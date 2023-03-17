Newsdeck

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Microsoft unveils AI office Copilot in fast-moving race with Google

Microsoft logo hangs beside an illuminated iCloud icon at the CeBIT 2017 tech fair in Hannover, Germany. (Photo: Krisztian Bocsi / Bloomberg
By Reuters
17 Mar 2023
0

Microsoft on Thursday trumpeted its latest plans to put artificial intelligence into the hands of more users, answering a spate of unveilings this week by its rival Google with upgrades to its own widely used office software.

The technology company previewed a new AI “Copilot” for Microsoft 365, its product suite that includes Word documents, Excel spreadsheets, PowerPoint presentations and Outlook emails. First open to some 20 enterprises for testing, AI will offer a draft in these applications, speeding up content creation and freeing up workers’ time, Microsoft said.

The Redmond, Washington-based company, outpacing peers through investments in ChatGPT’s creator OpenAI, also showcased a new “business chat” experience that can pull data and perform tasks across applications on a user’s written command.

“We believe this next generation of AI will unlock a new wave of productivity growth,” Satya Nadella, Microsoft’s chief executive, said in an online presentation.

Microsoft’s share price rose about 4% on the news.

This week’s drumbeat of developments including new funding for AI startup Adept reflects how companies large and small are locked in a fierce competition to deploy software that could reshape how people work.

At the centre are Microsoft and Google-owner Alphabet, which on Tuesday touted AI features for Gmail and a “magic wand” to draft prose in its own word processor. The capabilities that Microsoft and Google showcased are similar.

The frenzy to invest in and build new products began with last year’s launch of ChatGPT, the chatbot sensation that showed the public the potential of so-called large language models.

Such technology learns from past data how to create content anew. It has evolved rapidly. Just this week, OpenAI began the release of a more-powerful version known as GPT-4. This partly underpins Microsoft’s Copilot features, along with an older GPT-3.5 model, business and application data, Microsoft said.

The new capabilities – offered through Microsoft’s cloud – are poised to attract business and turn around slowing revenue growth, RBC analyst Rishi Jaluria said.

The Copilot will “drive more usage of Microsoft Office and increase the separation versus competitors,” Jaluria said.

TAKING NOTES FOR YOU

One of the company’s biggest updates on Thursday was in Excel.

Microsoft said AI can open up the computational wizardry of its spreadsheet software, long the domain of trained analysts, to any person able to describe a calculation they would like in plain text.

Similar to live notes that Google showed reporters this week, Microsoft said its Copilot can summarise virtual meetings as they happen in its Teams collaboration software.

In an interview, Jon Friedman, a corporate vice-president at Microsoft, demonstrated this capability. The Copilot generated bullet points summarising questions that Reuters asked, including whether Microsoft can roll out the technology profitably.

Large language models require lots of computing power and costs to run.

Friedman said Microsoft will make the deployment work economically.

The Copilot summarised his answer thus, during the interview: “Microsoft is working on lowering the cost and increasing the speed and fidelity of the models, but did not disclose the pricing or tiring of the copilot system.” (It meant to say “tiering”.)

Fine-tuning the technology and ensuring that its answers are factual is why Microsoft is testing Copilot with some customers before a wider rollout, Friedman said. “[An] amazing thing about large language models is they’re very confident, and they get things wrong,” Friedman added.

Friedman pointed to Microsoft’s business chat experience as the biggest development on Thursday because it can handle tasks across applications. For instance, a user can ask, “Tell my team how we updated the product strategy,” and the AI will take cues from a morning’s worth of emails, meetings and chat threads, Microsoft said.

Longer-term, Friedman said, the vision is a more personalised AI.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin.)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

ANC nixes opposition-backed special probe into Eskom cartel corruption, Steenhuisen names DD Mabuza
Maverick News

ANC nixes opposition-backed special probe into Eskom cartel corruption, Steenhuisen names DD Mabuza
VBS chickens come home to roost: Pink-faced Floyd and not-so-Grand Azania couldn’t pay back the money to SARS
South Africa

VBS chickens come home to roost: Pink-faced Floyd and not-so-Grand Azania couldn’t pay back the money to SARS
Court judgments are ‘opinions’, argue Mkhwebane and Mpofu while praising Piet ‘Decuplets’ Rampedi
Maverick News

Court judgments are ‘opinions’, argue Mkhwebane and Mpofu while praising Piet ‘Decuplets’ Rampedi
Concern and apprehension in KZN ahead of Monday’s ‘national shutdown’ attempt by the EFF
Maverick News

Concern and apprehension in KZN ahead of Monday’s ‘national shutdown’ attempt by the EFF
ICM Files: Meet the company directors who helped the Guptas capture South Africa
Open Secrets

ICM Files: Meet the company directors who helped the Guptas capture South Africa

TOP READS IN SECTION

Volkswagen shows €25,000 EV to compete where Tesla has left an opening
Newsdeck

Volkswagen shows €25,000 EV to compete where Tesla has left an opening
I have a picture for you! 4 March - 11 March 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 4 March – 11 March 2023
US demands TikTok’s Chinese owners sell stakes or face ban
Newsdeck

US demands TikTok’s Chinese owners sell stakes or face ban
Eskom exempted from sulphur dioxide limits at Kusile coal power plant
Newsdeck

Eskom exempted from sulphur dioxide limits at Kusile coal power plant
In tight vote, parliament to decide on Macron's pensions reform
Newsdeck

In tight vote, parliament to decide on Macron's pensions reform

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.