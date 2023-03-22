epaselect epa07180652 Activists hold placards with the image of Chinese President Xi Jinping as 'Winnie the Pooh' during a protest at the Chinese Embassy in Manila, Philippines, 21 November 2018. President Xi Jinping is in Manila for a two day state visit, during which he will attend a series of bilateral meetings and signing agreement ceremonies. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

By Jessie Pang and Farah Master

VII Pillars Entertainment said it didn’t know the reason for the cancellation; the movie had been scheduled to open March 23 in 32 cinemas in the city.

“We are pulling our hair of course, very disappointed. It’s just unbelievable that cinemas cancel the exhibition after all arrangements were made,” said VII Pillars spokesperson Ray Fong.

Chinese censors have previously targeted the film’s main character, created by English author A.A. Milne, over memes that compare the bumbling bear to President Xi Jinping.

The comparisons began in 2013 when Xi visited the United States and met his then-counterpart Barack Obama, and some online commentators seized on their likeness to Pooh and Tigger.

Some people have used the image of Pooh to signal dissent.

The Office for Film, Newspaper and Article Administration (OFNAA) told Reuters that it had issued a certificate of approval to the applicant.

“The arrangements of cinemas in Hong Kong on the screening of individual films with certificates of approval in their premises are the commercial decisions of the cinemas concerned, and OFNAA would not comment on such arrangements,” a spokesperson said.

The cinemas involved did not respond to requests for comment.

VII Pillars said the film was done with a tiny budget and “sold to nearly 200 territories in just 6 months. An astounding achievement within such a short period”.

Moviematic, which had organised a screening of the film for Tuesday evening, reported the cancellation on its social media page citing technical reasons.

Director Rhys Frake-Waterfield told Reuters that “something mysterious” had happened.

“The cinemas agreed to show it, then all independently come to the same decision overnight. It won’t be a coincidence,” Frake-Waterfield said.

“They claim technical reasons, but there is no technical reason,” he said. “The film has showed in over 4,000 cinema screens worldwide. These 30+ screens in Hong Kong are the only ones with such issues.”

Beijing imposed a national security law on Hong Kong in 2020 cracking down on dissent after the city was rocked by anti-government, pro-democracy protests a year earlier.

A new censorship law in the former British colony came into effect in 2021 that bars films that “endorse, support, glorify, encourage and incite activities that might endanger national security”.

Two films were dropped from Hong Kong’s international film festival last year after failing to get approval from authorities.

The cancellation comes as Hong Kong hosts the Art Basel contemporary art fair, with authorities eager to promote the city as a vibrant cultural hub.

