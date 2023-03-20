Newsdeck

War crimes

Australia arrests former soldier for alleged war crimes in Afghanistan

Australia arrests former soldier for alleged war crimes in Afghanistan
Some of the 370 Australian troops bound for Afghanistan gather in Brisbane for an official farewell, Friday, 02 March 2007. The soldiers will work on reconstruction and community-based projects as part of the Australian Defence Force's Operation Slipper. EPA/DAVE HUNT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
By Reuters
20 Mar 2023
0

SYDNEY, March 20 (Reuters) - Australian authorities said on Monday they had arrested a former soldier for allegedly killing an Afghanistan civilian while deployed with the country's defence force there, in a historic change that renews focus on Canberra's record in the conflict.

The 41-year-old man is expected to be charged in an Australian court with one count of war crime murder, which carries a maximum penalty of life in jail, the Australian Federal Police said in a statement.

It is the first time such a charge will be faced by a serving or former member of the defence force under Australian law, it added.

A four-year investigation in 2020 found that Australian special forces allegedly killed 39 unarmed prisoners and civilians in Afghanistan, with senior commandos reportedly forcing junior soldiers to kill defenceless captives in order to “blood” them for combat.

Following the recommendations of the report, 19 current and former members of Australia’s military were then referred to a special investigator to determine if there was sufficient evidence to prosecute.

Australia was part of a NATO-led international force that trained Afghan security forces and fought the Taliban for two decades after Western-backed forces ousted the Islamist militants from power in 2001.

More than 39,000 Australian troops served in Afghanistan and 41 were killed.

By Renju Jose and Alasdair Pal

(Reporting by Renju Jose in Sydney; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Bus pelted with stones, tyres burn in Malema’s hometown, with scores arrested in parts of SA
Maverick News

Bus pelted with stones, tyres burn in Malema’s hometown, with scores arrested in parts of SA
Police investigate double murder after Bosasa liquidator Cloete Murray and son gunned down in Midrand
Maverick News

Police investigate double murder after Bosasa liquidator Cloete Murray and son gunned down in Midrand
Aseem Malhotra’s visit to South Africa raises concerns over public healthcare safety
South Africa

Aseem Malhotra’s visit to South Africa raises concerns over public healthcare safety
Sharks washed up on Cape shore after orca feeding frenzy less of a threat than knock-on ecosystem damage caused by humans - marine biologists
Maverick News

Sharks washed up on Cape shore after orca feeding frenzy less of a threat than knock-on ecosystem damage caused by humans – marine biologists
Growing pain(s): Dear EFF, after 10 years of adding fuel to the fire, it’s now time for you to grow up
South Africa

Growing pain(s): Dear EFF, after 10 years of adding fuel to the fire, it’s now time for you to grow up

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 12 March - 17 March 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 12 March – 17 March 2023
Ernie Els nabs third career Champions win with one-shot victory at Hoag
Newsdeck

Ernie Els nabs third career Champions win with one-shot victory at Hoag
Trump's arrest claim rallies Republican party leaders to his side as 2024 bid heats up
Newsdeck

Trump's arrest claim rallies Republican party leaders to his side as 2024 bid heats up
Ukraine Latest: Defiant Putin visits Mariupol after ICC arrest warrant
Newsdeck

Ukraine Latest: Defiant Putin visits Mariupol after ICC arrest warrant
I have a picture for you! 4 March - 11 March 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 4 March – 11 March 2023

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.