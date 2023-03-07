Maverick Life

AKA is remembered at the Galaxy KDay Festival

Anica Kiana during her opening performance at the Galaxy KDay Festival. Image: Oren-Andrew Wentzel
By An Wentzel
07 Mar 2023
AKA and Pride were in the spotlight at the annual KDay music festival at Meerendal wine farm at the weekend. Some typical Cape Town experiences — wine farms, Emo Adams, YoungstaCPT as well as Mi Casa, Nasty C and more — made the event stand out for the thousands who turned up despite a cloudburst or three.

The annual music celebration, which was first held back in 2008, did not disappoint. The weather also played a part, showing that Cape Town really does have four seasons in one day, as well as making sure everyone knew why Galaxy KDay was billed as an end-of-summer celebration. 

From Jimmy Nevis singing in the rain, Emo Adams making it rain and YoungstaCPT doing his thing in the rain, in the words of Rihanna – as if she was speaking to the Cape Town audience – one thing was sure: “This is what you came for.”

Radio personalities Saskia Falken and Jeremy van Wyk (CapeTalk) got the crowd going and had the PRIDE cheers ringing out before introducing the next act.

Read in Daily Maverick: Cape Town Pride – Bright rainbow-coloured flags make waves down the city streets

Despite the rain bucketing down every once in a while, the crowd was undeterred and used part of the fence around the stage to dry out their things every time the sun came out.

Nasty C gave a special poignant tribute to murdered rapper AKA, getting the crowd to chant “AKA, AKA” and also to join him in remembering “a brother to me… when I say supa, you say mega”. The entire venue seemed to throb when he performed the song Lemons, an AKA song on which he is featured.

Read in Daily Maverick: One of Africa’s best – South African rapper AKA leaves a legacy of iconic music

Closing the show was homegrown YoungstaCPT who literally made it rain, working a wet stage and a completely drenched crowd who stayed with him despite the downpour making his performance an almost transcendent feature of humans (him and the crowd) and the elements. 

There is no doubt, come rain or shine, the event will continue to attract stellar talent and music lovers. There wasn’t a dry face in the “house” at the end, but everyone was all smiles and happiness was in the (wet) air.

Anica Kiana singing into a phone that a fan threw up to her at the Galaxy KDay Festival. Image: An Wentzel

Anica Kiana singing into a phone that a fan threw up to her at the Galaxy KDay Festival. Image: Oren-Andrew Wentzel

The fan who threw their phone to Anica Kiana (white shirt, centre) and friends celebrating the moment at the Galaxy KDay Festival. Image: An Wentzel

Fans and friends celebrating the moment at the Galaxy KDay Festival. Image: Oren-Andrew Wentzel

Festival goers hang up picnic blankets and some clothes after rain hit the Galaxy KDay Festival. Image: An Wentzel

Festival goers hang up picnic blankets and some clothes after rain hit the Galaxy KDay Festival. Image: Oren-Andrew Wentzel

People showed up in force for the Galaxy KDay Festival. Image: An Wentzel

People showed up in force for the Galaxy KDay Festival. Image: Oren-Andrew Wentzel

The crowd and their umbrellas stretched across the entire venue at the Galaxy KDay Festival. Image: An Wentzel

The crowd and their umbrellas stretched across the entire venue at the Galaxy KDay Festival. Image: Oren-Andrew Wentzel

Jimmy Nevis in a sky blue suit before the sky opened with rain at the Galaxy KDay Festival. Image: An Wentzel

Jimmy Nevis before the sky opened with rain at the Galaxy KDay Festival. Image: Oren-Andrew Wentzel

Emo Adams commands the crowd at the Galaxy KDay Festival. Image: An Wentzel

Emo Adams commands the crowd at the Galaxy KDay Festival. Image: Oren-Andrew Wentzel

Emo Adams giving the KDay crowd the show that they came for. Image: An Wentzel

Emo Adams on stage, at the Galaxy KDay Festival. Image: Oren-Andrew Wentzel

The crowd during Emo Adams' performance at the Galaxy KDay Festival. Image: An Wentzel

The crowd during Emo Adams’ performance at the Galaxy KDay Festival. Image: Oren-Andrew Wentzel

Emo Adams sweating backstage after his energetic performance at the Galaxy KDay Festival. Image: An Wentzel

Emo Adams backstage after his energetic performance at the Galaxy KDay Festival. Image: Oren-Andrew Wentzel

Mi Casa taking a photo with the crowd after their set at the Galaxy KDay Festival. Image: Oren-Andrew Wentzel

Mi Casa taking a photo with the crowd after their set at the Galaxy KDay Festival. Image: Oren-Andrew Wentzel

Nasty C comes to the stage amid the screams of the crowd at the Galaxy KDay Festival. Image: Oren-Andrew Wentzel

Nasty C comes to the stage amid the screams of the crowd at the Galaxy KDay Festival. Image: Oren-Andrew Wentzel

YoungstaCPT and Raf Don before they went out to perform at the Galaxy KDay Festival. Image: Oren-Andrew Wentzel

YoungstaCPT and Raf Don before they went out to perform at the Galaxy KDay Festival. Image: Oren-Andrew Wentzel

YoungstaCPT in action, refusing to let the rain stop the showat the Galaxy KDay Festival. Image: Oren-Andrew Wentzel

YoungstaCPT refusing to let the rain stop the show at the Galaxy KDay Festival. Image: Oren-Andrew Wentzel

YoungstaCPT in action, refusing to let the rain stop the showat the Galaxy KDay Festival. Image: Oren-Andrew Wentzel

YoungstaCPT ion stage at the Galaxy KDay Festival. Image: Oren-Andrew Wentzel

DM/ ML

Payment options