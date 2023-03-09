In mid-February, Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa announced the closure of the golden visa programme. The measures will be up for debate on the 16th of March before becoming law, but essentially the whole programme was closed outright, including the fund investment, real estate, and job creation options.

On 15 February, Ireland closed their Immigrant Investor Programme (IIP). The programme, which included an enterprise investment, investment fund, real estate investment trusts, and the endowment option, all closed in mid-February. Ireland’s Startup Entrepreneur Programme (STEP), which provides a route to residency for innovative entrepreneurs would continue.

Furthermore, in Spain, a bill has been registered in Congress seeking to bring the country’s golden visa real estate investment option to an end. While this has not be finalised yet, it is clear that options in Europe are dwindling.

With the invasion of Ukraine, Europe is experiencing the return of war. Many fear it could easily escalate into a larger conflict. Anthony Blinken, United States Secretary of State, repeatedly promised that NATO will “defend every inch of NATO territory with the full force of our collective power” during a recent trip to Europe. It may appear that the EU is no longer a safe bet.

And South Africans do not want to jump out of the frying pan and into the fire.

So, what are the alternatives?

As programmes shut down across the EU, it just goes to show how temporary residency by investment is. Laws can change, and you can find yourself on the back foot. While citizenship by investment is a permanent solution.

Obtaining citizenship from a non-NATO country may be the best option, finding a place far from the fray of countries in conflict in order to live out a peaceful life.

As one door closes, another opens in the Caribbean

Established in 1984, St Kitts and Nevis has been offering investors a path to second citizenship for almost 40 years. As the oldest, most-established, and trusted programme in the world, St Kitts and Nevis boasts almost four decades of exemplary experience.

The St Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment Programme offers four routes to second citizenship which include making a contribution to the Sustainable Growth Fund, the purchase of an approved real estate unit, the purchase of an approved private home or investing in an approved Public Benefit Project.

Each of these routes has been well-devised and are backed by regulations to ensure transparency, good governance, and pragmatism. Applicants can be confident that they are investing in a jurisdiction where their investment is safe and that they can enjoy concrete rewards and benefits.

St Kitts Sustainable Growth Fund – Limited Time Offer

The Sustainable Growth Fund is one of the most popular options for investors looking for a path to dual citizenship. The government uses the investments under this option to implement their sustainable development projects that aim at uplifting the country.

From 1 January to 30 June 2023, St Kitts and Nevis is offering a limited time offer under the Sustainable Growth Fund. For a short time, applicants can enjoy a reduced fee and a quicker processing time.

A single applicant can make a minimum investment of US$125,000 (approximately R2.1 million) or US$170,000 (approximately R2.9 million) for a main applicant and any three qualifying dependants. This translates to a saving of US$25,000, approximately R430,000.

During this limited period, applicants will also automatically qualify for the accelerated CBI application process, which usually comes at an extra cost, but during the limited time offer, applicants will receive this for free.

St Kitts and Nevis is the only country to offer the accelerated CBI application process in which an application processing time is reduced from the usual 90 day to just 60 days. This is provided that all your paperwork is submitted correctly and the time only begins from the date of the Citizenship by Investment Unit’s acknowledgement of the application.

Why choose St Kitts and Nevis?

Many South Africans are facing a tumultuous time at home – from political instability, rolling blackouts, corruption, crime and a falling quality of life – and are looking for a safe, secure Plan B. St Kitts and Nevis offers this and more.

One of the primary benefits of investing in St Kitts and Nevis is that you can obtain alternative citizenship. Investors can enjoy all the benefits of being a citizen of St Kitts and Nevis without giving up their citizenship.

Other benefits include full citizenship for life, the right to live and work in the country, the ability to pass on citizenship to future generations, and access to world-class education and healthcare facilities. If you are looking to grow your business on an international stage, you can enjoy access to international business hubs. All of these benefits are wrapped up with the ultimate benefit of setting up a new life in a safe and secure country that has a stable government, low crime rate and high standard of living.

“Being a dual citizen of St Kitts and Nevis offers a plethora of benefits – from family reunification and global mobility to enhanced security and increased economic opportunities, there are so many reasons entrepreneurs and families should seriously consider the dual island nation,” says Micha-Rose Emmett, CEO of CS Global Partners.

The twin-island nation is located in the Caribbean and is a quick four-hour flight to the US and its currency is pegged to the US dollar, making it a financially rewarding destination for smart investors.

Becoming a St Kitts and Nevis citizen is not only an investment in your future, but also an investment in your present. No matter what happens in South Africa, you will have the ultimate insurance policy of the 21st century.

