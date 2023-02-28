Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Quest for World’s Biggest Diamonds Gives De Beers a Headache

Quest for World’s Biggest Diamonds Gives De Beers a Headache
Diamond sorting at Lucaras Diamond Technology Park in Gaborone, Botswana.
By Bloomberg
28 Feb 2023
0

To the southeast of the teeming herds of wildlife in the Okavango Delta in Botswana, an offshoot of the Lundin mining dynasty is extending its search for the world’s biggest diamonds.

Lucara Diamond Corp. is sinking an 800-meter (2,624-foot) shaft to ensure the kimberlite orebodies at its Karowe mine keep producing the 1,000-carat-plus gems that set it apart. However, the $550 million investment is potentially less significant than the second prong of the miner’s strategy.

That involves changing the way diamonds are sold, indirectly posing a challenge to industry giant De Beers. The unit of Anglo American Plc, which accounts for most output in top producer Botswana, is locked in a battle with the government over how the spoils of the diamond trade are shared. While Lucara’s operations are dwarfed by De Beers, Botswana is using its sales model as a bargaining chip in negotiations with the No. 1 diamond company.

Lucara sells about a quarter of its stones using a method pioneered by De Beers: cutters view packages of diamonds before bidding on them. But most of its profit, from stones over 10.8 carats in size and known in the industry as specials, comes from an agreement with HB Antwerp, which buys them. For those, the company receives polished rather than rough prices and the government earns more revenue.

“The model is disruptive,” said Rafael Papsimedov, a co-founder of HB Antwerp. “It’s delivering value, transparency and data. It empowers the miner and the nation to move to the next level.”

Read: Diamond Deal Threatened as Botswana Says It’s Ready to Walk Away

That model is complicating the relationship between De Beers and Botswana, as negotiations over an extension of their more than 50-year partnership drag on. Botswanan President Mokgweetsi Masisi in September praised Lucara’s arrangement with HB Antwerp, saying it had “enormous scalable potential.” Earlier this month, he threatened to walk away from a deal with De Beers.

Still, that’s easier said than done. Lucara’s production from Karowe, its only mine, was about 336,000 carats last year, with company revenue of $213 million. By comparison Debswana, the joint venture between Botswana and De Beers, produces about 22 million carats and its 2022 revenue was just under $4.6 billion. The government is said to get 80% of revenue from the joint venture.

Moreover, Debswana’s operations require huge capital investment, which can only be funded by the largest mining companies. Jwaneng, the world’s biggest diamond mine, is undergoing a $1.2 billion expansion and a similar one is planned at Orapa. To extend operations for decades, an underground shaft will need to be dug at Jwaneng at a cost of at least $5 billion.

Biggest Gems

While Lucara can’t compete on scale, its biggest diamonds are hard to match. In 2019, it unearthed the 1,758-carat Sewelo — the world’s No. 2 stone after South Africa’s Cullinan diamond — which was turned into a collection of Louis Vuitton jewelry. Two years later, it found a 1,175 carat gem and in 2015 the 1,109 carat Lesedi la Rona diamond, a discovery that triggered a 34% jump in Lucara’s shares.

Ironically, Lucara bought a 70% stake in the deposit, then known as AK6, from De Beers for $49 million in 2009. The holder of the rest, African Diamonds Ltd., was later acquired by Lucara.

Eira Thomas at the Karowe mine

Now the company is using so-called XRT technology to scan mined ore for the presence of large diamonds so they don’t get damaged in the extraction process.

“We are the only diamond mine in the world to have recovered three diamonds in excess of 1,000 carats in size,” Eira Thomas, Lucara’s chief executive officer, said in a presentation at the mine earlier this month. “We believe that our mine accounts for about 25% of the world’s largest diamonds.”

Lucara also sells about 11% of its gems through a digital marketplace, Clara Diamond Solutions.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Introducing the four crime cartels that have brought Eskom and South Africa to their knees
Maverick News

Introducing the four crime cartels that have brought Eskom and South Africa to their knees
Eskom – starving the country to fund the feeding trough
Maverick Citizen

Eskom – starving the country to fund the feeding trough
Cops defend detectives who confused De Ruyter’s ‘cyanide poisoning’ with ‘sinus problems’
Maverick News

Cops defend detectives who confused De Ruyter’s ‘cyanide poisoning’ with ‘sinus problems’
Which minister told former Eskom boss André de Ruyter, ‘you have to enable some people to eat a little bit’?
Maverick News

Which minister told former Eskom boss André de Ruyter, ‘you have to enable some people to eat a little bit’?
In the Kingdom of WakaBanana, all hail King Cyril the Ditherer!
DM168

In the Kingdom of WakaBanana, all hail King Cyril the Ditherer!

TOP READS IN SECTION

Crisis meeting called after trucks block N2 highway and trash local airfield
South Africa

Crisis meeting called after trucks block N2 highway and trash local airfield
Luxury vehicle audits yield more than R650m as SARS goes after ultra wealthy
South Africa

Luxury vehicle audits yield more than R650m as SARS goes after ultra wealthy
Hluhuluwe-iMfolozi Game Reserve threatened by ‘get-rich-quick’ coal prospecting rights 
South Africa

Hluhuluwe-iMfolozi Game Reserve threatened by ‘get-rich-quick’ coal prospecting rights 
Cartoon Tuesday with Rico
Business Maverick

Cartoon Tuesday with Rico
SARS Commissioner Kieswetter talks compliance, enforcement and revenue
DM168

SARS Commissioner Kieswetter talks compliance, enforcement and revenue

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
UCT Vice Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.