Maverick Citizen

FOOD FOR THOUGHT

Here’s the skinny – Cape Town is our slimmest city, Bloem the couch potatoes, according to Discovery

Here’s the skinny – Cape Town is our slimmest city, Bloem the couch potatoes, according to Discovery
Photo: Unsplash
By Estelle Ellis
06 Mar 2023
0

The Discovery Vitality ObeCity Index has named Gqeberha the fattest city in the country, but it beats the Mother City in the fitness stakes. Johannesburg residents are the most active.

Cape Town came out tops, and Gqeberha was outed as South Africa’s fattest city in the Discovery Vitality ObeCity Index, which was published last week.

Cape Town had the largest percentage of people within a healthy weight range – 21% higher than those in Gqeberha, according to the index. Residents of Durban, Pretoria and Bloemfontein had healthier weights than those in Gqeberha.

But Gqeberha beat Cape Town in the fitness stakes and was rated second as South Africa’s most active city in the ObeCity Index, behind Johannesburg. Bloemfontein was rated as the least-active city.

The ObeCity Index is compiled using data from Vitality members. Vitality is an incentive programme to promote healthy living among Discovery members.

Discovery Vitality also found:

  • Members bought 1.4 million English cucumbers, 988,308 avocados and 978,739 tins of tuna;
  • The unhealthy food list was topped by soft drinks, baked goods and chocolate;
  • Members were eating fewer than three servings of fruit and vegetables a day, and were consuming fruit and drinks that contain up to 24 teaspoons of sugar daily;
  • The most popular workouts were heart-rate workouts such as running followed by the gym (19.8 million gym visits by Vitality members) and 60.1 million step workouts.

Obesity was one of the most relevant threats to good health globally, said Vitality CEO Dinesh Govender.

Read in Daily Maverick:More than half of the world will be overweight or obese by 2035 – report

“When we consider a problem like ­obesity, we first look at the data and insights and then spend a lot of time working towards solving for improved outcomes.

“This is the third iteration of our ObeCity index in the past decade or so. It presents the latest insights on weight status, food purchasing behaviours, and exercise behaviours of our members and ranks the healthiest to least-healthy cities by weight. Through it, we aim to educate, empower and encourage people to take action so that we can begin to build a healthier nation.”

Dr Mosima Mabunda, the head of wellness at Discovery Vitality, said there were several factors to consider regarding unhealthy weight.

These include easy access to energy-dense meals, huge portion sizes, misleading food packaging, an increase in the cost of living, and fewer opportunities for physical activity because of safety concerns.

Read in Daily Maverick:Big food brands struggling to kick junk addiction, survey finds

She said the rolling blackouts had a great impact on people’s journey to a healthy lifestyle as the power was often off when they had to cook.

The ObeCity Index also rated the top five reasons that Vitality members were dieting and exercising.

The number-one reason was for better health followed by: to feel better, to look better, to improve mental health and to improve Vitality status. DM168

Estelle Ellis is a Maverick Citizen reporter.

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R25.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Ramaphosa gets second bloody Phala Phala nose in two weeks
Maverick News

Ramaphosa gets second bloody Phala Phala nose in two weeks
City of Cape Town pleads for ‘highly skilled’ police help, boosts reward to R1m in war on construction ‘mafias’
Maverick News

City of Cape Town pleads for ‘highly skilled’ police help, boosts reward to R1m in war on construction ‘mafias’
R4bn Sanral bridge contract awarded to ‘defunct business’ with R418m debt pile
Maverick News

R4bn Sanral bridge contract awarded to ‘defunct business’ with R418m debt pile
Rumble in Room M46 - Metaphorical blood on the floor with Thuli Madonsela vs Dali Mpofu
Maverick News

Rumble in Room M46 – Metaphorical blood on the floor with Thuli Madonsela vs Dali Mpofu
Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel sworn in as MP before Cabinet revamp
Maverick News

Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel sworn in as MP before Cabinet revamp

TOP READS IN SECTION

Bheki Cele in the firing line of critical class action against police over the smuggling of guns to gangsters
Maverick News

Bheki Cele in the firing line of critical class action against police over the smuggling of guns to gangsters
Filthy seam of sabotage – how thieving cartels are plunging South Africa into darkness
DM168

Filthy seam of sabotage – how thieving cartels are plunging South Africa into darkness
‘Excessive’ hikes in municipal rates raise the ire of SA’s biggest property owners
DM168

‘Excessive’ hikes in municipal rates raise the ire of SA’s biggest property owners
It’s time for all of us to get angry and fight the thieves of hope
Maverick News

It’s time for all of us to get angry and fight the thieves of hope
Q4 GDP data for South Africa likely to signal the start of a recession
DM168

Q4 GDP data for South Africa likely to signal the start of a recession

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

We can't do this alone. We need your help.

It is through investigations like the Eskom Intelligence Files that we are working to shine a light on the corrupt and criminal who are stealing South Africa out from under those who live here. But we can't do this critical work on our own, we need the support of our readers. Become a Maverick Insider and make a monthly contribution to fund critical work like this.

When dodgy and dangerous deals are done in the dark, help us keep the lights on to ensure they are exposed.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
[%% img-description %%]

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options