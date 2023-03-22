Sport

STRIKER FORCE

Bafana Bafana forward Lyle Foster living his dream in England

Bafana Bafana forward Lyle Foster living his dream in England
Lyle Foster of Burnley on the ball during the FA Cup fourth-round replay match against Ipswitch Town at Turf Moor in Burnley on 7 February 2023. (Photo: Richard Sellers / Getty Images)
By Yanga Sibembe
22 Mar 2023
0

A couple of months into his dream move to England, Bafana Bafana striker Lyle Foster is still in disbelief. He hopes his experiences overseas will help his country qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Lyle Foster regularly came under the spotlight from couch coaches and naysayers in the early part of his soccer career. Especially after he had been propelled to Orlando Pirates’ first team not long after his 17th birthday.

Some social media trolls masquerading as soccer experts insinuated that he did not belong on the pitch. That he should find a different career to immerse himself in – all while he was still trying to find his feet and adjust to the rigours of professional soccer as a teenager.

But he blocked out all this noise and kept growing. Despite all that negativity, for the 22-year-old striker it has always been about making his mark on the pitch.

Burnley’s Lyle Foster battles for possession with Ruben Dias of Manchester City at Etihad Stadium in Manchester on 18 March 2023. (Photo: Michael Regan / Getty Images)

“Football was always the plan. There was Plan A football. Plan B football… The plan was always football. Where I was going to end up, I had no idea. But I knew that football was it. I was going to make a living off football,” Foster told the South African Football Association’s (Safa) media department.

Now the Bafana Bafana forward is living his dream in more ways than one. In January, Foster joined English second-tier side Burnley from Belgium’s Westerlo – where he spent a season on loan from Portuguese club Vitória de Guimarães after an injury-hit stint.

When Burnley came calling

After his impressive maiden season with Westerlo, the Belgian team attained his services long-term in June 2022. Or so they thought. Half a season into his permanent move to Belgium, and his best season in terms of goals scored (eight), Vincent Kompany-coached Burnley came calling for his services.

Former Manchester City and Belgium defensive star Kompany had observed the former Monaco goal-getter a few times while coaching Anderlecht in the Belgian premier division.

Michal Helik of Huddersfield Town wins a header from Lyle Foster of Burnley at Turf Moor on 25 February 2023. (Photo: John Early / Getty Images)

He roped in the South African striker to bolster his team’s charge to regain promotion to the English Premier League, after they were relegated last season.  

Read more in Daily Maverick:Teen dreams – It’s hard being a young soccer player, says Banyana striker Majiya   

“I had the dream that one day I’d play in England, but you don’t always think it’s going to come true. The fact that it has and so soon [is unbelievable]. I’m still not there yet. I’m still taking it in,” said Foster about his move to England.

“To be honest, I still pinch myself quite a lot to see if it’s true or not. But I’m just really grateful to be in the position that I’m in. I’m thankful for the opportunity that I’ve been given to showcase my talent, in one of the best leagues in the world. And in a country where I’ve always dreamed of playing.”

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Foster and his Burnley teammates will soon be back in the top-flight, unless a meltdown of epic proportions befalls them. With nine games remaining, the Clarinets lead the Championship and boast a 13-point gap over second-placed Sheffield United.

The prospect of playing in one of the most highly rated leagues in the world is an exciting one for Foster. Should it become a reality, he will join the great company of players such as Benni McCarthy, Steven Pienaar, Lucas Radebe and Aaron Mokoena. All these names have featured in the Premier League.

Among that list, the young South African striker is one of the costliest exports of the country in history. Burnley reportedly spent €7-million (R140-million) to prise the lanky target man from his Belgian team. The 22-year-old is not letting this inflate his head though.  

“Number one is to stay true to myself. I got to this point by doing just that. I hear the price tag a lot. And I know, it’s a heavy one,” Foster shared.

Luke Woolfenden of Ipswich Town jumps for the ball with Lyle Foster of Burnley during an FA Cup replay match on 7 February 2023. (Photo: Clive Brunskill / Getty Images)

“I try not to focus too much on the things that I can’t control. The negotiations, my price and all of that. All I can control is my performance on the pitch. That’s what I look forward to the most, what I wake up wanting to do every day; just to play football.”

When South Africa takes on Liberia in a crucial Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifying double header on Friday, 24 March and Tuesday, 28 March, coach Hugo Broos will be hopeful that Foster can bring this type of hunger along with him into the national team.

Bafana Bafana need a win and at least a draw against Liberia to all but guarantee qualifying for Afcon again after failing to do so for the 2022 edition. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

In images: EFF's protests; an Acehnese woman receives caning punishment in Indonesia
Maverick Life

In images: EFF's protests; an Acehnese woman receives caning punishment in Indonesia
Busted — Cocaine haul found in Brazilian port points straight towards dodgy Durban
Maverick News

Busted — Cocaine haul found in Brazilian port points straight towards dodgy Durban
Death penalty imposed as Uganda passes law making it a crime to identify as LGBTQ
Maverick News

Death penalty imposed as Uganda passes law making it a crime to identify as LGBTQ
Hell Affairs – a South African was stuck in limbo for four years trying to prove her identity and citizenship
Maverick News

Hell Affairs – a South African was stuck in limbo for four years trying to prove her identity and citizenship
New brooms sweep clean in SA wine industry as investors see only opportunities
South Africa

New brooms sweep clean in SA wine industry as investors see only opportunities

TOP READS IN SECTION

Courts, cops, private security and civil society put a halt to the EFF’s politics of violent insurrection
Maverick News

Courts, cops, private security and civil society put a halt to the EFF’s politics of violent insurrection
Bus pelted with stones, Malema leads march to Union Buildings, with scores arrested in parts of SA
Maverick News

Bus pelted with stones, Malema leads march to Union Buildings, with scores arrested in parts of SA
'Municipalities' failure to provide services consistently is a human rights issue' – Ramaphosa
Maverick News

'Municipalities' failure to provide services consistently is a human rights issue' – Ramaphosa
Hell Affairs – a South African was stuck in limbo for four years trying to prove her identity and citizenship
Maverick News

Hell Affairs – a South African was stuck in limbo for four years trying to prove her identity and citizenship
Sharks washed up on Cape shore after orca feeding frenzy less of a threat than knock-on ecosystem damage caused by humans - marine biologists
Maverick News

Sharks washed up on Cape shore after orca feeding frenzy less of a threat than knock-on ecosystem damage caused by humans – marine biologists

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.