Business Maverick

UGLY BETI

January retail data and February BankservAfrica Economic Transactions Index add to SA’s economic gloom

January retail data and February BankservAfrica Economic Transactions Index add to SA’s economic gloom
(Photo: iStock)
By Ed Stoddard
15 Mar 2023
0

Retail trade sales fell by 0.8% in the year to January while the BankservAfrica Economic Transactions Index (Beti) for February also declined, signalling tough times for the South African consumer and the wider economy. The one green shoot was a 1.5% monthly rise in retail trade sales in January compared with December, which helps slightly to allay concerns of a recession.

The year-on-year fall of 0.8% in retail trade sales, unveiled by Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) on Wednesday, was not a sharp decline, but it is still concerning. South Africans were spending less in the shops in January 2023 than they were in the same month in 2022, and this is never a good sign.  

The suspects in this case are pretty clear, with one of the smoking guns at Megawatt Park. The surge in rolling blackouts is not only adding to retailer costs but also curtailing trading hours for smaller businesses that cannot afford backup power. And of course, the wider impact of the power crisis includes a slashing of economic growth, translating into fewer jobs and less money in people’s pockets.   

Other factors such as rising interest rates and still high rates of inflation, notably for food, are also squeezing South African consumers. 

This point was underscored by the Beti read for February. Beti is a measurement of economic transactions between South Africa’s banks. After two consecutive months of growth, it declined by 1.3% on a monthly basis in February and was 1.9% lower than the same month in 2022. 

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

“This notable moderation in Beti reflects the pressures that businesses in the country’s main economic sectors are experiencing from the prevailing dismal economic context: continuing load shedding, interest rates and inflation remaining at elevated levels, in addition to the global economic slowdown,” BankservAfrica, the largest automated payments clearing house in Africa, said in a statement. 

The one glimmer of hope was the 1.5% monthly retail trade sales rise, which mirrored the manufacturing and mining production data for the same month released earlier in the week. Those readings also showed annual declines but monthly increases.  

Read more in Daily Maverick: “SA mining, manufacturing data fall on annual basis in January, latest signs of economic stagnation” 

That means that on a monthly basis, mining and manufacturing output and retail trade sales all started the first quarter (Q1) of 2023 on a positive note, which in turn will feed positively into the gross domestic product number on a quarterly basis in the period. 

That will help to allay mounting concerns that the economy has fallen into a recession after it contracted by 1.3% in Q4 2022, which was a far worse outcome than economists had expected.  

But Beti and other data add to concerns that signs of economic growth could have faded since under the relentless onslaught of rolling power cuts and many other headwinds. The Absa Purchasing Managers’ Index, for example, contracted sharply in February to 48.1 from 53.0 in January.  

And it must be said that it sure feels like this economy is in a recession. DM/BM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Busisiwe Mkhwebane claims probe nothing more than ANC and DA political witch-hunt for touching ‘untouchables’
Maverick News

Busisiwe Mkhwebane claims probe nothing more than ANC and DA political witch-hunt for touching ‘untouchables’
These five German energy companies are reviewing Eskom’s operations, Scopa finally told
Maverick News

These five German energy companies are reviewing Eskom’s operations, Scopa finally told
Nehawu ends strike after government sweetens its 2023 pay rise offer to public servants
Maverick News

Nehawu ends strike after government sweetens its 2023 pay rise offer to public servants
How the EFF’s planned shutdown might play out
Maverick News

How the EFF’s planned shutdown might play out
One foot out the door – visa regimes that offer Saffas options and opportunities
South Africa

One foot out the door – visa regimes that offer Saffas options and opportunities

TOP READS IN SECTION

Follow the money: The directors who flushed Transnet’s cash
Maverick News

Follow the money: The directors who flushed Transnet’s cash
Torched by power cuts, the middle class will load shed the ANC in 2024 – survey
Maverick News

Torched by power cuts, the middle class will load shed the ANC in 2024 – survey
These five German energy companies are reviewing Eskom’s operations, Scopa finally told
Maverick News

These five German energy companies are reviewing Eskom’s operations, Scopa finally told
Red alert – DA, City of Cape Town seek interdicts against EFF’s shutdown amid ‘threats’ of violence
Maverick News

Red alert – DA, City of Cape Town seek interdicts against EFF’s shutdown amid ‘threats’ of violence
Arthur Fraser, state security links bound to feature as Mkhwebane steps up to testify in inquiry
Maverick News

Arthur Fraser, state security links bound to feature as Mkhwebane steps up to testify in inquiry

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider
[%% img-description %%]

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.