Fortune Makaringe of Pirates during the Carling Black Label Cup, semi-final match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on 12 November, 2022 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo: Lee Warren/Gallo Images)

Mamelodi Sundowns may have monopolised South African soccer in recent years. They head into each local game they play as favourites, and more often than not, they live up to this tag. Hence, they have won five DStv Premiership titles on the trot, and are cantering towards a sixth unchallenged.

Nevertheless, the biggest match in the land (and one of the biggest on the African continent), remains the Soweto Derby — between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates. This Saturday (25 February), the latest instalment in this riveting and enduring rivalry returns to the FNB stadium in the South of Johannesburg.

Much as has been the case in recent seasons, the two Soweto sides are duelling for a second-place finish at best. Third-placed Pirates are the closest to the irrepressible Masandawana — trailing the runaway log leaders by a mammoth 24 points. Though the Tshwane giants have played a game more.

Amakhosi find themselves even further away from the record South African champions, lagging behind the 12-time league winners by 27 points.

In fact, with 18 wins from their 21 matches this season — the champions-elect have won more matches this campaign than the two Soweto juggernauts combined. Between the two of them, Chiefs and Pirates have only managed 17 wins.

Despite the contenders’ insistent chasing of the shadow of the Tshwane outfit, the Soweto Derby comfortably remains the it fixture of the country’s sporting calendar.

As such, a full house is expected at the 90,000-capacity FNB stadium. Roads leading to the showpiece will be packed with sellers of vuvuzelas and the option for face painting — amongst other pop-up businesses for the day. Traffic leading to the Calabash will slither for kilometres on end, slithering python-like.

For 90 minutes, the passionate supporters of both clubs will forget about the heartbreak that the two teams have respectively subjected them to this season, cheering and urging on their teams. Pride, bragging rights and of course, an important three points will be on the line.

Chiefs youth product Mduduzi Shabalala, whose steady development since graduating to the senior side at the start of the season has been one of the few highlights for Amakhosi this campaign, is fully aware of the expectations come 3:30pm tomorrow.

“We must play the game, not the occasion. The most important thing is to enjoy it and focus on ourselves,” the 19-year-old said at the pre-match conference.

“We have been playing well. It’s just that we haven’t been getting the results that we want. We are focused on the big one that’s coming and we can change everything [with it]. We just have to play our football.”

As Shabalala eludes, recent results have not panned out how the Naturena-based side would have liked. They have won just one of their last five league matches while losing thrice and drawing once.

The Buccaneers have fared much better in the same period — with four wins in five. Their only defeat came at the hands of Sundowns.

However, on head-to-head, it’s Amakhosi that have the bragging rights. Chiefs have been victors in four of the five most recent derbies. The last win in this clash for the Sea Robbers came over two years, in January 2021. Since then, it’s been one-way traffic with Chiefs claiming all the success.

Pirates attacker Ndumiso Mabena is confident that his team can rewrite the script.

“When you cross the white line, there’s a lot at stake, in front of a 90,000-capacity crowd. But the players have to focus on doing their best and getting maximum points for their team,” shared Mabena.

“It’s going to be a very difficult game for us. Having said that, in recent matches the results have been coming for us. They lost their last game [against Golden Arrows] and we won ours. So, we’re ready.”

The Buccaneers will be without their coach José Riveiro. The Spaniard was shown red in their Nedbank round of 32 win two weeks ago, resulting in a two-match suspension. DM