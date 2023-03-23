Maverick Life

THE DAY IN PICS

In images: Ramadan around the world

A slow shutter speed image of Indonesian Muslims praying at the Istiqlal Mosque during the first night of the fasting month of Ramadan, in Jakarta, Indonesia, 22 March 2023. Muslims are obliged to abstain from food, drink and sensual pleasures from the break of dawn until sunset throughout the Ramadan month. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO
By Maverick Life Editors
23 Mar 2023
0

Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... These are of events from around the world over the last 24 hours.

Visitors to the Blue Mosque during evening prayers at the start of the fasting month of Ramadan in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 22 March 2023. Muslims around the world celebrate the holy month of Ramadan, by praying during the night time and abstaining from eating, drinking, and sexual acts during the period between sunrise and sunset. Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar and it is believed that the revelation of the first verse in the Koran was during its last 10 nights. EPA-EFE/REMKO DE WAAL

Kashmiri Muslims offer prayers inside the shrine of Sufi saint Shiekh Abdul Qadir Jeelani during the first day of holy month of Ramadan in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 23 March 2023. Muslims around the world celebrate the holy month of Ramadan by praying during the night time and abstaining from eating, drinking, and sexual acts during the period between sunrise and sunset. Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar and it is believed that the revelation of the first verse in the Koran was during its last 10 nights. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Indonesian Muslims pray at the Istiqlal Mosque during the first night of the fasting month of Ramadan, in Jakarta, Indonesia, 22 March 2023. Muslims are obliged to abstain from food, drink and sensual pleasures from the break of dawn until sunset throughout the Ramadan month. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

A Kashmiri Muslim woman prays inside the shrine of Sufi saint Shiekh Abdul Qadir Jeelani during the first day of holy month of Ramadan in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 23 March 2023. Muslims around the world celebrate the holy month of Ramadan by praying during the night time and abstaining from eating, drinking, and sexual acts during the period between sunrise and sunset. Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar and it is believed that the revelation of the first verse in the Koran was during its last 10 nights. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Muslims prepare food before breaking the fast during the first day of the holy month of Ramadan, at a mosque in Dili, East Timor, 23 March 2023. Muslims around the world celebrate the holy month of Ramadan by praying during the night time and abstaining from eating, drinking, and sexual acts during the period between sunrise and sunset. Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar and it is believed that the revelation of the first verse in the Koran was during its last 10 nights. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO DASIPARU

A Tunisian vendor sells his products on the first day of the Muslims’ holy month of Ramadan, at a market in Tunis, Tunisia, 23 March 2023., at a market of Tunis, Tunisia, 23 March 2023. Muslims around the world celebrate the holy month of Ramadan by praying during the night time and abstaining from eating, drinking, and sexual acts during the period between sunrise and sunset. Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar and it is believed that the revelation of the first verse in the Koran was during its last 10 nights. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA

An employee of the Aceh Provincial Regional Office of the Ministry of Religion prepares a telescope to observe the position of the moon to determine the sighting of the Ramadan crescent moon that marks the start of the month, in Lhok Nga, Aceh Besar, Indonesia, 22 March 2023. Muslims around the world celebrate the holy month of Ramadan by praying during the night time and abstaining from eating, drinking, and sexual acts during the period between sunrise and sunset. Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar and it is believed that the revelation of the first verse in Koran was during its last 10 nights. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Indonesian Muslims pray at the Istiqlal Mosque during the first night of the fasting month of Ramadan, in Jakarta, Indonesia, 22 March 2023. Muslims are obliged to abstain from food, drink and sensual pleasures from the break of dawn until sunset throughout the Ramadan month. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Indonesian Muslims perform Tarawih prayers to mark the start of the holy month of Ramadan at the Sheikh Zayed Solo Grand Mosque on March 22, 2023 in Solo City, Indonesia. Indonesia, which has the world’s largest Muslim population, marked the beginning of Ramadan on Thursday with Tarawih prayers. (Photo by Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images)

Visitors to the Blue Mosque during evening prayers at the start of the fasting month of Ramadan in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 22 March 2023.  EPA-EFE/REMKO DE WAAL

Indonesian Muslims pray at the Istiqlal Mosque during the first night of the fasting month of Ramadan, in Jakarta, Indonesia, 22 March 2023. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Muslims perform dawn prayers during Ramadan at the Niujie Mosque in Beijing, China, 23 March 2023. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

