Maverick Citizen

PHOTO ESSAY

Violent chaos ensues at Nelson Mandela Bay hospital after workers barricade entrance during Nehawu wage strike

Violent chaos ensues at Nelson Mandela Bay hospital after workers barricade entrance during Nehawu wage strike
Police clearing Stanford Road at Livingstone Hospital, Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, where Nehawu protests took place on 7 March 2023. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)
By Estelle Ellis and Deon Ferreira
07 Mar 2023
0

A Nehawu protest using hospital trolleys to transport tyres into a major Nelson Mandela Bay road ended violently on Tuesday as the police used rubber bullets and smoke grenades to disperse angry workers.

The entrance to Livingstone Hospital, the busiest emergency room on the western side of the Eastern Cape, was barricaded by striking workers on Tuesday morning.

Personnel were intimidated and threatened and told to leave the busy hospital.

“The department wishes to reiterate that health is an essential service,” said Eastern Cape health spokesperson Yonela Dekeda.  

“This means strike action in our sector is unprotected and unlawful, more so where these acts of intimidation and withholding of services affect our ability to provide care and make our employees feel threatened.”

Four out of five unions are not supporting the strike action in the Eastern Cape, and they have raised concerns that their members are being intimidated and denied access to their workstations. 

“We appreciate responsible shop stewards who have called their members to order where necessary, and ensured that critical services continue and that our patients receive necessary care,” Dekeda said. “However, we take very seriously those employees who intimidate others and cause services to be affected negatively.”

She thanked the police for their assistance. 

A scuffle breaks out between Nehawu members and the police on the second day of protests at Livingstone Hospital, Gqeberha, Eastern Cape. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

Smouldering tyres left on the road during a Nehawu protest at Livingstone Hospital in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

Police attempting to control the protest at Livingstone Hospital, Gqeberha, Eastern Cape. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

A Nehawu member protesting in front of Livingstone Hospital, where the violent strike entered the second day.
(Photo: Deon Ferreira)

Police and protesters scuffle after protesters blocked the road. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

Nehawu members offloading tyres, which they later used to block the road. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

Police officers in discussions with Nehawu protesters who blocked Stanford Road in front of Livingstone Hospital in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

A police officer gets ready to throw a smoke grenade at Nehawu members protesting and blocking the road running past Livingstone Hospital in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

There was a standoff between the police and Nehawu protesters at Livingstone Hospital, Gqeberha, Eastern Cape. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

“Members of the SAPS should be applauded where they have intervened and dealt with these kinds of incidents, protecting the members of the public, staff, and state infrastructure from these illegal activities.” 

MEC for Health Nomakhosazana Meth condemned the unprotected strike.

“We understand that workers have a right to demonstrate, but when they do, they cannot infringe on the rights of others. We cannot afford to have a situation where the lives of patients and staff not on strike are in danger due to the actions of those who have embarked on this action.

“We have noted that the Nehawu-affiliated workers have embarked on the strike despite being interdicted by the high court. Such lawlessness is condemned with the contempt it deserves,” she said.

“We urge workers to return to their workstations so that we will continue delivering quality health and care services to our people,” Meth said.

Fifteen clinics in the Nelson Mandela Metro had to close on Tuesday because of staff shortages, and hospitals were running on skeleton staff. The ongoing intimidation of call centre personnel paralysed the emergency medical services in the metro and the mortuary services. DM/MC

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Mpofu and Mkhwebane score own goal by calling Madonsela to impeachment inquiry
Maverick News

Mpofu and Mkhwebane score own goal by calling Madonsela to impeachment inquiry
Strikers at Pelonomi Hospital in Bloemfontein armed with sjamboks as frazzled, terrified doctors warn that patients will die
Maverick News

Strikers at Pelonomi Hospital in Bloemfontein armed with sjamboks as frazzled, terrified doctors warn that patients will die
SARS finds Phala Phala and Ramaphosa tax-compliant after rigorous audits
Maverick News

SARS finds Phala Phala and Ramaphosa tax-compliant after rigorous audits
R4bn Sanral bridge contract awarded to ‘defunct business’ with R418m debt pile
Maverick News

R4bn Sanral bridge contract awarded to ‘defunct business’ with R418m debt pile
‘It all started unexpectedly a few minutes before midnight’ — a doctor’s night of hell at Bloemfontein’s Pelonomi Hospital
South Africa

‘It all started unexpectedly a few minutes before midnight’ — a doctor’s night of hell at Bloemfontein’s Pelonomi Hospital

TOP READS IN SECTION

R4bn Sanral bridge contract awarded to ‘defunct business’ with R418m debt pile
Maverick News

R4bn Sanral bridge contract awarded to ‘defunct business’ with R418m debt pile
Ramaphosa gets second bloody Phala Phala nose in two weeks
Maverick News

Ramaphosa gets second bloody Phala Phala nose in two weeks
Here they are — the long-awaited changes to President Ramaphosa’s Cabinet
Maverick News

Here they are — the long-awaited changes to President Ramaphosa’s Cabinet
Court hears that ‘Radical Economic Transformation’ is central to Zandile Gumede graft case
Maverick News

Court hears that ‘Radical Economic Transformation’ is central to Zandile Gumede graft case
Can Ramaphosa's new Minister of Electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, turn around a country without power?
Maverick News

Can Ramaphosa's new Minister of Electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, turn around a country without power?

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

We can't do this alone. We need your help.

It is through investigations like the Eskom Intelligence Files that we are working to shine a light on the corrupt and criminal who are stealing South Africa out from under those who live here. But we can't do this critical work on our own, we need the support of our readers. Become a Maverick Insider and make a monthly contribution to fund critical work like this.

When dodgy and dangerous deals are done in the dark, help us keep the lights on to ensure they are exposed.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
[%% img-description %%]

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options