Maverick Citizen

HUMAN RIGHTS DAY 2023

Taking the Constitution to the youth: Thuli Madonsela in conversation with Ndavi Nokeri 

Taking the Constitution to the youth: Thuli Madonsela in conversation with Ndavi Nokeri 
The Festival will serve as a call on all people to “own and live the Constitution”. (Photo: brookings.edu / Wikipedia)
By Vanessa September
20 Mar 2023
0

To mark Human Rights Day 2023, “We, The People SA”, the communications platform of the Constitution Hill Trust, are hosting an inter-generational conversation between Advocate Thuli Madonsela, the former public protector and Ms Ndavi Nokeri, the reigning Miss South Africa.

The conversation will mark the start of Constitution Hill’s annual Human Rights Festival (HRF) which was established to commemorate the past and continuing struggles towards the full achievement of fundamental human rights for all in South Africa. This year’s HRF theme is “Seize the Power” and will unfold over two days, 25 and 26 March 2023. 

Find out more about the festival here: https://www.humanrightsfestival.co.za/ 

The festival will also serve as a call on all people to “own and live the Constitution” through various activities, programmes and campaigns promoting the Constitution, its history, its meaning today and its mandate to us, the people, to build a stronger constitutionally democratic future for generations to come. 

Lwando Xaso, one of the organisers of We, The People South Africa says that they recognise the need to engage with young South Africans, who constitute more than 60% of the population, to promote knowledge and value of the Constitution.

The opening words of our Constitution are ‘We, the People of South Africa.’ Those words foreground that it was the people of South Africa, acting in solidarity, who brought down apartheid and created our constitutional democracy.

However, the vision set out in the Constitution will remain unrealised if “we, the people” do not collectively use our power once again towards making the Constitution real for everybody. The majority of our nation are the youth. 

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

What does the Constitution mean to them? 

We would like to have more conversations with the youth to answer their questions about the Constitution, provide information to help them to be well informed about the Constitution, about how it was made and what it means today.

The conversation between Adv Madonsela and Ms Nokeri is a start. Adv Madonsela captured all our imaginations when she used the powers granted to her by the Constitution to hold people in power to account.  Ms Nokeri is using her role and power to educate young people to have a better start in life. We would like to know how the Constitution informs her vision and her work.

Adv Madonsela and Ms Nokeri will, among others, share their own meaning of “we” in a fragmented South Africa, the role community and solidarity has played in their lives, the importance of solidarity and community in how we collectively respond to the challenges of today. And what we, the people, can do to seize power to own and live the Constitution towards making the Constitution real for everyone.

The event will be a hybrid one. A small invited audience will attend the discussion. The event will be livestreamed. Please register here: webinar register 

DM/MC

Vanessa September is the CEO of the Constitution Hill Trust.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Loopholes, ‘poephols' or potholes, this new Minister has no shortage of intriguingly groot ‘gats' to conquer
DM168

Loopholes, ‘poephols' or potholes, this new Minister has no shortage of intriguingly groot ‘gats' to conquer
Bus pelted with stones, Malema leads march to Union Buildings, with scores arrested in parts of SA
Maverick News

Bus pelted with stones, Malema leads march to Union Buildings, with scores arrested in parts of SA
In images: An Acehnese woman receives caning punishment, in Indonesia
Maverick Life

In images: An Acehnese woman receives caning punishment, in Indonesia
Sharks washed up on Cape shore after orca feeding frenzy less of a threat than knock-on ecosystem damage caused by humans - marine biologists
Maverick News

Sharks washed up on Cape shore after orca feeding frenzy less of a threat than knock-on ecosystem damage caused by humans – marine biologists
Police investigate double murder after Bosasa liquidator Cloete Murray and son gunned down in Midrand
Maverick News

Police investigate double murder after Bosasa liquidator Cloete Murray and son gunned down in Midrand

TOP READS IN SECTION

Aseem Malhotra’s visit to South Africa raises concerns over public healthcare safety
South Africa

Aseem Malhotra’s visit to South Africa raises concerns over public healthcare safety
Gift of the Givers’ Dr Imtiaz Sooliman opens up about his spiritual path of a life in service of people
South Africa

Gift of the Givers’ Dr Imtiaz Sooliman opens up about his spiritual path of a life in service of people
South Africans have heart: heroes of the public healthcare strike came from all walks of life
Maverick News

South Africans have heart: heroes of the public healthcare strike came from all walks of life
Carnival parade brings Afr’energy to the streets of Cape Town
Maverick News

Carnival parade brings Afr’energy to the streets of Cape Town
It does not matter who you are or where you come from, democracy is all of our responsibility
DM168

It does not matter who you are or where you come from, democracy is all of our responsibility

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
[%% img-description %%]

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.