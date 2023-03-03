Maverick Life

In images: Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 shows in Paris

In images: Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 shows in Paris
Naomi Campbell walks the runway during the Off-White Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 02, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)
By Maverick Life Editors
03 Mar 2023
Here is a glimpse at the latest collections which are showing at Paris Fashion Week, from 27 February to 07 March 2023.

Naomi Campbell walks the runway during the Off-White Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 02, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Off-White Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 02, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Peter White/Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Off-White Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 02, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Peter White/Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Off-White Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 02, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Peter White/Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Christian Dior Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on February 28, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Christian Dior Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on February 28, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Saint Laurent Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on February 28, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

A model walks the runway during the Saint Laurent Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on February 28, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Peter White/Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Saint Laurent Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on February 28, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Peter White/Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Saint Laurent Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on February 28, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Peter White/Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Saint Laurent Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on February 28, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Peter White/Getty Images)

A model is seen during the Pressiat Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 presentation as part of Paris Fashion Week on February 28, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Justin Shin/Gettyimages)

A model is seen during the Pressiat Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 presentation as part of Paris Fashion Week on February 28, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Justin Shin/Gettyimages)

A model walks the runway during the Undercover Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 1, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Estrop/Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Undercover Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 1, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Estrop/Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Undercover Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 1, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Estrop/Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Marcia Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show at Garage Amelot as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 01, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Richard Bord/Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Marcia Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show at Garage Amelot as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 01, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Richard Bord/Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Cecilie Bahnsen Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 01, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

A model poses on the runway during the Anrealage Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on February 28, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

Models pose on the runway during the Anrealage Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on February 28, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Paco Rabanne Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 01, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Paco Rabanne Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 01, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Paco Rabanne Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 01, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Paco Rabanne Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 01, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Paco Rabanne Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 01, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images)

Kasia Struss walks the runway during the Isabel Marant Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 02, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Peter White/Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Isabel Marant Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 02, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Peter White/Getty Images)

Mona Tougaard walks the runway during the Isabel Marant Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 02, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

Sabina Jakubowicz wearing Off white black oversized cap, Off White shades, black OFF logo scarf, Christopher Esber black dress, Off White white bag and Off White white cut out boots before Off White on March 02, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)

Sabina Jakubowicz wearing a full neon green Givenchy look includes shades slim long arm Givenchy green dress, green leather corset and black heels on March 02, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)

A guest is seen wearing a orange and black coat, blue sweater, tan pants and orange sneakers with black bag outside the Chloe show during Paris Fashion Week F/W 2023 on March 02, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images)

A guest is seen wearing a blue jean jacket, floral print pants and top with a yellow bag and green sunglasses outside the Chloe show during Paris Fashion Week F/W 2023 on March 02, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images)

Che Ri Yoon outside Isabel Marant during Paris Fashion Week – Womenswear Fall Winter 2023 2024 : Day Four on March 02, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

Yoyo Cao is seen wearing a white and blue striped jacket and outfit, white shirt and light blue tie outside the Givenchy show during Paris Fashion Week F/W 2023 on March 02, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images)

Fans are seen outside the Givenchy show during Paris Fashion Week F/W 2023 on March 02, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images)

A guest is seen wearing a tan jacket, white shirt, red tie, plaid skirt and brown hat outside the Givenchy show during Paris Fashion Week F/W 2023 on March 02, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images)

Model Jordan Rand is seen wearing a Heron Preston biker jacket, black pants and black sunglasses outside the Givenchy show during Paris Fashion Week F/W 2023 on March 02, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images)

Fashion Week Guest seen wearing a black long puffer dress, black sunglasses and Balenciaga cagole high boots and a black Chanel handbag, outside Rick Owens during Pariser Fashion Week on March 02, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Loewe Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 03, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Loewe Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 03, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Loewe Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 03, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Loewe Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 03, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Issey Miyake Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show at Theatre du Chatelet as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 03, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Richard Bord/Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Issey Miyake Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show at Theatre du Chatelet as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 03, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Richard Bord/Getty Images) DM/ ML

