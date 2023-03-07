The entrance to Livingstone Hospital, the busiest emergency room on the western side of the Eastern Cape, was barricaded by striking workers on Tuesday morning.

Personnel were intimidated and threatened and told to leave the busy hospital.

“The department wishes to reiterate that health is an essential service,” said Eastern Cape health spokesperson Yonela Dekeda.

“This means strike action in our sector is unprotected and unlawful, more so where these acts of intimidation and withholding of services affect our ability to provide care and make our employees feel threatened.”

Four out of five unions are not supporting the strike action in the Eastern Cape, and they have raised concerns that their members are being intimidated and denied access to their workstations.

“We appreciate responsible shop stewards who have called their members to order where necessary, and ensured that critical services continue and that our patients receive necessary care,” Dekeda said. “However, we take very seriously those employees who intimidate others and cause services to be affected negatively.”

She thanked the police for their assistance.

“Members of the SAPS should be applauded where they have intervened and dealt with these kinds of incidents, protecting the members of the public, staff, and state infrastructure from these illegal activities.”

MEC for Health Nomakhosazana Meth condemned the unprotected strike.

“We understand that workers have a right to demonstrate, but when they do, they cannot infringe on the rights of others. We cannot afford to have a situation where the lives of patients and staff not on strike are in danger due to the actions of those who have embarked on this action.

“We have noted that the Nehawu-affiliated workers have embarked on the strike despite being interdicted by the high court. Such lawlessness is condemned with the contempt it deserves,” she said.

“We urge workers to return to their workstations so that we will continue delivering quality health and care services to our people,” Meth said.

Fifteen clinics in the Nelson Mandela Metro had to close on Tuesday because of staff shortages, and hospitals were running on skeleton staff. The ongoing intimidation of call centre personnel paralysed the emergency medical services in the metro and the mortuary services. DM/MC