Newsdeck

MAGNITUDINAL DISASTER

Turkey’s Antakya turns into a ghost city after third quake

Portuguese rescue team members try to free a dog named Tarcin (Cinnamon) in a building that collapsed during the earthquake in Antakya capital of Hatay Province, Turkey, 14 February 2023. (Photo: EPA-EFE / JOAO RELVAS)
By Reuters
23 Feb 2023
0

Trucks, emergency vehicles and excavators lined the desolate streets of Turkey's Antakya Tuesday night, after the third major earthquake in two weeks accelerated an exodus from the once-lively city.

In the pitch-black streets, passing headlights revealed mounds of rubble, frames of broken windows, and entangled rebar. Red and blue flashing lights from military and police vehicles reflected off the jagged facades of slanted buildings.

The sound of excavators clawing out debris echoed through the streets as police, soldiers and disaster responders looked on, clustered around small fires dotting the cracked sidewalks. Occasionally, the digging would stop for emergency workers to inspect for possible bodies.

“Everyone is gone,” said Mehmet Ay, a 50-year-old survivor of the quakes who has been living in Antakya his entire life, and is one of the few residents who have remained.

“They have either died or have fled.”

From a distance, the sharp cityscape of what used to be tall buildings now appeared crenulated. Chunks of the riverbanks were collapsed into the water, while soldiers blocked off damaged bridges.

Billboards were smashed into the ground and the scattered signage among the rubble stood as reminders of the shops that used to fill the busy streets.

“Our streets used to be paradise,” said Ay. “In a single night, everything was destroyed.”

Ay was sheltering with his wife Fatmeh and their daughter in one of the camps set up to provide temporary shelter to those who lost their homes. A generator roared over the chatter of people gathered around wood stoves outside their tents.

“We can’t leave the camp,” he said. “It’s difficult to walk around because it’s dangerous anywhere you go. The buildings are dangerous. Before you know it, a structure can collapse on you.”

Earlier, as the sun set over a square next to the city hall, soldiers, volunteers and survivors lined up at food trucks and service stations for dinner and tea.

At a roundabout, a statue of modern Turkey’s founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk on a rearing horse was still standing. Just below it, a marble plaque with his famous quote on Hatay province becoming part of Turkey lay shattered on the ground.

“The disaster fell on all of us,” said Saleem Fawakirji, a 57-year-old dishwasher who has been living in Antakya for 12 years after fleeing Syria. “The rich and poor alike,” added his wife, Walaa.

The couple, their two daughters and a son survived the February 6 quake by crawling out of a small crack in the rubble. Their eldest son didn’t make it.

Fawakirji said the family had no plans to abandon the deserted city. “Look how God granted all of us another life except for my son. Why take the risk now?” he said.

Ay also said he planned to remain.

“It will take a long time, it will take years – but we will rebuild it,” said Ay, a construction worker.

“God willing, it will be better than it used to be.”

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen and Henriette Chacar; Editing by Rosalba O’Brien.)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Inside Vice-Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng’s messy exit from UCT
Maverick News

Inside Vice-Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng’s messy exit from UCT
Paarl lawyer reported to JSC for ‘outrageous’ behaviour after being appointed acting judge
Maverick News

Paarl lawyer reported to JSC for ‘outrageous’ behaviour after being appointed acting judge
Three arrests made so far in alleged police recruitment corruption scandal
Maverick News

Three arrests made so far in alleged police recruitment corruption scandal
Key court challenge to powers of Minister of Home Affairs stripping South Africans of their citizenship looms
Maverick News

Key court challenge to powers of Minister of Home Affairs stripping South Africans of their citizenship looms
Why does Turkey want other countries to start spelling its name ‘Türkiye’?
Maverick Life

Why does Turkey want other countries to start spelling its name ‘Türkiye’?

TOP READS IN SECTION

Putin delivers a nuclear warning to the West over Ukraine
Newsdeck

Putin delivers a nuclear warning to the West over Ukraine
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Putin gives nuclear warning, Biden rallies allies
Newsdeck

Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Putin gives nuclear warning, Biden rallies allies
I have a picture for you! 11 January - 17 February 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 11 January – 17 February 2023
The Biden White House operated under cloak-and-dagger secrecy to plan his Ukraine trip
Newsdeck

The Biden White House operated under cloak-and-dagger secrecy to plan his Ukraine trip
British-born woman who joined Islamic State loses appeal over citizenship removal
Newsdeck

British-born woman who joined Islamic State loses appeal over citizenship removal

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo

Our mission to Defend Truth is made possible by you

Daily Maverick relies on support from our readers to ensure we can keep doing the critical work we do. By making your donation to Daily Maverick (before 28 Feb 2023) you qualify for a much-needed tax break.

We issue Section 18A tax certificates for all donations made to Daily Maverick. These can be presented to SARS for a tax relief.

Donate today

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
UCT Vice Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.