Street Talk – the disabled ride the waves
When partially blind para surfer Michelle swaps her cane for a surfboard, she becomes part of the Surfer’s Corner tribe at Muizenberg Beach. In the moving short film below, volunteers from the Roxy Davis Foundation help people with disabilities to access the beach, get into the water and then onto a surfboard!
The film was produced by Street Talk TV, a groundbreaking television and film series aired weekly on community television and on YouTube. In 15-minute films we capture and expose the lived realities and uncensored views of people living in South Africa.
Street Talk TV, a non-profit organisation, was launched in 2008. For more than 700 searchable films and our latest news, visit us at www.streettalktv.com, https://web.facebook.com/StreetTalkSA/ and https://www.youtube.com/@StreetTalkSA DM
Disclaimer: Street Talk TV encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of participants who appear in the series – Street Talk TV – are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of the producers.
