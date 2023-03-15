Maverick Life

In Images: Human Rights organizations denounce abuses in the arrest of suspected gang members in El Salvadore

A second group of 2,000 detainees are moved to the mega-prison Terrorist Confinement Centre (CECOT)on March 15, 2023 in Tecoluca, El Salvador. Since president Bukele announced a state of exception in March 2022, over 62,000 suspected gang members have been arrested. Human Rights organizations denounce abuses and due process violations. El Salvador has one of highest crime rates in Latin America. A first group of detainees had been moved to the prison on February 26. (Photo by Handout/Presidencia El Salvador via Getty Images )
15 Mar 2023
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... These are of events from around the world over the last 24 hours.

A second group of 2,000 detainees are moved overnight to the mega-prison Terrorist Confinement Centre (CECOT)on March 15, 2023 in Tecoluca, El Salvador. Since president Bukele announced a state of exception in March 2022, over 62,000 suspected gang members have been arrested. Human Rights organizations denounce abuses and due process violations. El Salvador has one of highest crime rates in Latin America. A first group of detainees had been moved to the prison on February 26. (Photo by Handout/Presidencia El Salvador via Getty Images )

A second group of 2,000 detainees are moved to the mega-prison Terrorist Confinement Centre (CECOT)on March 15, 2023 in Tecoluca, El Salvador. Since president Bukele announced a state of exception in March 2022, over 62,000 suspected gang members have been arrested. Human Rights organizations denounce abuses and due process violations. El Salvador has one of highest crime rates in Latin America. A first group of detainees had been moved to the prison on February 26. (Photo by Handout/Presidencia El Salvador via Getty Images )

A handout photo made available by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) opposition party shows PTI chairman Imran Khan displaying tear gas shells fired at his residence in Lahore, Pakistan, 15 March 2023. Hundreds of PTI supporters continue to clash with riot police and rangers as they reached the residence of former prime minister Imran Khan on 15 March, to arrest the embattled politician in eastern Lahore city. Khan is accused of illegally selling state gifts from foreign dignitaries and of failing to declare them to the electoral commission among his assets. The development came a day after an Islamabad district and sessions court again issued arrest warrants for Khan after he continuously skipped hearings in the case. EPA-EFE/PTI

New recruits of the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) dance as they celebrate at the end of a passing out parade in Humhama, on the outskirts of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 15 March 2023. A total of 119 recruits were formally inducted into the BSF, an Indian paramilitary force, after completing 44 weeks of training in physical fitness, weapon handling, commando operations and counter-insurgency, a BSF spokesman said. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

A local villager looks out to a scene near a gunman’s house, in the public area of Sai Mai district in Bangkok, Thailand, 15 March 2023. For more than 24 hours police were in a standoff in the area outside the house of a gunman, who is a police inspector with the intelligence unit of the Special Branch Police, after he became disgruntled and fired multiple shots in a residential public area on 14 March. The gunman was finally arrested and there were no injuries reported in the incident, police said. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Protestors march through clouds of smoke as thousands take to the streets of Paris to demonstrate against the government’s plans to increase the retirement age in France from 62 to 64 on March 15, 2023 in Paris, France. Labour unions have vowed to bring the country to a standstill in an attempt to block the government’s pension reform on the eve of its vote in the National Assembly which France’s President Macron appears on the verge of pushing through despite months of protests. (Photo by Kiran Ridley/Getty Images)

Pope Francis (C) talks on the phone as he arrives to lead the Weekly General Audience in Saint Peter’s Square at the Vatican, 15 March 2023. EPA-EFE/MASSIMO PERCOSSI

A man helps a young child jump over fire as Iranians attend the celebrations of Chaharshanbe Suri. (Photo by Amin Mohammad Jamali/Getty Images)

A resident of Punta Hermosa, south of Lima, walks in the mud that flooded the streets in Lima, Peru, 14 March 2023. The Government of Peru declared a ‘red alert’ in Metropolitan Lima, Lima provinces and the province of Callao, a neighbour of the capital, due to the possible arrival of heavy rains due to the presence of cyclone ‘Yaku’ in the Pacific Ocean, facing to the Peruvian coasts. EPA-EFE/Stringer

Jordan Hunter of the Kings and Tim Soares of the Kings celebrate winning during game five of the NBL Grand Final series between Sydney Kings and New Zealand Breakers at Qudos Bank Arena on March 15, 2023, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

Jarrell Brantley of the Breakers is challenged during game five of the NBL Grand Final series between Sydney Kings and New Zealand Breakers (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

Miu Hirano of Japan serves against Zhang Rui of China in their women’s singles round of 16 match during the WTT Singapore Smash at the OCBC Arena on March 15, 2023 in Singapore. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)

A model presents creations from the 2023 Autumn/Winter collection by French designer Jude Ferrari for the label ‘Maison J.Simone’ during Tokyo Fashion Week in Tokyo, Japan, 15 March 2023. The presentation of the 2023 Autumn/Winter collections runs from 13 to 18 March. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

British pop star Robbie Williams performs during his concert in Papp Laszlo Budapest Sports Arena, in Budapest, Hungary, 14 March 2023. EPA-EFE/Balazs Mohai

A window cleaner hangs from ropes along the side of a high-rise building to in Kathmandu, Nepal 15 March 2023. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA DM/ML

