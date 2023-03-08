Maverick Life

THE DAY IN PICTURES

In images: International Women’s Day around the world

Hundreds of swimmers took a sunrise dip in the North Sea at Portobello Beach, for the International Women’s Day on March 08, 2023 in Edinburgh, Scotland. The event was organised as a fundraiser for Women's Aid, which aims to end domestic violence against women and children. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
By Maverick Life Editors
08 Mar 2023
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... These are the images of some of today’s events around the world.

A protester holds up a red rose during a rally to mark International Women’s Day in Manila, Philippines, 08 March 2023. Various women’s rights groups held a demonstration calling for equality in work opportunities and wages, improved access to civil services and freedom from political harassment. International Women’s Day (IWD) is observed annually on 08 March worldwide to highlight women’s rights, as well as issues such as violence and abuse against women. The theme of IWD 2023 is ‘DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality’. According to the United Nations, 37 percent of women around the world do not use the internet, leading to a digital gender gap that widens economic and social inequalities. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Indian women perform yoga inside a local train on International Women’s Day, organised by Heal-Station in association with Western Railway, in Mumbai, India, 08 March 2023. International Women’s Day (IWD) is observed annually on 08 March worldwide to highlight women’s rights, as well as issues such as violence and abuse against women. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Indian women perform yoga inside a local train on International Women’s Day, organised by Heal-Station in association with Western Railway, in Mumbai, India, 08 March 2023. International Women’s Day (IWD) is observed annually on 08 March worldwide to highlight women’s rights, as well as issues such as violence and abuse against women. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Workers hold placards showing Puan Maharani, speaker of the People’s Representative Council, reading ‘1000 women are looking for Mrs. Puan to pass a Bill for the Law on Protection of Domestic Workers (RUU PPRT)’ during a rally to mark International Women’s Day, outside the Parliament building in Jakarta, Indonesia, 08 March 2023. The activists urged the Indonesian government to eradicate all forms of injustice, impoverishment and oppression towards women. International Women’s Day (IWD) is observed annually on 08 March to highlight women’s rights, as well as issues such as violence and abuse against women. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Brides attend a mass wedding in Kabul, Afghanistan, 08 March 2023. Twenty couples held a group wedding ceremony, facilitated by a charity foundation called Tawheed Company. The event was organized to promote group weddings and help people who couldn’t otherwise afford one. Participants welcomed the initiative also as a way to avoid families competing for the most luxurious and expensive ceremony. EPA-EFE/SAMIULLAH POPAL

Brides and grooms attend a mass wedding in Kabul, Afghanistan, 08 March 2023. Twenty couples held a group wedding ceremony, facilitated by a charity foundation called Tawheed Company. The event was organized to promote group weddings and help people who couldn’t otherwise afford one. EPA-EFE/SAMIULLAH POPAL

Women dressed as Handmaids march with placards that have images of Iranian women and girls who have been detained or killed in Iran, in central London, Britain, 08 March 2023. The protesters are highlighting the plight of women in Iran on International Women’s Day. EPA-EFE/ISABEL INFANTES

A person wears a gas mask as people protest outside the Iranian embassy on International Women’s Day in Brussels, Belgium, 08 March 2023. The rally was held in solidarity with women and the LGBTQ community of Iran amid ongoing anti-government protests. International Women’s Day (IWD) is observed annually on 08 March worldwide to highlight women’s rights, as well as issues such as violence and abuse against women. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

A protester holds up a red rose during a rally to mark International Women’s Day in Manila, Philippines, 08 March 2023. VEPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

A woman carries a bouquet flowers in downtown Kyiv on International Women’s Day (IWD) 08 March 2023. IWD is observed annually to highlight women’s rights, as well as issues such as violence and abuse against women. The theme of IWD 2023 is ‘DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality’. According to the United Nations, 37 percent of women around the world do not use the internet, leading to a digital gender gap that widens economic and social inequalities. EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK

A protester wears a headband with a slogan during a rally to mark International Women’s Day in Manila, Philippines, 08 March 2023. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Supporters of opposition party Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf clash with police during a rally in Lahore, Pakistan, 08 March 2023. The Punjab Home Department has imposed a ban on public gatherings and assemblies in Lahore in preparation for two major events, Aurat March and PTI’s rally. Several PTI workers were arrested from the vicinity of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s residence for violating the ban. EPA-EFE/RAHAT DAR

A woman raises her hand as she participates in a public conference marking the International Women’s Day (IWD), at the Onikan sport centre in Lagos, Nigeria, 08 March 2023. International Women’s Day (IWD) is observed annually on 08 March worldwide to highlight women’s rights, as well as issues such as violence and abuse against women. The theme of IWD 2023 is ‘DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality’. According to the United Nations, 37 percent of women around the world do not use the internet, leading to a digital gender gap that widens economic and social inequalities. EPA-EFE/Akintunde Akinleye

