Maverick Life

THE DAY IN PICTURES

In images: Mumbai celebrates the Holi festival

In images: Mumbai celebrates the Holi festival
Devotees dance as they play with colored powder during Holi festival celebrations in a Hindu temple west of Kolkata, India 07 March 2023. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, is an ancient Indian Hindu festival symbolizing the victory of good over evil and marking the arrival of spring. It is held annually with joyful gatherings during which revelers cover each other in colored powders. Holi 2023 falls on 08 March. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY
By Maverick Life Editors
07 Mar 2023
0

Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... These are the images of some of today’s events around the world.

Revelers with color powder-stained faces attend a Holi festival celebration in Mumbai, India, 07 March 2023. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, is an ancient Hindu festival symbolizing the victory of good over evil and marking the arrival of spring. It is observed with joyful gatherings during which revelers cover each other in colored powders. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Revelers with color powder-stained faces attend a Holi festival celebration in Mumbai, India, 07 March 2023. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, is an ancient Hindu festival symbolizing the victory of good over evil and marking the arrival of spring. It is observed with joyful gatherings during which revelers cover each other in colored powders. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Protesters light flares as they demonstrate during a protest against the French government’s planned reform of the pension system, in Paris, France, 07 March 2023. The French government plans to delay the minimum retirement age from 62 to 64, until 2030. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED BADRA

Police fire tear gas and use water cannons to disperse a university students’ protest against the current economic and political crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 07 March 2023. Thousands of university students protest in the capital city of Colombo, accusing the government of failing to address the current economic and political crisis. Protests have been rocking Sri Lanka for over a year as the country faces its worst-ever economic crisis in decades due to a lack of foreign reserves. EPA-EFE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

Not My King protesters holds signs disowning Charles III as their monarch as crowds gather on March 7, 2023 in Colchester, England. (Photo by Martin Pope/Getty Images)

A group of Jewish children dance through the streets during Purim on March 07, 2023 in London, England. The annual Purim holiday is celebrated by Jewish communities around the world with parades and costume parties. The Biblical Book of Esther recorded the deliverance of the Jewish people from a plot to exterminate them in the ancient Persian empire 2,500 years ago and continues to be celebrated today. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Children read as the Megillah Esther is read out on March 07, 2023 in London, England. Purim 2023 begins on Monday night, March 6 and continues through Tuesday, March 7. It commemorates the salvation of the Jewish people in the ancient Persian empire from Haman’s plot. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Members of the Jewish community read and listen as the Megillah Esther is read out on March 07, 2023 in London, England. Purim 2023 begins on Monday night, March 6 and continues through Tuesday, March 7. It commemorates the salvation of the Jewish people in the ancient Persian empire from Haman’s plot. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Ultra-Orthodox Jews in costume celebrate the Jewish holiday of Purim in Bnei Brak, Israel, 07 March 2023. Purim celebrates the Jews’ salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Scroll of Esther, and is marked with public celebrations. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Exhibitors representing Peru pose during the International Travel Trade Show in Berlin, Germany, 07 March 2023. The world’s biggest travel show in the travel industry is running from 07 to 09 March 2023. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

An exhibitor representing Ecuador during the International Travel Trade Show in Berlin, Germany, 07 March 2023. The world’s biggest travel show in the travel industry is running from 07 to 09 March 2023. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Exhibitors representing Peru during the International Travel Trade Show in Berlin, Germany, 07 March 2023. The world’s biggest travel show in the travel industry is running from 07 to 09 March 2023. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

An exhibitor representing Brazil during the International Travel Trade Show in Berlin, Germany, 07 March 2023. The world’s biggest travel show in the travel industry is running from 07 to 09 March 2023. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

An exhibitor representing Kyrgyzstan during the International Travel Trade Show in Berlin, Germany, 07 March 2023. The world’s biggest travel show in the travel industry is running from 07 to 09 March 2023. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2023/24 Womenswear collection by French designer Virginie Viard for Chanel fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 07 March 2023. The presentation of the Women’s collections runs from 27 February to 07 March 2023. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2023/24 Womenswear collection by French designer Virginie Viard for Chanel fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 07 March 2023. The presentation of the Women’s collections runs from 27 February to 07 March 2023. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2023/24 Womenswear collection by French designer Virginie Viard for Chanel fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 07 March 2023. The presentation of the Women’s collections runs from 27 February to 07 March 2023. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Beachgoers at Bondi Beach in Sydney, New South Wales (NSW), Australia, 07 March 2023. Sweltering conditions continue across NSW with a heatwave bringing more hot and windy weather. EPA-EFE/NIKKI SHORT

