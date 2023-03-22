Defend Truth

GROUNDUP

Immigration activists launch detention hotline as calls for help increase

Immigration activists launch detention hotline as calls for help increase
Activists have launched an immigration detention hotline to deal with an increasing number of calls from persons and family of people who have been detained. (Archive photo: Nokulunga Majola)
By Thomas Kachere
22 Mar 2023
0

Lawyers for Human Rights say they deal with at least 35 calls a day.

Lawyers for Human Rights has been inundated with calls for help from mostly immigrants who have been detained and cannot afford legal representation. Nearly a month ago the organisation launched its immigration detention hotline.

Head of penal reform at the organisation, Nabeelah Mia, says they deal with an average of about 35 calls per day. Mia says they introduced the hotline after observing that immigration officers and police are increasingly detaining immigrants without following the proper procedures under the Immigration Act.

She says another issue is the restrictive immigration policies and practices being implemented by the Department of Home Affairs, including rejection of asylum seeker applications and the cancellation of the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP).

Read more in Daily Maverick:Joburg police maliciously preying on immigrants, according to human rights organisations

“This has seen an increase in the number of immigrants being detained or at risk of detention. The hotline was therefore established in response to this. It was also a way to streamline access to legal assistance and advice to people in distressing situations,” she said.

According to Mia, the organisation has employees who screen all the calls and provide immediate legal advice where possible. For complaints beyond their capabilities, Mia said people are directed to other organisations within their detention monitoring network.

“We also encourage lawyers who wish to be a part of the referral network to contact us,” she added.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

In cases where an immigrant has already been arrested or detained for issues related to their document’s status, Mia said their aim is to get that person released as soon as possible.

Read more in Daily Maverick:5 xenophobic myths about immigrants in South Africa debunked by researchers

“However, we have quite a significant number of requests for assistance from people not detained but who have questions related to their documentation.”

Mia said their walk-in offices in Johannesburg, Pretoria, Durban and Musina see hundreds of people a week who are desperate for help.

She said the hotline is toll-free. There is also a WhatsApp/messaging number. The initiative is part of a collaboration between Lawyers for Human Rights and the Scalabrini Centre of Cape Town.

The immigration detention hotline toll-free call number is 080 007 9614 or WhatsApp or message to +27 817 168 791. DM

First published by GroundUp.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

In images: EFF's protests; an Acehnese woman receives caning punishment in Indonesia
Maverick Life

In images: EFF's protests; an Acehnese woman receives caning punishment in Indonesia
Busted — Cocaine haul found in Brazilian port points straight towards dodgy Durban
Maverick News

Busted — Cocaine haul found in Brazilian port points straight towards dodgy Durban
Death penalty imposed as Uganda passes law making it a crime to identify as LGBTQ
Maverick News

Death penalty imposed as Uganda passes law making it a crime to identify as LGBTQ
Facebook rapist: Deputy Minister was informed by warder that Thabo Bester escaped
Maverick News

Facebook rapist: Deputy Minister was informed by warder that Thabo Bester escaped
Hell Affairs – a South African was stuck in limbo for four years trying to prove her identity and citizenship
Maverick News

Hell Affairs – a South African was stuck in limbo for four years trying to prove her identity and citizenship

TOP READS IN SECTION

Courts, cops, private security and civil society put a halt to the EFF’s politics of violent insurrection
Maverick News

Courts, cops, private security and civil society put a halt to the EFF’s politics of violent insurrection
Bus pelted with stones, Malema leads march to Union Buildings, with scores arrested in parts of SA
Maverick News

Bus pelted with stones, Malema leads march to Union Buildings, with scores arrested in parts of SA
'Municipalities' failure to provide services consistently is a human rights issue' – Ramaphosa
Maverick News

'Municipalities' failure to provide services consistently is a human rights issue' – Ramaphosa
Hell Affairs – a South African was stuck in limbo for four years trying to prove her identity and citizenship
Maverick News

Hell Affairs – a South African was stuck in limbo for four years trying to prove her identity and citizenship
Sharks washed up on Cape shore after orca feeding frenzy less of a threat than knock-on ecosystem damage caused by humans - marine biologists
Maverick News

Sharks washed up on Cape shore after orca feeding frenzy less of a threat than knock-on ecosystem damage caused by humans – marine biologists

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.