Newsdeck

Newsdeck

‘Winnie the Pooh’ horror film cancelled in Hong Kong

‘Winnie the Pooh’ horror film cancelled in Hong Kong
epaselect epa07180652 Activists hold placards with the image of Chinese President Xi Jinping as 'Winnie the Pooh' during a protest at the Chinese Embassy in Manila, Philippines, 21 November 2018. President Xi Jinping is in Manila for a two day state visit, during which he will attend a series of bilateral meetings and signing agreement ceremonies. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO
By Reuters
22 Mar 2023
0

HONG KONG, March 21 (Reuters) - The screening of "Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey", a British slasher film due to be released in Hong Kong this week, has been cancelled after cinemas in the city declined to show it, its distributor said on Tuesday.

By Jessie Pang and Farah Master

VII Pillars Entertainment said it didn’t know the reason for the cancellation; the movie had been scheduled to open March 23 in 32 cinemas in the city.

“We are pulling our hair of course, very disappointed. It’s just unbelievable that cinemas cancel the exhibition after all arrangements were made,” said VII Pillars spokesperson Ray Fong.

Chinese censors have previously targeted the film’s main character, created by English author A.A. Milne, over memes that compare the bumbling bear to President Xi Jinping.

The comparisons began in 2013 when Xi visited the United States and met his then-counterpart Barack Obama, and some online commentators seized on their likeness to Pooh and Tigger.

Some people have used the image of Pooh to signal dissent.

The Office for Film, Newspaper and Article Administration (OFNAA) told Reuters that it had issued a certificate of approval to the applicant.

“The arrangements of cinemas in Hong Kong on the screening of individual films with certificates of approval in their premises are the commercial decisions of the cinemas concerned, and OFNAA would not comment on such arrangements,” a spokesperson said.

The cinemas involved did not respond to requests for comment.

VII Pillars said the film was done with a tiny budget and “sold to nearly 200 territories in just 6 months. An astounding achievement within such a short period”.

Moviematic, which had organised a screening of the film for Tuesday evening, reported the cancellation on its social media page citing technical reasons.

Director Rhys Frake-Waterfield told Reuters that “something mysterious” had happened.

“The cinemas agreed to show it, then all independently come to the same decision overnight. It won’t be a coincidence,” Frake-Waterfield said.

“They claim technical reasons, but there is no technical reason,” he said. “The film has showed in over 4,000 cinema screens worldwide. These 30+ screens in Hong Kong are the only ones with such issues.”

Beijing imposed a national security law on Hong Kong in 2020 cracking down on dissent after the city was rocked by anti-government, pro-democracy protests a year earlier.

A new censorship law in the former British colony came into effect in 2021 that bars films that “endorse, support, glorify, encourage and incite activities that might endanger national security”.

Two films were dropped from Hong Kong’s international film festival last year after failing to get approval from authorities.

The cancellation comes as Hong Kong hosts the Art Basel contemporary art fair, with authorities eager to promote the city as a vibrant cultural hub.

(Reporting by Jessie Pang and Farah Master; Editing by Robert Birsel, William Maclean, Nick Macfie and Gerry Doyle)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

In images: EFF's protests; an Acehnese woman receives caning punishment in Indonesia
Maverick Life

In images: EFF's protests; an Acehnese woman receives caning punishment in Indonesia
'Municipalities failure to provide services consistently is a human rights issue' – Ramaphosa
Maverick News

'Municipalities failure to provide services consistently is a human rights issue' – Ramaphosa
Mantashe’s missed mining target — SA still accounts for less than 1% of global exploration spend
DM168

Mantashe’s missed mining target — SA still accounts for less than 1% of global exploration spend
New brooms sweep clean in SA wine industry as investors see only opportunities
South Africa

New brooms sweep clean in SA wine industry as investors see only opportunities
Bus pelted with stones, Malema leads march to Union Buildings, with scores arrested in parts of SA
Maverick News

Bus pelted with stones, Malema leads march to Union Buildings, with scores arrested in parts of SA

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 12 March - 17 March 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 12 March – 17 March 2023
Putin tells Xi he’ll discuss China’s blueprint for Ukraine
Newsdeck

Putin tells Xi he’ll discuss China’s blueprint for Ukraine
Israeli minister says ‘there is no such thing as a Palestinian people'
Newsdeck

Israeli minister says ‘there is no such thing as a Palestinian people'
Barricades go up in New York ahead of possible Trump indictment
Newsdeck

Barricades go up in New York ahead of possible Trump indictment
Russian National Guard general accused of taking 19 million roubles in bribes
Newsdeck

Russian National Guard general accused of taking 19 million roubles in bribes

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
[%% img-description %%]

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.