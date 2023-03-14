Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Bitcoin Tops $26,000 on Buoyant Sentiment After US Bank Steps

Bitcoin Tops $26,000 on Buoyant Sentiment After US Bank Steps
The Bitcoin logo on a screen in Hong Kong, China, on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. Cryptocurrencies have had a harsh 2022 after reaching record highs late last year, buffeted by everything from the Fed's policy tightening to the implosions of the Terra/Luna ecosystem, hedge funds Three Arrows Capital and exchange FTX. Photographer: Paul Yeung/Bloomberg
By Bloomberg
14 Mar 2023
0

Bitcoin climbed above $26,000 for the first time since June on growing optimism that the digital-asset sector will weather the recent turmoil in the US financial system.

The largest cryptocurrency gained for a fourth day, increasing as much as 9.4% to $26,510. It has rallied about 30% since Silicon Valley Bank failed on March 10. Data from derivatives-trading data site Coinglass show that about $230 million in short crypto positions were liquidated in the past 24 hours.

“While dark clouds sit over Silicon Valley, Bitcoin is booming,” Fiona Cincotta, senior financial markets analyst at City Index, said by email. “Cryptocurrency is extending its impressive rally, as traditional banks struggle to maintain the trust of customers.”

Bitcoin Hits Highest Since June

The virtual-digital-tokens market stabilized after a jittery week that saw three crypto-friendly banks in the US collapse as local regulators over the weekend took steps to shore up the nation’s banking sector, including pledging to fully protect depositors. The measures also helped to bring the world’s second-largest stablecoin, USDC, back to its intended $1 peg, which cracked over the weekend following the shutdown of Silicon Valley Bank.

The government bailout of Silicon Valley Bank depositors was seen as a boon by many investors, and helped push Bitcoin past its 200-day moving average of $19,740, said Hayden Hughes, co-founder of social-trading platform Alpha Impact. Sustained moves above the 200-DMA are usually early indicators of a bull market, he said.

“If we stay at 25k, the next stops would be 28 and 30k,” Hughes said.

Read more on implications for crypto after latest bank failures

The rapid recovery has been eyepopping in light of the collapse of the crypto-friendly banks. Bitcoin added more than 12% on Monday, following rallies on both Saturday and Sunday. Its advance over the past three days is its best such performance since October, 2019, according to Vetle Lunde, senior analyst at K33 Research.

Crypto proponents on Tuesday also pointed to an increase in underlying US consumer prices for February as something that helped to support token prices. Many in the market have argued for years that Bitcoin can be seen as a hedge against inflation, though that hasn’t always borne out in data and pricing over the past year. The coin is down 33% over the past year — and even more when considering its fall from its 2021 all-time high of around $69,000.

“It’s the Sunday-announcement-effect,” said Brian Nick, chief investment strategist at Nuveen, of the rally. “As all those uninsured deposits are guaranteed, that helps crypto.”

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Red alert – DA, City of Cape Town seek interdicts against EFF’s shutdown amid ‘threats’ of violence
Maverick News

Red alert – DA, City of Cape Town seek interdicts against EFF’s shutdown amid ‘threats’ of violence
Follow the money: The directors who flushed Transnet’s cash
Maverick News

Follow the money: The directors who flushed Transnet’s cash
Fists, foul language and legal threats fly in Tshwane council after dramatic vote for speaker
Maverick News

Fists, foul language and legal threats fly in Tshwane council after dramatic vote for speaker
Policing Union pushing to stage an indefinite strike that follows Nehawu’s lead
Maverick News

Policing Union pushing to stage an indefinite strike that follows Nehawu’s lead
Gizzu 300Wh and 500Wh portable power stations recalled after overheating problems
South Africa

Gizzu 300Wh and 500Wh portable power stations recalled after overheating problems

TOP READS IN SECTION

Gizzu 300Wh and 500Wh portable power stations recalled after overheating problems
South Africa

Gizzu 300Wh and 500Wh portable power stations recalled after overheating problems
KZN rural residents beg high court to save their homes and livelihoods and rein in rampant Tendele coal mining
Maverick News

KZN rural residents beg high court to save their homes and livelihoods and rein in rampant Tendele coal mining
SA’s fall from grace sends it barrelling towards recession ahead of the much-anticipated US downturn
South Africa

SA’s fall from grace sends it barrelling towards recession ahead of the much-anticipated US downturn
Four ways to fund your solar power solution
South Africa

Four ways to fund your solar power solution
MTN CEO joins the corporate chorus of concern over rolling blackouts worst-case scenario
Maverick News

MTN CEO joins the corporate chorus of concern over rolling blackouts worst-case scenario

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted