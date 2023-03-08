Defend Truth

GROUNDUP

Irvin Jim moves to push Zwelinzima Vavi out of Saftu over ‘attacks’ on Numsa

Irvin Jim moves to push Zwelinzima Vavi out of Saftu over ‘attacks’ on Numsa
Numsa's national executive says it intends to recall Zwelinzima Vavi from his position as general secretary of the South African Federation of Trade Unions, of which Numsa is an affiliate. (Archive photo: Ashraf Hendricks)
By James Stent for GroundUp
08 Mar 2023
0

Vavi has brought Numsa ‘into disrepute’, according to a letter from Jim, who also hints at disciplinary action.

Irvin Jim, the general secretary of the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa), the country’s biggest trade union, has given Zwelinzima Vavi notice that Numsa intends to recall him from his role as general secretary of the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu), the union federation in which Numsa is the majority member.

According to a 28 February letter from Jim, Vavi was elected Saftu general secretary as an official of Numsa, and following a meeting of the Numsa national executive committee, the union has decided that Vavi’s conduct “does not serve the best interests of Numsa’s members and the working class in general”.

The letter says the Saftu constitution stipulates that a Saftu office bearer can be recalled by the affiliate which provided the office bearer “if the member violates the constitution of the affiliate, or brings it into disrepute, or if the affiliate considers that the person failed to represent the best interests of the union’s members and the working class in general”.

Jim writes that Vavi’s “conduct over a protracted period of time has plainly brought Numsa as an organisation in disrepute”. Jim then gives examples of the conduct that Numsa’s NEC considers disreputable, beginning on 18 March 2022.

On 1 March 2022, GroundUp broke a story that Irvin Jim’s birthday party had been paid for by 3Sixty Life, an insurer owned by Numsa and servicing its members. This was the first of a series of stories about the apparent mismanagement of 3Sixty Life and the involvement of Numsa, its ultimate owner.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Jim refers to media interviews given by Vavi in which he discussed the growing disagreement between Vavi and Jim, including discussion of Numsa’s threats to suspend him.

Jim also claims that during Numsa’s turbulent elective conference, Vavi attacked “Numsa and/or its national leadership stating, or alternatively implying, that there is a corrupt relationship between Numsa’s national leadership or persons within the national leadership and Numsa’s Investment Company”.

Read in Daily Maverick:Saftu and Numsa clash as national shutdown looms

Jim lists other instances in which Vavi “attacked” Numsa, claiming it was captured by “business unionism”, and accused him of “running a campaign to swell divisions and to liquidate the union’s unity”.

Jim demands that Vavi give written reasons by Thursday, 9 March that Numsa should not recall him from his position at Saftu, and hints that Numsa may initiate disciplinary action against Vavi.

Trevor Shaku, Saftu spokesperson, said: “We are not issuing a public response or comment.”

GroundUp asked Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola for comment, but had not received a response by the time of publication. DM

First published by GroundUp.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Supreme Court of Appeal blocks bad-tempered, disrespectful law graduate from being admitted as an attorney
Maverick News

Supreme Court of Appeal blocks bad-tempered, disrespectful law graduate from being admitted as an attorney
SCA’s extraordinary directive to Regiments Capital lawyers and Vincent Maleka SC
Maverick News

SCA’s extraordinary directive to Regiments Capital lawyers and Vincent Maleka SC
Mantashe warns against ‘encirclement’ by developed countries, chides environmental activists
Maverick News

Mantashe warns against ‘encirclement’ by developed countries, chides environmental activists
State has ‘irrefutable evidence’ to convict Zandile Gumede and 21 alleged co-conspirators in R320m graft trial
Maverick News

State has ‘irrefutable evidence’ to convict Zandile Gumede and 21 alleged co-conspirators in R320m graft trial
Mpofu and Mkhwebane score own goal by calling Madonsela to impeachment inquiry
Maverick News

Mpofu and Mkhwebane score own goal by calling Madonsela to impeachment inquiry

TOP READS IN SECTION

Mpofu and Mkhwebane score own goal by calling Madonsela to impeachment inquiry
Maverick News

Mpofu and Mkhwebane score own goal by calling Madonsela to impeachment inquiry
Here they are — the long-awaited changes to President Ramaphosa’s Cabinet
Maverick News

Here they are — the long-awaited changes to President Ramaphosa’s Cabinet
Can Ramaphosa's new Minister of Electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, turn around a country without power?
Maverick News

Can Ramaphosa's new Minister of Electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, turn around a country without power?
Court hears that ‘Radical Economic Transformation’ is central to Zandile Gumede graft case
Maverick News

Court hears that ‘Radical Economic Transformation’ is central to Zandile Gumede graft case
SARS finds Phala Phala and Ramaphosa tax-compliant after rigorous audits
Maverick News

SARS finds Phala Phala and Ramaphosa tax-compliant after rigorous audits

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted