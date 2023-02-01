Those with ancestral ties are flocking to the UK, US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, or they are investing in residency programmes like those on offer in Portugal. But what if you don’t have those ancestral ties, or the time to invest in a residency programme?

Investing in an alternative nationality may be the answer. Also known as citizenship by investment, these programmes offer investors the opportunity to legally acquire a new nationality in return for an investment in the economy of the host country.

St Kitts and Nevis is one such nation offering citizenship by investment and for a very short time, the programme is offering a reduced investment fee and an expedited process to interested investors looking to become part of a thriving, stable country.

South Africans are ready for change

Against a backdrop of socio-political chaos, corruption that has become so entrenched in the system, failing SOE’s, and the promise of two more years of load shedding, South Africans are yearning for change.

While the majority of South Africans believe that they can turn this nation around, many are leaving. According to a 2022 survey conducted by the Social Research Foundation, it found that confidence in the nation’s future was declining, and 43% of top earners and 53% of university graduates are seriously considering emigration. Data from the New World Health shows that about 4,500 high-net-worth individuals have left the country over the last 10 years and many of them cited economic stagnation, corruption, load shedding, and safety concerns as the main reasons for emigration.

“I believe that alternative citizenship is more relevant today and should form part of an individual’s holistic investment strategy. South Africa is in a continual state of flux, and people are looking for innovative ways to escape the tumultuous effects in order to stabilise their economic and social position,” says Micha-Rose Emmett, CEO of CS Global Partners, the world’s leading residency and citizenship by investment government advisory.

Gain Citizenship in 60 Days – Sustainable Growth Fund

From 1 January to 30 June 2023, under the special offer, a single applicant can make a minimum investment of US$125,000 (approximately R2.1 million) or US$170,000 (approximately R2.9 million) for a main applicant, spouse and two dependants. This translates to a saving of US$25,000, approximately R430,000.

During this limited period, applicants will also automatically qualify for the Accelerated Application Process (AAP). The AAP is a one-of-a-kind process that speeds up the application from 90 days to just 60 days – provided all your paperwork is submitted correctly. Usually this process comes at an extra cost, but during the limited time offer, applicants will receive this for free!

Make an intentional decision this year, one that comes with second citizenship in a stable country

Becoming a St Kitts and Nevis citizen is an investment in your future and opens up some great opportunities, allowing individuals to enjoy all the benefits given by the government to locals, whether inside or outside the country.

Benefits include full citizenship for life, the right to live and work in the nation, and the ability to pass citizenship on to future generations. Furthermore, new citizens can enjoy increased global mobility, access to international markets, the ability to set up their businesses and achieve their goals. Dual nationality in the twin-island nation also allows investors to secure and diversify their wealth, while enjoying a stable economy.

There are no obligatory travel or residency, interview, or language requirements for this programme, which means that you do not have to leave your home-base. But having the option to stay or go is the pinnacle of freedom in today’s economic and political climate.

St Kitts and Nevis maintains diplomatic relations many countries around the world as well as neighbouring Eastern Caribbean states, which means citizens are welcomed at international business hubs and tourism destinations across the world.

It is a member of the Commonwealth, the United Nations, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, the Organization of American States, the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States, the Eastern Caribbean Regional Security System (RSS), and the Caribbean Community and Common Market (CARICOM). The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank is headquartered in St Kitts. Furthermore, it is located close to the US with access to thriving business centres, and its currency is pegged to the US dollar, making it a financially lucrative destination for savvy investors.

The benefits go above and beyond those available to the investor and the new government of St Kitts and Nevis has made the upliftment of the nation the cornerstone of their Citizenship by Investment Programme. In fact, the Sustainable Growth Fund was specifically set up for the purpose to fund various infrastructural, social and community projects.

“We made a pledge to govern with transparency, accountability and integrity and we intend to continue in that vein. We want to improve the quality of life and health of our people as these are the founding principles and remain the bedrock of our administration,” the Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, Dr Terrance Drew said at a recent press conference.

St Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment – The First. The Finest.

St Kitts and Nevis’ Citizenship by Investment Programme was established in 1984 and currently stands as the oldest, most-established, and trusted programme in the world. It is an efficient and quick route to dual citizenship that comes with the knowledge that your investment is backed by decades of experience.

The programme was named the best citizenship by investment programme for the last two consecutive years by the CBI Index, published by the Financial Times’ Professional Wealth Management (PWM) magazine.

The twin-island nation also ranked in the top 30% in the 2022 World Citizenship Report, scoring a respectable score of 66.8 points out of 100 in the overall rankings. It was the highest of all the Caribbean citizenship by investment nations, receiving top marks in the Safety and Security, Quality of Life and Global Mobility motivators.

“Applicants can be confident that they are investing in a jurisdiction where their investment is safe and that they can enjoy concrete rewards and benefits. Our programme is underpinned by three fundamental principles including sustainability, good governance, and pragmatism,” says Mr Michael Martin, Head of the St Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment Unit.

Investing in St Kitts and Nevis means that you are really investing in a government that takes care of their country and their citizens. Successful applicants become a citizen of a country that is thriving in every aspect, and in turn, thrive themselves. A stark contrast to the daily lived experience in current South Africa.

St Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment invites you to be part of this journey to prosperity. DM