President of Benin Patrice Talon arrives at Elysee palace for a meeting with French President Macron (not pictured) in Paris, France, 07 March 2023. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

The first batch of female cadets ‘Agniveer’ of the Rashtriya Military School (RMS) attend a training session open for media on the eve of the International Women’s Day, at the RMS, in Bangalore, India, 07 March 2023. The Rashtriya Military School (RMS) has enrolled the first batch of around 100 female cadets who will join 31 weeks of training, after which 33 percent of them will be sent to army base and remaining in different places for four years and then some will get a chance to serve in the army. The RMS, an institution established by the Indian Army and run under the aegis of the Ministry of Defence, is one of the premier residential public schools. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV

The first batch of female cadets ‘Agniveer’ of the Rashtriya Military School (RMS) attend a training session open for media on the eve of the International Women’s Day, at the RMS, in Bangalore, India, 07 March 2023. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV

Lotto Dstny team riders in action during the 3rd stage of the Paris Nice cycling race, a Team time trial over 32.2 km in Dampierre-en-Burly, France, 07 March 2023. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Two women riding their horses bathe in the shallow waters at Botany Bay near a Fiji Airways plane at an airport in Sydney, New South Wales (NSW), Australia, 07 March 2023. Sweltering conditions continue across NSW with a heatwave bringing more hot and windy weather. EPA-EFE/DAN HIMBRECHTS

People protest against the French government’s planned reform of the pension system, in Marseille, France, 07 March 2023. The French government plans to delay the minimum retirement age from 62 to 64 by 2030. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

DM/ML

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Mpofu and Mkhwebane score own goal by calling Madonsela to impeachment inquiry
Maverick News

Mpofu and Mkhwebane score own goal by calling Madonsela to impeachment inquiry
SARS finds Phala Phala and Ramaphosa tax-compliant after rigorous audits
Maverick News

SARS finds Phala Phala and Ramaphosa tax-compliant after rigorous audits
Strikers at Pelonomi Hospital in Bloemfontein armed with sjamboks as frazzled, terrified doctors warn that patients will die
Maverick News

Strikers at Pelonomi Hospital in Bloemfontein armed with sjamboks as frazzled, terrified doctors warn that patients will die
Can Ramaphosa's new Minister of Electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, turn around a country without power?
Maverick News

Can Ramaphosa's new Minister of Electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, turn around a country without power?
Court hears that ‘Radical Economic Transformation’ is central to Zandile Gumede graft case
Maverick News

Court hears that ‘Radical Economic Transformation’ is central to Zandile Gumede graft case

TOP READS IN SECTION

Charging through Africa — Sinje Gottwald’s record-setting trip across the continent 
Maverick News

Charging through Africa — Sinje Gottwald’s record-setting trip across the continent 
AKA is remembered at the Galaxy KDay Festival
South Africa

AKA is remembered at the Galaxy KDay Festival
Here’s the skinny – Cape Town is our slimmest city, Bloem the couch potatoes, according to Discovery
DM168

Here’s the skinny – Cape Town is our slimmest city, Bloem the couch potatoes, according to Discovery
I was an adoring Roald Dahl fan as a child but let’s not reissue them for a new generation
Maverick Life

I was an adoring Roald Dahl fan as a child but let’s not reissue them for a new generation
Home power backup systems – electrical engineers answer your questions
Maverick Life

Home power backup systems – electrical engineers answer your questions

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We can't do this alone. We need your help.

It is through investigations like the Eskom Intelligence Files that we are working to shine a light on the corrupt and criminal who are stealing South Africa out from under those who live here. But we can't do this critical work on our own, we need the support of our readers. Become a Maverick Insider and make a monthly contribution to fund critical work like this.

When dodgy and dangerous deals are done in the dark, help us keep the lights on to ensure they are exposed.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
[%% img-description %%]

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options