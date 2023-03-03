Newsdeck

SUPREME SOVEREIGNTY

Argentina asks UK to resume negotiations over Falklands

A sign on a minefield between Port Stanley and Goose Green, Falklands, 11 March 2013. (Photo: EPA / JAVIER LIZON)
By Reuters
03 Mar 2023
0

The Argentinian government has again asked the United Kingdom to restart negotiations over the sovereignty of the Falkland Islands, the Argentinian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

The request to resume talks is the latest chapter in Argentina’s long-held claim over the British-run islands, which included the 1982 war. The islands are located in the South Atlantic about 600 kilometres from the Argentinian mainland.

Argentina’s Foreign Minister, Santiago Cafiero, “formulated a proposal to restart negotiations for sovereignty over the Falklands Question” in a meeting with his British counterpart James Cleverly during a summit in India, the Foreign Ministry said.

The Argentinian government also invited the UK to “hold a meeting to settle” the debate at the United Nations.

British foreign minister Cleverly responded in a tweet: “The Falkland Islands are British. Islanders have the right to decide their own future – they have chosen to remain a self-governing UK Overseas Territory.”

A 2013 referendum on the islands, known as Las Islas Malvinas in Spanish, resulted in a 99.8% vote to remain British.

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath in Buenos Aires; Additional Reporting by Alistair Smout in London; Writing by Isabel Woodford; Editing by Matthew Lewis.)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Public Protector chief of investigations unable to explain how changes were made to CR17 campaign report he authored
Maverick News

Public Protector chief of investigations unable to explain how changes were made to CR17 campaign report he authored
‘Frustrated’ man in hostage drama at Home Affairs office in Limpopo
Maverick News

‘Frustrated’ man in hostage drama at Home Affairs office in Limpopo
President Cyril Ramaphosa likely to announce rejigged Cabinet ‘in matter of days’
Maverick News

President Cyril Ramaphosa likely to announce rejigged Cabinet ‘in matter of days’
High court orders Department of Home Affairs to register birth of stateless man after 10-year battle
Maverick News

High court orders Department of Home Affairs to register birth of stateless man after 10-year battle
City of Cape Town is removing homeless people from the street - and offering them a Safe Space instead
Maverick News

City of Cape Town is removing homeless people from the street – and offering them a Safe Space instead

TOP READS IN SECTION

Iranian Schoolgirls Targeted in Spate of Poisoning Attacks
Newsdeck

Iranian Schoolgirls Targeted in Spate of Poisoning Attacks
Scientists discover hidden corridor in Great Pyramid of Giza
Newsdeck

Scientists discover hidden corridor in Great Pyramid of Giza
I have a picture for you! 18 February - 24 February 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 18 February – 24 February 2023
Ukraine clings to Bakhmut but time may be running out as Russians advance
Newsdeck

Ukraine clings to Bakhmut but time may be running out as Russians advance
US Senate moves towards ending 'forever war' authorisations
Newsdeck

US Senate moves towards ending 'forever war' authorisations

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We can't do this alone. We need your help.

It is through investigations like the Eskom Intelligence Files that we are working to shine a light on the corrupt and criminal who are stealing South Africa out from under those who live here. But we can't do this critical work on our own, we need the support of our readers. Become a Maverick Insider and make a monthly contribution to fund critical work like this.

When dodgy and dangerous deals are done in the dark, help us keep the lights on to ensure they are exposed.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
eskom_

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.