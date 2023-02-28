Business Maverick

MOTOR INDUSTRY

Rough ride ahead after healthy appetite for new vehicles in Q4 2022

Rough ride ahead after healthy appetite for new vehicles in Q4 2022
(Photo: Alexander Koerner / Getty Images)
By Georgina Crouth
28 Feb 2023
0

The macroeconomic storm clouds, which the industry had seen lifting, are likely to hit the market very soon as 2023 is predicted to be a tough year.

The economy might be in reverse, but that didn’t seem to scare off consumer appetites for new wheels or financing – at the end of last year, at least. Q1 of 2023, by all accounts, is going to paint a rather different picture.

TransUnion’s Vehicle Pricing Index (VPI) for Q4 2022, released on Tuesday, suggests the appetite for new vehicles was still healthy, with a slowing demand for used vehicles. 

This, the credit reporting agency says, reflects that the industry was shrugging off ongoing vehicle price inflation, declining consumer credit health and “looming macro-economic storm clouds” to record an increase in vehicle sales in the fourth quarter of 2022 – although 2023 is panning out to be a tough year.

  TransUnion says the number of financial agreements in the passenger vehicle market in Q4 increased by 1.5% year-on-year, with 13% more new vehicle deals and 3.4% fewer used vehicle deals sealed.

In 2021, TransUnion’s data suggests 2.31 used vehicles were sold for every new vehicle; in Q4 2022, that number had declined to 1.98. 

In the used vehicle segment, 20% of cars sold were less than two years old. 

Demo models made up only 4% of financed used vehicles, which suggests an increased appetite for older models due to price pressures. 

There were also 10 times more hybrids and six times more electric vehicles (EVs) purchased – although that is off a low base, with these categories only making up a tiny percentage (2.5%) of all new vehicle purchases last year.

When it came to new and used financed vehicles, 45% were hatchbacks while 25% were SUVs.

Younger buyers also bought almost half of all their vehicles through credit, and mostly second-hand: Among consumers between the ages of 26 and 40, nearly 46% of all vehicles were financed while 73% were used.

Kriben Reddy, vice president of auto information solutions at TransUnion Africa, said the number of financial agreements in the passenger vehicle market in Q4 had increased by 1.5% YoY, but warned that negative GDP growth from Q3 and low consumer confidence suggest that a slowdown in demand is imminent.

“The first key indicator for the car market is consumer confidence,” said Reddy. 

“Deteriorating credit health is a leading indicator for a challenging trading environment for retailers and lenders.”

TransUnion’s latest Consumer Pulse Survey revealed that 45% of consumers were expecting to cut back on retail shopping in the next three months; 58% expected to cut back on discretionary spending, and 46% planned to hold off on large purchases like appliances and cars.

“The other key indicator is GDP growth. Historically, we’ve seen that any growth rate below 1% is a likely indicator of a declining new vehicle market. 

“A recent Bloomberg survey suggests the economy is unlikely to grow by more than 0.3% quarter-on-quarter through 2023, with economists predicting GDP growth slowing to 1.2% this year from 2.3% in 2022. At this level, the industry is treading a fine line.”

Good quality, well-priced, used vehicles were becoming harder to find, as the percentage of both new and used cars in the lower bracket (under R200,000) was narrowing while most of the growth came from the R200,000-R300,000 and especially the R300,000-plus bands.

Meanwhile, Q4 sales data from Naamsa (the Automotive Business Council) indicate a 16% increase YoY, which is up only 0.1% on Q3, which it says suggests greater economic pressure on the new vehicle market as well as supply chain disruptions.

Naamsa said the availability and prices of imported components were affected by logistical issues at the ports due to the Transnet strike and force majeure declared during the quarter, as well as the ongoing global shortage of semiconductors.

Unionised labour rate increases and persistent rolling blackouts have exacerbated the industry’s woes.

South Africa had a vehicle parc (number of registered vehicles) of 12.96 million at the end of 2021, of which 7.65 million, or 59%, are passenger cars. BM/DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Introducing the four crime cartels that have brought Eskom and South Africa to their knees
Maverick News

Introducing the four crime cartels that have brought Eskom and South Africa to their knees
Cops defend detectives who confused De Ruyter’s ‘cyanide poisoning’ with ‘sinus problems’
Maverick News

Cops defend detectives who confused De Ruyter’s ‘cyanide poisoning’ with ‘sinus problems’
Eskom – starving the country to fund the feeding trough
Maverick Citizen

Eskom – starving the country to fund the feeding trough
Godongwana sworn in as MP in latest move by Ramaphosa to reshuffle Cabinet
Maverick News

Godongwana sworn in as MP in latest move by Ramaphosa to reshuffle Cabinet
In the Kingdom of WakaBanana, all hail King Cyril the Ditherer!
DM168

In the Kingdom of WakaBanana, all hail King Cyril the Ditherer!

TOP READS IN SECTION

Introducing the four crime cartels that have brought Eskom and South Africa to their knees
Maverick News

Introducing the four crime cartels that have brought Eskom and South Africa to their knees
Cops defend detectives who confused De Ruyter’s ‘cyanide poisoning’ with ‘sinus problems’
Maverick News

Cops defend detectives who confused De Ruyter’s ‘cyanide poisoning’ with ‘sinus problems’
25 years in the making – the real reasons we have rolling blackouts according to De Ruyter
Maverick News

25 years in the making – the real reasons we have rolling blackouts according to De Ruyter
Which minister told former Eskom boss André de Ruyter, ‘you have to enable some people to eat a little bit’?
Maverick News

Which minister told former Eskom boss André de Ruyter, ‘you have to enable some people to eat a little bit’?
Crisis meeting called after trucks block N2 highway and trash local airfield
South Africa

Crisis meeting called after trucks block N2 highway and trash local airfield

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
UCT Vice Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.