What’s cooking today: The traditional braaibroodjie

Tony Jackman’s traditional braaibroodjies. (Photo: Tony Jackman)
By Tony Jackman
14 Mar 2023
We all like to know which side our bread is buttered on, as the old idiom goes. And if we know what’s good for us, we’ll butter the braaibroodjie bread on the outside. Any arguments against this will be dismissed out of hand by the braaibroodjie cognoscenti.

Everybody who has ever prepared a braaibroodjie must have made the classic error, at least once, of using the buttered side of the bread on the inside, purely because it is our habit to butter it on the inside.

Even while preparing these braaibroodjies for the accompanying column, my mind wandered off and when I looked down I realised that I’d spread the chutney on the buttered side 🤦. So I had to start again. So, focus. Here’s how to assemble them the traditional way.

(Makes 2 broodjies)

Ingredients

4 slices of white bread, the old-fashioned variety

Butter, just enough to spread thinly (please not marge)

Mrs H.S. Ball’s chutney, about 1 Tbsp per slice

Cheddar cheese, either 4 slices or grated

1 tomato, sliced

1 small onion, sliced

Salt and black pepper

Method

Prepare hot coals.

Butter the bread on one side.

Put them buttered-side down on a clean grid, and spread chutney on the inside.

Place a few rounds of onion on top, followed by slices of fresh tomato.

Sprinkle with black pepper and salt.

Place a slice of Cheddar cheese on top to fit the bread edge to edge, or put a fairly generous amount of grated cheese on top of the onion and tomato.

Close it by placing the second slice of bread on top, buttered side up.

Close the grid and braai until golden brown and crunchy on both sides, turning once. Read my column about the braaibroodjie tradition here. DM/TGIFood

Follow Tony Jackman on Instagram @tony_jackman_cooks.

