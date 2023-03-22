Lyle Foster of Burnley on the ball during the FA Cup fourth-round replay match against Ipswitch Town at Turf Moor in Burnley on 7 February 2023. (Photo: Richard Sellers / Getty Images)

Lyle Foster regularly came under the spotlight from couch coaches and naysayers in the early part of his soccer career. Especially after he had been propelled to Orlando Pirates’ first team not long after his 17th birthday.

Some social media trolls masquerading as soccer experts insinuated that he did not belong on the pitch. That he should find a different career to immerse himself in – all while he was still trying to find his feet and adjust to the rigours of professional soccer as a teenager.

But he blocked out all this noise and kept growing. Despite all that negativity, for the 22-year-old striker it has always been about making his mark on the pitch.

“Football was always the plan. There was Plan A football. Plan B football… The plan was always football. Where I was going to end up, I had no idea. But I knew that football was it. I was going to make a living off football,” Foster told the South African Football Association’s (Safa) media department.

Now the Bafana Bafana forward is living his dream in more ways than one. In January, Foster joined English second-tier side Burnley from Belgium’s Westerlo – where he spent a season on loan from Portuguese club Vitória de Guimarães after an injury-hit stint.

When Burnley came calling

After his impressive maiden season with Westerlo, the Belgian team attained his services long-term in June 2022. Or so they thought. Half a season into his permanent move to Belgium, and his best season in terms of goals scored (eight), Vincent Kompany-coached Burnley came calling for his services.

Former Manchester City and Belgium defensive star Kompany had observed the former Monaco goal-getter a few times while coaching Anderlecht in the Belgian premier division.

He roped in the South African striker to bolster his team’s charge to regain promotion to the English Premier League, after they were relegated last season.

“I had the dream that one day I’d play in England, but you don’t always think it’s going to come true. The fact that it has and so soon [is unbelievable]. I’m still not there yet. I’m still taking it in,” said Foster about his move to England.

“To be honest, I still pinch myself quite a lot to see if it’s true or not. But I’m just really grateful to be in the position that I’m in. I’m thankful for the opportunity that I’ve been given to showcase my talent, in one of the best leagues in the world. And in a country where I’ve always dreamed of playing.”

Foster and his Burnley teammates will soon be back in the top-flight, unless a meltdown of epic proportions befalls them. With nine games remaining, the Clarinets lead the Championship and boast a 13-point gap over second-placed Sheffield United.

The prospect of playing in one of the most highly rated leagues in the world is an exciting one for Foster. Should it become a reality, he will join the great company of players such as Benni McCarthy, Steven Pienaar, Lucas Radebe and Aaron Mokoena. All these names have featured in the Premier League.

Among that list, the young South African striker is one of the costliest exports of the country in history. Burnley reportedly spent €7-million (R140-million) to prise the lanky target man from his Belgian team. The 22-year-old is not letting this inflate his head though.

“Number one is to stay true to myself. I got to this point by doing just that. I hear the price tag a lot. And I know, it’s a heavy one,” Foster shared.

“I try not to focus too much on the things that I can’t control. The negotiations, my price and all of that. All I can control is my performance on the pitch. That’s what I look forward to the most, what I wake up wanting to do every day; just to play football.”

When South Africa takes on Liberia in a crucial Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifying double header on Friday, 24 March and Tuesday, 28 March, coach Hugo Broos will be hopeful that Foster can bring this type of hunger along with him into the national team.

Bafana Bafana need a win and at least a draw against Liberia to all but guarantee qualifying for Afcon again after failing to do so for the 2022 edition. DM