People read the Koran on the first day of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan at a mosque in Sana’a, Yemen, 23 March 2023. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

A Kashmiri Muslim prays inside the shrine of Sufi saint Shiekh Abdul Qadir Jeelani during the first day of holy month of Ramadan in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 23 March 2023. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

People in traditional clothes take part in a procession to celebrate the Gudi Padwa, Maharashtrian’s New Year in Mumbai, India, 22 March 2023. Gudi Padwa is the Hindu festival that falls on the first day of Chaitra month and marks the beginning of the Lunar Calendar, which dictates the dates for all Hindu festivals, also known as Panchang. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

People in traditional clothes take part in a procession to celebrate the Gudi Padwa, Maharashtrian’s New Year in Mumbai, India, 22 March 2023. Gudi Padwa is the Hindu festival that falls on the first day of Chaitra month and marks the beginning of the Lunar Calendar, which dictates the dates for all Hindu festivals, also known as Panchang. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

People in traditional clothes take part in a procession to celebrate the Gudi Padwa, Maharashtrian’s New Year in Mumbai, India, 22 March 2023. Gudi Padwa is the Hindu festival that falls on the first day of Chaitra month and marks the beginning of the Lunar Calendar, which dictates the dates for all Hindu festivals, also known as Panchang. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

People wear costumes as they ride on a CGT union truck during a rally against the government’s reform to the pension system, in Marseille, France, 23 March 2023. Protests continue in France after the prime minister announced on 16 March 2023 the use of Article 49 paragraph 3 (49.3) of the French Constitution to have the text on the controversial pension reform law – raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 – be definitively adopted without a vote. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Andreas Nordeback of Sweden performs in the Men’s Short Program at the ISU Figure Skating World Championships in Saitama, Japan, 23 March 2023. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Zhang Siyang (top) and Yang Yongchao (bottom) of China perform in the Pairs Free Skating at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Saitama, Japan, 23 March 2023. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Brooke McIntosh (top) and Benjamin Mimar (bottom) of Canada perform in the Pairs Free Skating at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Saitama, Japan, 23 March 2023. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Lia Pereira (top) and Trennt Michaud (bottom) of Canada perform in the Pairs Free Skating at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Saitama, Japan, 23 March 2023. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

A handout photo made available by the National Assembly of South Korea shows South Korean National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo (C-R) and Marketa Pekarova Adamova (C-L), Speaker of the Czech Republic’s Chamber of Deputies, move to a venue for talks at the parliament in Seoul, 23 March 2023. EPA-EFE/NATIONAL ASSEMBLY HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Women walks with shopping bags in front of collapsed buildings on the eve of Ramadan, in the aftermath of a powerful earthquake in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, 22 March 2023. More than 50,000 people died and thousands more were injured after major earthquakes struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on 06 February and again on 20 February 2023. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

People mourn at the graves of their relatives at the Kapicam cemetery on the eve of Ramadan, in the aftermath of a powerful earthquake in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, 22 March 2023. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

Police clash with protesters blocking the Ayalon Highway during a rally on the eve of Ramadan against the Israeli government’s planned reform of the justice system, in Tel Aviv, Israel, 23 March 2023. Nationwide anti-government protests have been held for 12 weeks in a row over the Israeli government’s plan to reform the justice system and limit the power of the Supreme Court. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Women wearing costumes from the TV series ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ attend a protest on the eve of Ramadan against the Israeli government’s planned reform of the justice system, in Tel Aviv, Israel, 23 March 2023. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

People dressed up as if it were a funeral with a doll representing symbol of the French Republic Marianne in a coffin during a protest against the government’s reform of the pension system in Paris France, 23 March 2023. Protests continue in France after the prime minister announced on 16 March 2023 the use of Article 49 paragraph 3 (49.3) of the French Constitution to have the text on the controversial pension reform law – raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 – be definitively adopted without a vote. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Rescuers work at a residential building after it was hit in a missile strike in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, 22 March 2023. At least 34 persons were injured, of which one died later in the hospital, according to the State Emergency Service. Russian troops on 24 February 2022 entered Ukrainian territory, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/ARSEN DZODZAIEV

Cassyette performs at Electric Ballroom on March 22, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage) DM/ML

