes and luxury properties. 

Last month, the US moved to seize homes in New York, Florida and the Hamptons owned by sanctioned oligarch Viktor Vekselberg.

A number of individuals have also been charged with helping oligarchs hide assets — British businessman Graham Bonham-Carter was arrested in October on charges that he illegally transferred $1-million to maintain US properties for sanctioned billionaire Oleg Deripaska. A former senior Federal Bureau of Investigation agent was also charged with helping Deripaska violate sanctions in January.

Banks can face serious penalties for violating US sanctions. BNP Paribas in 2014 agreed to pay nearly $9-billion after pleading guilty to US charges for processing transactions for sanctioned Sudanese, Iranian and Cuban entities. In 2019, Standard Chartered Bank agreed to pay more than $1-billion to settle a Justice Department probe, in which a former bank employee pleaded guilty to conspiring to violate US sanctions on Iran.

As the Credit Suisse rescue plan emerged over the weekend, UBS expressed general concerns about taking on its rival’s potential legal liabilities. The Swiss government has said it would guarantee up to 9 billion francs (R178-billion) in losses to UBS from the deal.

US Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco in early March said the Justice Department was responding to the “uncertain geopolitical environment” by beefing up its national security division, which enforces sanctions violations. 

“Corporate crime and national security are overlapping to a degree never seen before, and the department is retooling to meet that challenge,” Monaco said. BM/DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Death penalty imposed as Uganda passes law making it a crime to identify as LGBTQ
Maverick News

Death penalty imposed as Uganda passes law making it a crime to identify as LGBTQ
Dear Minister Ramokgopa, here is a list of corruption cases impacting on Eskom
Maverick News

Dear Minister Ramokgopa, here is a list of corruption cases impacting on Eskom
Senior Eskom employee among three arrested for R14m fraud at ailing power utility
Maverick News

Senior Eskom employee among three arrested for R14m fraud at ailing power utility
Accountability, what accountability? Democracy means majority rule, Paul Mashatile tells MPs
Maverick News

Accountability, what accountability? Democracy means majority rule, Paul Mashatile tells MPs
After the Bell: Answering Dali Mpofu’s pertinent questions
South Africa

After the Bell: Answering Dali Mpofu’s pertinent questions

TOP READS IN SECTION

Cartoon Thursday with Rico
South Africa

Cartoon Thursday with Rico
New brooms sweep clean in SA wine industry as investors see only opportunities
South Africa

New brooms sweep clean in SA wine industry as investors see only opportunities
After the Bell: Answering Dali Mpofu’s pertinent questions
South Africa

After the Bell: Answering Dali Mpofu’s pertinent questions
After the Bell: The Putin and Xi bromance is likely to end in tears
World

After the Bell: The Putin and Xi bromance is likely to end in tears
Mantashe’s missed mining target — SA still accounts for less than 1% of global exploration spend
DM168

Mantashe’s missed mining target — SA still accounts for less than 1% of global exploration spend

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.