People protest in the city center of Brussels as part of International Women’s Day celebrations, in Brussels, Belgium, 08 March 2023. International Women’s Day (IWD) is observed annually on 08 March worldwide to highlight women’s rights, as well as issues such as violence and abuse against women. The theme of IWD 2023 is ‘DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality’. According to the United Nations, 37 percent of women around the world do not use the internet, leading to a digital gender gap that widens economic and social inequalities. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

A protester takes part in a rally on the occasion of International Women’s Day in Madrid, central Spain, 08 March 2023. EPA-EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

A woman holds a placard at an International Women’s Day Protest in London in Trafalgar Square, central London, Britain, 08 March 2023. The protest is aimed to resist capitalist, colonial and patriarchal exploitation on International Women’s Day. EPA-EFE/ISABEL INFANTES

People hold placards at an International Women’s Day Protest in London in Trafalgar Square, central London, Britain, 08 March 2023. The protest is aimed to resist capitalist, colonial and patriarchal exploitation on International Women’s Day. EPA-EFE/ISABEL INFANTES

People gather around Cibele’s Fountain and Madrid’s Town Hall during a rally on the occasion of International Women’s Day in Madrid, Spain, 08 March 2023. Banner reads: equality. International Women’s Day (IWD) is observed annually on 08 March worldwide to highlight women’s rights, as well as issues such as violence and abuse against women. EPA-EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

Protesters push against police shields as they try to march to Taksim Square during a rally marking the International Women’s Day in Istanbul, Turkey, 08 March 2023. International Women’s Day is celebrated globally on 08 March to promote women’s rights and equality. According to the ‘We’ll Stop Femicide’ social platform, 381 women were killed through gender violence and hundreds assaulted by men in 2022, in Turkey. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

Turkish riot police block a street during a rally marking the International Women’s Day in Istanbul, Turkey, 08 March 2023. International Women’s Day is celebrated globally on 08 March to promote women’s rights and equality. According to the ‘We’ll Stop Femicide’ social platform, 381 women were killed through gender violence and hundreds assaulted by men in 2022, in Turkey. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

Protesters push against police shields as they try to march to Taksim Square during a rally marking the International Women’s Day in Istanbul, Turkey, 08 March 2023. International Women’s Day is celebrated globally on 08 March to promote women’s rights and equality. According to the ‘We’ll Stop Femicide’ social platform, 381 women were killed through gender violence and hundreds assaulted by men in 2022, in Turkey. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

Participants perform before the beginning of a demonstration organized by unions to protest for women’s rights on International Women’s Day on March 8, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. Today, demonstrations and protest marches are taking place across the city on various issues related to women’s rights at home and abroad. (Photo by Carsten Koall/Getty Images)

Participants hold signs and shout slogans during the Women’s March Tokyo on March 08, 2023 in Tokyo, Japan. On March 8th, various events and protests will be held around the world to mark International Women’s Day. According to the World Economic Forum (WEF) Global Gender Gap Report in 2022, Japan ranks 116th among 146 countries. (Photo by Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images)

Anti-abortion activist Trooper Elwonger, 25, feeds his newborn daughter Amelia while counter-protesting during an International Women’s Day abortion rights demonstration at the Texas State Capitol on March 08, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Abortion rights activists gathered during International Women’s Day, advocating for access to legal abortion across all 50 states. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

A woman takes part in a protest with a smoke bomb during the International Women’s Day March organised by the Italian movement ‘Non una di meno’ on March 8, 2023 in Pisa, Italy. (Photo by Laura Lezza/Getty Images)

The message “Trans are Women” is seen during the demonstration in the center of Barcelona during International Women’s Day on March 08, 2023 in Barcelona, Spain. International Women’s Day has been commemorated annually in much of the world following its adoption as an official UN holiday in the 1970s, but its origins extend to the labor and female suffrage movements during the early 20th Century. (Photo by Cesc Maymo/Getty Images)

A man carries his baby while watching from a window as women protest with the motto ‘Will women survive here?’ during the International Women’s Day in Skopje, Republic of North Macedonia, 08 March 2023. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Ultra-Orthodox Jews celebrate the Jewish holiday of Purim at their home in Mea Shearim neighborhood in Jerusalem, Israel, 08 March 2023. Purim celebrates the Jews’ salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Scroll of Esther, and it is a holiday of joyous celebrations, wearing costumes and public drinking. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Ultra-Orthodox Jews rest in a synagogue after celebrating the Jewish holiday of Purim in Mea Shearim neighborhood in Jerusalem, Israel, 08 March 2023. Purim celebrates the Jews’ salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Scroll of Esther, and it is a holiday of joyous celebrations, wearing costumes and public drinking. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

