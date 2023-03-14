Business Maverick

Business Maverick

S&P Gains Top 2% as Banks Rebound; Treasuries Fall: Markets Wrap

S&P Gains Top 2% as Banks Rebound; Treasuries Fall: Markets Wrap
A pedestrian passes an electronic stock board outside a securities firm in Tokyo, Japan, on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. The world's central banks must keep raising interest rates to fight soaring and pervasive inflation, even as the global economy sinks into a significant slowdown, the OECD said. Photographer: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg
By Bloomberg
14 Mar 2023
0

US stock soared as traders wager the worst of the banking sector turmoil has passed, while Treasury yields climbed after the latest inflation reading cemented bets for a Federal Reserve rate hike next week. 

The S&P 500 advanced 2.0%, the biggest one-day advance since early January, as regional bank shares bounced back from two days of frantic selling. The policy-sensitive Nasdaq 100 also rose more than 2%.

The two-year Treasury yield climbed — following a three-day swoon that was the biggest in decades amid the tumult — after data showed inflation remained elevated in February. Swaps traders now expect the Fed to lift rates by a quarter percentage point. Odds of an increase had slipped to nearly 50-50 on Monday. The dollar was little changed versus major peers.

US consumer prices rose 0.4% in February, meeting economists’ forecast. The closely watched core CPI number — which excludes food and energy — increased 0.5%, just ahead of the median estimate of 0.4%.

The two-year note — the most sensitive to interest rates — climbed to 4.3%. Plunging rates gripped Wall Street’s attention yesterday, when the yield dropped more than a half-percentage point in the biggest move since the 1980s.

Treasuries have been whipsawed in recent days — with a measure of volatility climbing to the highest since 2009 — and banking shares plunged as the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and two other US lenders prompted wagers the Federal Reserve will pause its hiking cycle and even cut interest rates to stabilize the financial system.

Tom Essaye, a former Merrill Lynch trader who founded “The Sevens Report” newsletter, expects that the data will keep the Fed on track to raise rates 25 basis points next week.

“Given the bank troubles, this report isn’t bad enough to put 50 bps back on the table, but if the Fed wants to maintain credibility on inflation, then this report says they have to hike again next week and not signal they are done,” Essaye wrote.

Volatility Is Finally Responding | Equity volatility is catching up with bond-market stress

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists as well as asset managers from the world’s largest actively managed bond fund, Pacific Investment Management Co., said the Fed could take a breather on the policy rate following the collapse of SVB. Nomura Holdings Inc. economists took it one step further, saying the Fed could cut its target rate next week.

“Overall, this is an inflation update that, taken as a sole input, would suggest that a 25 bp hike next week is a foregone conclusion,” said Ian Lyngen, rates strategist at BMO Capital Markets. “Alas, the regional banking stress leaves next week’s decision as a wild card until there is greater clarity on the success of limiting the contagion to the rest of the banking sector from SVB/Signature.”

Elsewhere in markets, oil extended declines. Gold slid after rising in the three previous sessions as traders turned to haven assets.

Here’s what else Wall Street is saying:

“Although the number was higher in core MoM than expected, it is probably not sufficiently so to corner the Fed into hawkishness at the next meeting. Therefore risk assets are able to breathe a sigh of relief here, as the Fed probably has the option to go easy at the next meeting, if they feel the banking system requires it.”

— Peter Chatwell, head of global macro strategies trading at Mizuho International

“The CPI number is no game changer. After the events last week, a 50bps appeared unlikely going into the data print today and the slightly stronger than expected core inflation print puts speculation of a Fed pause to a rest.”

“The Fed is on track for another 25bps hike next week. Equities should rebound somewhat as the Fed becomes more predictable for now. But the impact from higher rates on the economy is just starting to be felt and will likely become more and more visible as the year moves on.”

— Wolf von Rotberg, equity strategist at Bank J. Safra Sarasin

“Policymakers may still feel forced to press pause on rates, despite evidence the hot inflation is still a risk, unwilling to be blamed for making a bad situation worse. While smaller banks remain under pressure, there are concerns that bigger banks could become more risk averse in lending, which could dip the economy into a sharper downturn.

— Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown

“Equity markets are still priced for a rosy future which looks increasingly fanciful with each passing day. I’m sure the lack of further selloff in the rates markets today will comfort some but the reality is that treasuries can sense what equities are blissfully or willfully ignoring – this sort of monetary tightening from such an extreme starting position is unequivocal bad news for a fragile and highly levered system.”

— James Athey, investment director at Abrdn

“Every 24 hour period that passes where nothing else goes wrong, for the time being, maybe for the next week or so, is going to be encouraging and probably contributing to an upswing in equity prices across the board. But that doesn’t mean we’re going to leave this crisis, assuming that we’ve seen the worst of it, without any impairment at all.”

“It’s a go-ahead for 25 basis points.”

— Brian Nick, chief investment strategist at Nuveen

“Continued hawkishness should still be warranted, or at least that’s what the Fed will likely want to state.  It puts the Fed in a tight spot. Higher interest rates amid banking turmoil might not be what investors want to see. However, a pause in a 0.25% hike next week only delays the inevitable.”

— Charles Hepworth, investment director at GAM Investments

MLIV Pulse Survey
Will the Fed keep raising rates? Share your views here.

Key events this week:

  • China retail sales, industrial production, medium-term lending, surveyed jobless rate, Wednesday
  • Eurozone industrial production, Wednesday
  • US business inventories, retail sales, PPI, empire manufacturing, Wednesday
  • Eurozone rate decision, Thursday
  • US housing starts, initial jobless claims, Thursday
  • Janet Yellen appears before the Senate Finance Committee, Thursday
  • US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, industrial production, Conference Board leading index, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • The S&P 500 rose 2% as of 11:29 a.m. New York time
  • The Nasdaq 100 rose 2.3%
  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.4%
  • The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.6%
  • The MSCI World index rose 1.1%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
  • The euro was little changed at $1.0728
  • The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.2159
  • The Japanese yen fell 0.8% to 134.34 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

  • Bitcoin rose 6.8% to $25,884.82
  • Ether rose 5.5% to $1,764.8

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 3.62%
  • Germany’s 10-year yield advanced 16 basis points to 2.42%
  • Britain’s 10-year yield advanced 12 basis points to 3.49%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.6% to $74.33 a barrel
  • Gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,912.20 an ounce

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Red alert – DA, City of Cape Town seek interdicts against EFF’s shutdown amid ‘threats’ of violence
Maverick News

Red alert – DA, City of Cape Town seek interdicts against EFF’s shutdown amid ‘threats’ of violence
Follow the money: The directors who flushed Transnet’s cash
Maverick News

Follow the money: The directors who flushed Transnet’s cash
Fists, foul language and legal threats fly in Tshwane council after dramatic vote for speaker
Maverick News

Fists, foul language and legal threats fly in Tshwane council after dramatic vote for speaker
Policing Union pushing to stage an indefinite strike that follows Nehawu’s lead
Maverick News

Policing Union pushing to stage an indefinite strike that follows Nehawu’s lead
Gizzu 300Wh and 500Wh portable power stations recalled after overheating problems
South Africa

Gizzu 300Wh and 500Wh portable power stations recalled after overheating problems

TOP READS IN SECTION

Gizzu 300Wh and 500Wh portable power stations recalled after overheating problems
South Africa

Gizzu 300Wh and 500Wh portable power stations recalled after overheating problems
KZN rural residents beg high court to save their homes and livelihoods and rein in rampant Tendele coal mining
Maverick News

KZN rural residents beg high court to save their homes and livelihoods and rein in rampant Tendele coal mining
SA’s fall from grace sends it barrelling towards recession ahead of the much-anticipated US downturn
South Africa

SA’s fall from grace sends it barrelling towards recession ahead of the much-anticipated US downturn
Four ways to fund your solar power solution
South Africa

Four ways to fund your solar power solution
MTN CEO joins the corporate chorus of concern over rolling blackouts worst-case scenario
Maverick News

MTN CEO joins the corporate chorus of concern over rolling blackouts worst-case scenario

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider
[%% img-description %%]

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.